TV Best Bets for March 26

Solar Opposites
Hulu, Season Premiere!
This animated series returns for Season 2. It centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash-land into a move-in-ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (voice of Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (voice of Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism and human frailty, while Terry (voice of Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (voice of Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.
Invincible
Amazon Prime Video, New Series!
From The Walking Deadcomic book cocreator Robert Kirkman, and based on the comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, thisis an adult animated superhero show that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. The seriesalso stars Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman and more. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes stream on Fridays.
Cocktails and Tall Tales With Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy
discovery+
Author/host Ina Garten, aka the Barefoot Contessa, and actress Melissa McCarthy have long been fans of one another from afar. Now the two are finally getting to meet — virtually, that is — in this special shot on location from Ina’s home in East Hampton, New York, as well as from outside Sydney, Australia, where Melissa and her family have been the last few months. In the special, the women invite fans to join them for cocktails and a unique one-on-one conversation. Fans of Ina’s “Quarantini” from last spring will be able to update their own drinking game, as the ladies explore a new cocktail concoction.
Ghost Adventures: “Curse of Ranch Island”
discovery+, New Episodes!
Zak Bagans and the crew investigate rampant paranormal activity at a once blissful communal compound outside of Las Vegas known as Ranch Island. When Bagans is overcome by a dark energy, the team fears he may be in danger from a spirit trapped on the property.
Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Louisville Dog Senses a Poltergeist and More”
discovery+
A woman in Utah plays catch with a ghost; a dog senses something spooky lurking inside his owner’s home; and a UFO hovers above a wind farm in California.
Inside Pixar: Foundations
Disney+, New Episodes!
The third batch of episodes going behind the scenes of the process used in bringing Pixar animated films to life drops today. The themes of the five installments are: “Recipe for a Movie,” “Creating Characters,” “Through the Lens,” “Animation and Acting” and “Color, Light and Emotion.”
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
Disney+, New Series!
Nearly 30 years after first taking flight, The Mighty Ducksreturns in a brand-new chapter starring Lauren Graham and Emilio Estevez returning to his film role as legendary Coach Gordon Bombay. In the 10-episode season set in present-day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With Bombay’s help, they rediscover the joys of playing just for the love of the game.
Into the Dark: “Blood Moon”
Hulu, Season Finale!
When Esme and her 10-year-old son, Luna, move to a small desert town looking for a fresh start, they attract all the wrong kinds of attention. As the locals begin to probe, Esme must battle to protect her son and a terrifying secret before the next full moon threatens their very existence.
The Irregulars
Netflix, New Series!
Teenage misfits in 19th-century London help Dr. Watson and Sherlock Holmes solve supernatural crimes.
Nailed It!
Netflix, Season Premiere!
This season of Nailed It!teams up two clueless cake “artists.”
King Kong
TCM, 6:15pm EST, Catch a Classic!
The new feature film Godzilla vs. Kongpremieres March 31 on HBO Max. While that movie does look like fun, if you want to see the original version of cinema’s greatest ape, you can also head over to HBO Max’s linear sister network Turner Classic Movies today and check out 1933’s King Kong, the granddaddy of the “giant monster on the loose” genre. Even after nearly 90 years, this influential adventure film is as fun and exciting as ever, despite its lack of the computer-generated enhancements that highlight movies like Godzilla vs. Kong. Willis O’Brien’s legendary, groundbreaking and painstakingly crafted stop-motion effects not only bring Kong and the other monstrous inhabitants of Skull Island to thrilling life, but also manage to give the film’s gigantic primate protagonist a soulfulness in certain scenes. Given that, you can’t help but feel for Kong when he is taken from his jungle home, or even when he goes on a rampage in the urban jungle of New York City, eventually making his iconic and tragic visit to the Empire State Building with Fay Wray in hand. As enjoyable as the remakes of this film, or different incarnations of the title character in other movies, may have been, this enduring classic remains the king of Kongs. P.S.: If you are looking for more Kong (and Godzilla, to boot!), you’ll also want to tune in to TCM the evening of March 31, when the network will air several films featuring the legendary movie monsters.
MacGyver: “C8H7CIO + Nano-Trackers + Resistance + Maldives + Mind Games”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “C8H7CIO + Nano-Trackers + Resistance + Maldives + Mind Games,” Mac (Lucas Till) and Riley (Tristin Mays) head overseas to prevent a governmental collapse and inadvertently inhale new deadly microscopic technology.
The Blacklist: “Captain Kidd”
NBC, 8pm EST
The task force attempts to stop an abduction by searching for a “treasure man” who uses geocaching to hide illicit goods and facilitate transactions between otherwise warring criminal factions.
Magnum P.I.: “The Lies We Tell”
CBS, 9pm EST
Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) are hired by a married woman to find her lover’s killer, but they discover that the victim wasn’t who he claimed to be. Guest star Corbin Bernsen returns as Icepick in the new episode “The Lies We Tell.”
Everything but the House
HGTV, beginning at 9pm EST
In the first of new back-to-back episodes, “Memories and Memorabilia,” Wendy and Randy Baker want to clear out her childhood home, which is packed with her parents’ collectibles, from a sizable Santa to a well-kept Ken doll and Pez to political memorabilia. Lara Spencer and her team dig in to find some very rare treasures. In the second episode, “Farmhouse Finds,” Lara and her team head to a New York farm that was left to Adam and Marianna Weinstein. The couple hopes to sell inherited items in order to fix up the farm and start a new business selling jams and, if anything is left over, take a dream trip.
Blue Bloods: “For Whom the Bell Tolls”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” Baez (Marisa Ramirez) confides in Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and asks for his help in proving her innocence after she finds a corpse in her front yard.