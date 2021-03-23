TV Best Bets for March 23

Pig Royalty
discovery+, New Series!
This nonfiction series dives into the extreme world of pig show competitions, following the rivalry between two unforgettable families: the Baleros, who have reigned supreme for years; and the Rihns, who want to take them down and become the next great pig dynasty. The two families crisscross Texas competing for the ultimate prizes: money; scholarships; big, shiny belt buckles that “crown” you the winner; and all the bragging rights that go with them. The first two episodes will also air on the linear Discovery Channel, with the first episode airing tonight, and the next episode airing the following Monday.
Fright Club: “The Real Werewolves of Florida”
discovery+
Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers one-up each other with terrifying evidence of a massive cryptid sprinting through a yard, an evil doll that moves on its own, a violent entity attacking the caretaker of an abandoned elementary school and more.
Who Killed My Son?
discovery+
In 2014, Pravin Varughese was a college student at Southern Illinois University when he went missing, and was eventually found to have been murdered. As his family searched for answers, they faced prejudice, deception and frustration with the legal system, constantly being told that their son’s murder was his own fault. In this two-hour documentary, television journalist Soledad O’Brien shares the story of a family on a mission to find the truth.
Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil
YouTube, New Series!
This four-part docuseries follows singer Demi Lovato as she takes an honest look back at some of the most trying times in her life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional and mental health. For the first time, Lovato opens up about every aspect that led to her nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her awakenings in the aftermath, as viewers are granted unprecedented access to the superstar’s personal and musical journey over the past three years. The first two episodes are available today.
NHL Hockey: New Jersey at Philadelphia
NBCSN, 7pm Live EST
James van Riemsdyk and the Philadelphia Flyers play host to Miles Wood and the New Jersey Devils on NBCSN.
The Flash: “Central City Strong”
The CW, 8pm EST
The Flash (Grant Gustin) must deal with Abra Kadabra’s (guest star David Dastmalchian) sudden return to Central City. The villain is back with a vengeance and a score to settle. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) deals with a tricky situation and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) suspects something is off with Frost. Iris (Candice Patton) is forced to look at a dark moment in her past.
Holmes Family Effect
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 1 of this heartwarming home-renovation series wraps up tonight with “One Step at a Time,” in which the Holmes family helps freshen up the Working Gear Clothing Society, and “Hold the Fort,” in which the Holmes family helps to revitalize a youth center.
Young Rock: “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”
NBC, 8pm EST
Pennsylvania, 1987: Ata’s (Stacey Leilua) relationship with Dwayne (Bradley Constant) gets tested after Ata makes a heartbreaking discovery about her son. With Rocky (Joseph Lee Anderson) on the road, Ata must take matters into her own hands.
TCM Spotlight: Growing Up on Screen: “Jodie Foster & Patty McCormack”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight, watch early films from two actresses whose careers have spanned from being child stars into adult fame. First up are three films starring Alicia Christian “Jodie” Foster, all of which she made as a teenager before this child prodigy took a sabbatical to attend Yale University. Foster’s lineup begins with Bugsy Malone, a musical parodying gangster films that was one of the films in 1976, along with Taxi Driver, that helped propel Foster to stardom when she was just in her early teens. Next, Foster gives a Saturn Award-winning performance in 1976’s mystery thriller The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane, then leads the cast of Foxes(1980), a drama about a group of teenage girls coming of age in Los Angeles. TCM’s late-night/early morning lineup then moves on to actress Patty McCormack, beginning with her most famous role, as 8-year-old Rhoda, the murderously evil hellion referenced in the title of the 1956 psychological thriller The Bad Seed. McCormack received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for this role that she had originated on Broadway less than two years earlier. Next, McCormack appears as Joanna Wilkes in the 1960 adaptation of Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, and the lineup concludes with The Young Runaways(1968), a drama that served as a comeback film for the child star, who was then in her early 20s.
Kenan: “Flipp’d”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
When Kenan’s (Kenan Thompson) former boy bandmate turned huge pop star comes to town, Kenan finds himself doubting Gary’s (Chris Redd) effectiveness as a manager and contemplates a change. Meanwhile, Mika (Kimrie Lewis) gives Aubrey (Dani Lane) and Birdie (Dannah Lane) a lesson in feminism and the art of persuasion.
Superman & Lois: “The Best of Smallville”
The CW, 9pm EST
As Smallville celebrates its first Harvest Festival since Martha’s passing, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) is reminded what his mother meant to him and learns a lesson that will help him move past her death. Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) makes a breakthrough in the investigation of Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Lastly, Kyle (Erik Valdez) tries to reconnect with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), but it seems like he might be falling back into his old ways.
Chopped: “Hangry Baskets: Hungover”
Food Network, 9pm EST
Tonight, the competing chefs’ “Hangry Baskets” are filled with ingredients people crave when hungover. Hoping for a greasy burger and fries!
Charlie’s Angels: “Toni’s Boys”
getTV, 9pm EST
In 1980, ABC contemplated a gender-swapped spinoff of its sexy private-eye drama with this episode, “Toni’s Boys.” But even back then, the wonderfully ludicrous hour played more like a spoof than the setup for a new series. When the Angels (Jaclyn Smith, Cheryl Ladd and Shelley Hack) are targeted by a mobster they testified against (Robert Loggia), Charlie asks his old friend Antonia “Toni” Blake (Barbara Stanwyck) to put her three handsome male detectives on the case.
The Curse of Oak Island: “A Loose Cannonball”
History, 9pm EST
Treasure hunters Rick and Marty Lagina face their yearly dilemma of when to stop digging as the ground begins to freeze in Nova Scotia. But first, the discovery of a new structure near the stone roadway and a possible cannonball cause excitement for the brothers and their crew.
This Is Us: “One Small Step…”
NBC, 9pm EST
Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) get an unexpected guest.
New Amsterdam: “This Is All I Need”
NBC, 10pm EST
Max (Ryan Eggold) journeys to Connecticut to bring Luna back to New York, but second-guesses his instincts when he sees her with her grandparents. Bloom (Janet Montgomery) takes action to ensure her staff feels safe at work while Reynolds (Jocko Sims) takes a back seat in the cardiac unit. Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) struggles to lean on Dr. Cassian Shin (Daniel Dae Kim) while dealing with a family emergency.