TV Best Bets for March 25

No Demo Reno
HGTV, 8pm EST, New Series!
Blogger and decor expert Jennifer Todryk helps homeowners overhaul their place without dust and destruction. First up, acouple with very different design styles enlists Jenn to help them complete the renovation they started six years ago and never finished. With their new baby on the way, Jenn has three weeks to give them more storage in the bedroom, make over their outdated bathroom and rescue their living room from an all-yellow design scheme. Next, Jenn works with a newly married couple to turn their house into a home that works for everyone. She updates their 1970s style kitchen, redesigns the man cave living room and gives the kids a bathroom with a walk-in shower and plenty of storage.
Fear the Walking Dead: Episode Diaries
AMC+
Ahead of Season 6’s return in April, catch up on the first half of the season.
Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad
discovery+
In 1994, Miles Hargrove’s father was kidnapped outside their home in Cali, Colombia, by the FARC. In an instant, the Hargrove family found themselves in the midst of a Colombian epidemic — the kidnap and ransom trade. Their only hope was to give in to the guerrillas’ demands, but they had no idea how to embark on the journey ahead. To cope with the long and difficult negotiations, Miles kept a Video8 diary of the events that unfolded. Twenty-five years later, he revisited the footage to turn his diary into a documentary chronicling his family’s incredible story.
Baketopia
HBO Max, New Series!
Hosted by social media sensation and executive producer Rosanna Pansino, this 12-episode competition series features brilliant bakers taking on viral-worthy challenges in a larger-than-life baking wonderland complete with every ingredient and tool a baker could dream of. In each episode, competitors fill their carts with unique ingredients to create trendsetting, delectable desserts in hopes of impressing Rosanna and her “cake council” to win $10,000.
John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise
Peacock, New Series!
Peacock begins its foray into unscripted, true-crime programming with this six-part docuseries from NBC News Studios that reveals the chilling story of one of the world’s most notorious serial killers, John Wayne Gacy. The story is told through the words of Gacy himself, those who were forever changed by his unspeakable deeds and those who believe that the full truth about the case remains concealed to this day. All episodes are available today.
The Restaurant: 1951
Sundance Now, New Series!
It’s summer 1951, and the Löwander family operates a restaurant in the Stockholm archipelago. Daughter Nina (Hedda Stiernstedt) once had a passionate relationship with Calle (Charlie Gustafsson) the chef, but both are now married and have children with others. In the light summer nights on the seaside, their love reawakens — but how great a price are they willing to pay to follow their hearts? Is it really true that love conquers all? Or does it actually destroy all? All four episodes of this drama are available today.
Station 19: “Make No Mistake, He’s Mine”
ABC, 8pm EST
Vic’s love life is complicated again as she learns of a shocking secret. Meanwhile, Andy grows frustrated at Sullivan for undermining her authority, and Maya struggles to keep her jealousy at bay when one of Carina’s old flames comes to visit.
Harry & Meghan’s American Dream
The CW, 8pm EST
This special features the story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first year in America following their shocking split from the royal family.
Superstore: “Perfect Store”/“All Sales Final”
NBC, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
Two back-to-back episodes make up the series finale for the sitcom after six seasons. In “Perfect Store,” some inside information leads the Cloud 9 employees to try to make the store seem perfect for one day. The series then says its final farewell with “All Sales Final,” in which the employees celebrate the past, present and future of Cloud 9. Former series star America Ferrera, who officially left after Season 5 but appeared in the first two Season 6 episodes because of COVID production shutdowns, has been confirmed to reunite with the cast in tonight’s finale.
Special Theme: Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
TCM concludes its Thursday night lineup of classic films featuring what are now recognized as problematic themes and characterizations — accompanied by discussions of the cultural contexts in which they were created and why they should still be viewed as classics, even if in a new light — with My Fair Lady(1964), The Children’s Hour (1961), Psycho(1960) and Dragon Seed(1944).
Legacies: “Long Time, No See”
The CW, 9pm EST
MG (Quincy Fouse) finds himself on the outs with the Super Squad after a controversial decision he made comes to light. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) puts a risky plan in motion regardless of the potential consequences. Kaleb (Chris Lee), Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) join forces when the latest monster shows up.
For Real: The Story of Reality TV
E!, 9pm EST, New Series!
Hosted and executive produced by Andy Cohen, this seven-part limited event series explores different themesincluding celebreality, dating, competition, and extreme makeover series, among others, and shares shockingrevelations from those industry executives, producers, and journalists who helped catapult realityprogramming into the pop culture zeitgeist.
Call Me Kat
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 1 finale episode “Cat-A-Versary,” one of the oldest cats in the café dies unexpectedly, and Kat (Mayim Bialik) decides to turn the one-year anniversary of the Cat Café into his funeral.
Bringing Up Bates: New Horizons
UPtv, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Spring is a time of new life and hope ... and for the growing Bates brood, it’s no different. To kick off Season 10, this special shows the new ventures, new love and celebratory moments that keep the Bateses flourishing.
Last Man Standing: “Your Move”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Your Move,” Kristin (Amanda Fuller) learns what it takes to be in charge at Outdoor Man while Mike (Tim Allen) is away.
Nightwatch
A&E, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
This season chronicles the sacrifice and heroic work of the first responders in New Orleans, a singular city filled with rich culture and a vibrant community. The robust team of EMTs and EMS paramedics embrace new partners and roles as they respond to everything from medical emergencies to on-the-street violence to natural disasters. While the rest of the city sleeps, the medics of NOEMS take on the harrowing overnight shift to keep the residents and visitors of New Orleans safe.
A Million Little Things: “Timing”
ABC, 10pm EST
Regina is faced with making difficult changes to keep Someday afloat during the COVID lockdown, while Eddie struggles to keep his secret drug addiction under wraps. Elsewhere, Maggie fears she may have revealed a bit too much on her podcast.