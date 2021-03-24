TV Best Bets for March 24

Baroness von Sketch Show
IFC, 12am (late-night) EST, Series Finale!
The female-led Canadian sketch comedy series ends its five-season run tonight.
ISU World Figure Skating Championships
NBC, NBCSN and Peacock Premium
Last year’s Worlds were canceled due to the pandemic, but 2021’s championships are a go in Stockholm, without spectators. NBC, NBCSN and Peacock Premium share coverage through March 27. The Ladies and Pairs take the ice today for their short programs.
NHL Hockey
NBCSN, beginning at 5:30pm Live EST
Wednesday Night Hockeyfeatures an NHL tripleheader on NBCSN with the Anaheim Ducks at the Minnesota Wild, the Buffalo Sabres at the Pittsburgh Penguins and the L.A. Kings at the San Jose Sharks.
The Goldbergs: “Love Triangle”
ABC, 8pm EST
Meddling mom Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey), convinces son Adam (Sean Giambrone) that his sweet girlfriend Brea (Sadie Stanley) is about to break up with him.
Riverdale: “Chapter Eighty-Five: Destroyer”
The CW, 8pm EST
After the Bulldogs lose several football games, Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) come up with a plan to boost school spirit. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) turns his attention to a student who he thinks might need his help. Betty (Lili Reinhart) seeks guidance from Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) after being faced with a difficult decision to make. Finally, Kevin (Casey Cott) is forced to face a dark moment from his past.
The Masked Singer: “Group A Wildcard Round — Enter the Wildcards!”
FOX, 8pm EST
The first ever Wildcard character enters the competition when the members of Group A return to the stage for their second performances of the season. One performer will be unmasked at the end of the new episode “Group A Wildcard Round — Enter the Wildcards!”
Greenstreet & Lorre
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Actors Sydney Greenstreet and Peter Lorre remain two of the most memorable faces of 1940s films. With their combination of unique physical appearances and commanding acting presences, they often managed to steal scenes even when they were playing secondary characters. Beginning tonight and continuing into tomorrow morning, TCM airs eight of the nine films in which Greenstreet and Lorre appeared together; most of them are films noir, and some of the movies also include their frequent costar Humphrey Bogart. The night begins with the 1944 film noir The Mask of Dimitrios, followed by two more noirs, The Verdict(1946) and Three Strangers(1946). Following that is Passage to Marseille, a 1944 war film led by Bogart; The Conspirators(1944), a film noir/spy film; and Background to Danger(1943), a spy film. The lineup concludes with two of Greenstreet and Lorre’s most famous appearances, in legendary films led by Bogie: The Maltese Falcon(1941) and Casablanca(1942).
Mysteries of the Unknown: “Freedom Fighter Sword, Shipwreck Survivor and Space Explosion”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Don Wildman investigates the theft of an iconic Scottish sword wielded by William Wallace, a tennis star who survived the Titanicand a plot to bomb the moon.
American Housewife: “How Oliver Got His Groove Back”
ABC, 8:30pm EST
Katie plays matchmaker by impersonating Oliver on his social media account to win over a girl. Meanwhile, Lonnie helps Greg dig up dirt on his political rival.
The Conners
ABC, 9pm EST
Yelp! An angry Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) discovers competing restaurants are posting negative reviews of the Lunch Box online and enlists her boyfriend, Neville (Nat Faxon), to help confront them.
SEAL Team: “A Question of Honor”
CBS, 9pm EST
Jason’s (David Boreanaz) career and freedom hang in the balance when he’s charged with committing a horrific crime during a mission. Guest star Jessica Paré returns as Mandy Ellis and also directs the new episode “A Question of Honor.”
Restored
DIY, 9pm EST
A young family with a 1955 midcentury-style ranch turns to home renovation expert Brett Waterman to preserve original woodwork and cabinetry. Their dated ’90s bathroom, on the other hand ...
Call Your Mother: “California Jeanin”
ABC, 9:30pm EST, A
The Pole: “That Woman”
Syfy, 11:15pm EST
As the media targets Helenor (voice of Sasheer Zamata), Nick (voice of Bobby Moynihan) crumbles under the pressure of the nice union.