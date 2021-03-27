TV Best Bets for March 27

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Regionals
CBS & TBS, beginning at 2pm Live EST
The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 regional semifinals are held today and tomorrow in Indianapolis. The Elite 8 regional finals are Monday and Tuesday on CBS and TBS.
Portals to Hell: “Grant-Humphreys Mansion”
discovery+
Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman investigate Denver’s Grant-Humphreys Mansion, a 30-room palace beset by scandal, death and a skeptical client. Former owner Albert Humphreys is believed to have shot himself inside the mansion, but mystery still surrounds his death. The place is now operating as a wedding venue, where staff and patrons experience apparitions, shadow figures and more. The team’s investigation marks the first time the property has been investigated on TV and sparks wicked paranormal activity. With the help of psychic Cindy Kaza, Osbourne and Weidman come to believe this mansion may house a true portal to hell.
Resurrection
discovery+, Original Film!
This feature-length motion picture from The Bibleproducers Roma Downey and Mark Burnett premieres just ahead of Easter. It is a biblical epic that follows the immediate aftermath of Jesus’ crucifixion. In the film, Jesus’ followers are hunted, leaderless and desperately searching for understanding, but when he rises from death, they realize that hope didn’t die on the cross — it lives on in them.
The Fall Guy
Decades, 12pm EST
As Hollywood stuntman Colt Seavers, who moonlights as a bounty hunter, Lee Majors was one of our favorite ’80s leading men — but we admit we tuned in to see the famous guest star of the week. Relive the cheesy glory in this weekend-long marathon, beginning with the 1981 pilot (featuring Majors’ then-wife, Farrah Fawcett!).
The Bridge on the River Kwai
TCM, 5pm EST, Catch a Classic!
David Lean’s incredibly gripping 1957 Best Picture Oscar-winning World War II adventure epic stars Alec Guinness as Col. Nicholson, a British officer who is among the British troops being held in a Japanese POW camp in Burma. He and his men are forced by their captors to construct a railroad bridge; not only do they accomplish the task, but the misguidedly duty-bound Nicholson is also proud of the final result, despite its implications for further Japanese expansion in the war and future allegations of collaborating with the enemy. He believes their construction will outlive the conflict and remain a testament to the British army’s ingenuity. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to the POWs, escaped American sailor Cmdr. Shears (William Holden) is on his way back, leading a British commando team on a mission to destroy the bridge. This legendary adaptation of Pierre Boulle’s novel won six other Oscars out of the eight for which it was nominated, including Best Actor for Guinness and Best Director for Lean. Sessue Hayakawa costars in a Best Supporting Actor-nominated performance as the prison camp’s commandant, Col. Saito, and brings nuance and humanity to what might have been a more stereotypical bad guy character in a lesser war film of the era.
Murdoch Mysteries: “The Ministry of Value”
Ovation, 7pm EST
Inventive detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) and his crew investigate the death of an ex-prostitute who became a mail-order bride in early-20th-century Toronto.
The 52nd NAACP Image Awards
BET, BET Her, CBS, Logo, MTV, MTV2 & VH1, 8pm Live EST
The annual ceremony returns to celebrate the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts and those who promote social justice through their creative work. Twenty-one new submission categories across television and streaming, recording, and motion pictures are featured this year. Netflix leads the nominations across the motion picture and television categories with 48; Beyoncé received the most nominations in the music recording categories with six. Nominees for the Entertainer of the Year award include D-Nice, Regina King, Trevor Noah, Tyler Perry and Viola Davis. Nominees for the Social Justice Impact award include April Ryan, Debbie Allen, LeBron James, Stacey Abrams and Tamika Mallory.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt
FS1, 8pm EST
Bristol Motor Speedway is converted to a dirt track for this weekend’s NASCAR races, beginning with the Camping World Truck Series Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt in primetime on FS1.
Tina
HBO, 8pm EST
This new documentary offers a revealing and intimate portrait of music icon Tina Turner. Interviews with Turner, conducted in her hometown of Zurich, Switzerland, and with those closest to her, combined with never-before-seen footage, audiotapes and personal photos, reveal an absorbing story of the queen of rock ’n’ roll. Tinacelebrates the immense talent and improbable journey of the legendary singer.
V.C. Andrews’ All That Glitters
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Based on the third book of the Landry series from V.C. Andrews, All That Glitters picks up as Ruby (Raechelle Banno) is driven from the Dumas mansion and returns to her beloved childhood home in the bayou where she’s intent on creating a new life for her baby girl, Pearl. But Ruby can’t escape the judging eyes and torment from others about her dark secrets. The web of deceit continues when Giselle falls into a coma and Ruby finds herself lured into a twisted plan to be with Beau (Ty Wood).
Mary Poppins Returns
Freeform, 8:20pm EST
Our favorite nanny is back! The Banks siblings are all grown up, but when Michael (Ben Whishaw) needs help with his kids, it’s Mary (Emily Blunt) to the rescue once again. Picking up where Dick Van Dyke’s Bert left off, Lin-Manuel Miranda (of Hamiltonfame) plays Mary’s friend Jack.
Don’t Go Breaking
Original Film!
Hallmark Channel, 9pmA budding self-help maven (Italia Ricci) runs a boot camp to heal broken hearts. One of her new clients is a scorned, skeptical investigative journalist (Ryan Paevey). Writes itself!
Saturday Night Live
NBC, 11:30pm Live EST
Alum Maya Rudolph, who’s already won an Emmy for her portrayal of then-Senator Kamala Harris on the show, hosts tonight. Rapper Jack Harlow is the musical guest.