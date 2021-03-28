TV Best Bets for March 28

Jezebel
TCM, 12pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Bette Davis may have been looked over for the role of Scarlett in Gone With the Wind, but she had already won her second Oscar a year earlier for her lead performance in this 1938 Best Picture Oscar-nominated drama about a manipulative Southern belle who strings along her fiancé (Henry Fonda). After losing her would-be love due to her stubborn pride and vanity, she vows to take extreme measures to get him back. Based on the play by Owen Davis, the film, which was the first of Davis’ memorable pairings with director William Wyler, firmly placed her in “leading lady” territory. Margaret Lindsay, Donald Crisp and Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Fay Bainter costar.
Francesco
discovery+
This headline-making feature documentary film from Oscar-nominated director and producer Evgeny Afineevsky features unprecedented access to His Holiness Pope Francis, providing an intimate look at a global leader who approaches challenging and complex matters with tremendous humility, wisdom and generosity toward all. In addition to unprecedented access to Pope Francis, the film features interviews with those who have been part of his journey, including his nephew Jose Ignacio Bergoglio, His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, as well as Juan Carlos Cruz, an activist for survivors of sexual abuse, and Sister Norma Pimentel, an advocate for refugees.
Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix
ESPN2, 10:55am Live EST
The Australian Grand Prix, which traditionally is Formula 1’s season-opening race, has been postponed until November. The 2021 F1 campaign will instead start at the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton begins his quest for a record eighth F1 drivers championship.
NHL Hockey
NBC & NBCSN, beginning at 12pm Live EST
Sunday’s NHL action features four nationally televised games: N.Y. Rangers at Washington (NBC), Columbus at Detroit (NBCSN), New Jersey at Boston (NBCSN) and Nashville at Chicago (NBCSN).
NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race
FOX, 3:30pm Live EST
NASCAR Cup Series drivers compete on dirt for the first time since 1970 when they take to Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway, which has been converted to a dirt track for the Food City Dirt Race today on FOX.
The Passion of the Christ
UPtv, 7pm EST
In this 2004 film, Academy Award-winning director Mel Gibson offers audiences breathtaking cinematography and the seamless performance of actor Jim Caviezel in an uncompromising depiction of Jesus Christ’s profound courage and sacrifice. The movie dramatically captures the last 12 hours of Christ’s life, based on the gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. This film will be presented with limited commercial interruption.
Bless the Harts: “Dance Dance Resolution”
FOX, 7:30pm EST
Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) takes a mother/daughter bonding moment a little too far after Violet (voice of Jillian Bell) shows interest in learning to dance in the new episode “Dance Dance Resolution.”
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “Cajun Peaches”
Bravo, 8pm EST
Drew takes the ladies to New Orleans, determined to show them what a proper girl’s trip looks like. LaToya commits to taking it easy on the trip, while Drew reveals a private moment the two have shared. Porsha confronts Marlo about where her loyalty lies, leading to an explosive resolution.
The Equalizer: “The Milk Run”
CBS, 8pm EST
McCall (Queen Latifah) tries to locate a missing British mathematician and finds herself embroiled in an international fight for a revolutionary financial technology in the new episode “The Milk Run.”
Batwoman: “Rule #1”
The CW, 8pm EST
Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) confronts Gotham’s biggest foe, while new information forces those closest to Kate to make some difficult decisions. Ryan’s feelings for Angelique (guest star Bevin Bru) put her partnership with Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) at risk, while Alice (Rachel Skarsten) goes on a warped walk down memory lane.
The Simpsons: “Uncut Femmes”
FOX, 8pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally provide guest voices in the new episode “Uncut Femmes,” in which Marge (voice of Julie Kavner) is involved in a jewel heist.
V.C. Andrews’ Hidden Jewel
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
In the final film in V.C. Andrews’ Landry series, Ruby (Raechelle Banno) tries to find a new life for her children and is desperate to protect her beloved daughter from the dark secrets she harbors. When one of Pearl’s younger brothers becomes deathly ill, she must journey to the backwaters to find her mother and uncover the mysterious secrets of her past.
Ellen’s Game of Games: “Peaky Blindfolds”
NBC, 8pm EST
As Ellen DeGeneres’ game show enters its new time slot, contestants play Stink Tank, See Ya Later Alligator, Blindfolded Musical Chairs and new game Heads Up. The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to Know or Go, and that winner advances to Hotter Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.
Great Performances: “Movies for Grownups Awards With AARP the Magazine”
PBS, 8pm EST
Honor the best films and performances of 2020 that resonate with older viewers, including Career Achievement Award winner George Clooney. Celebrating movies that matter, the Awards champion movies for grownups, by grownups.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Red Rover, Red Rover”
CBS, 9pm EST
For a guy who’s been carrying around an engagement ring, receiving a severed female finger via courier is quite the mind trip. But that’s what happened to Special Agent G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) when we last saw him. Said digit didn’t belong to his intended, rogue operative Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly), but to his ex-girlfriend, CIA agent Joelle Taylor (Elizabeth Bogush). She’s been kidnapped by a Russian, Katya Vitkoya (Eve Harlow), who is obsessed with Anna. Anna, meanwhile, has been informed by another Russian (Alex Portenko) that she’s supposed to kill Katya. Da, it’s complicated!
Pennyworth: “The Hangman’s Noose”
EPIX, 9pm EST
Salt sits down with the League to discuss peace and Alfred confronts Gully to do the same. Martha finally comes clean to Thomas about her dilemma.
Bob’s Burgers: “Y Tu Tina También”
FOX, 9pm EST
Tina (voice of Dan Mintz) develops an unexpected crush when she is forced to listen to Spanish audio lessons in the library to improve her grade in the new episode “Y Tu Tina También.”
When Calls the Heart: “No Regret
Hallmark Channel, 9pmConflicted widow Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow) continues debating whether she’s ready to love again, and best friend Rosemary Coulter (Pascale Hutton) — former actress and current purveyor of high frontier fashion — questions her purpose in life.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
NBC, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
The popular and acclaimed series returns with new Season 2 episodes in its new time slot. In this episode, Zoey’s (Jane Levy) effort to re-create a cherished memory with Mitch (Peter Gallagher) is thwarted by Leif (Michael Thomas Grant), while Max (Skylar Astin) and Mo (Alex Newell) have their big restaurant opening.
Family Guy: “Customer of the Week”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Customer of the Week,” Lois (voice of Alex Borstein) is feeling unappreciated by her family, so she taps into her villainous side and attempts to win “Best Customer” at her favorite coffee shop.
The Luminaries
Starz, 9:30pm EST, Season Finale!
In this season’s final episode, “The Old Moon in the Young Moon’s Arms,” new evidence shows a connection between Lauderback and Crosbie Wells.
The Rookie
ABC, 10pm EST
Officers Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Harper (Mekia Cox) and Detective Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) have a long list of suspects to sort through after the son of a criminal-court judge is abducted. Starting with, we imagine, everyone who ever wound up on the “guilty” side of the gavel.
NCIS: New Orleans: “Stashed”
CBS, 10pm EST
Sebastian’s (Rob Kerkovich) life is in danger when a criminal he put behind bars escapes police custody in the new episode “Stashed.”
Condor: “Trapped in History”
EPIX, 10pm EST
With the task force closing in, Joe is forced to flee with Kathy. Marty suspects there may be a mole on her team. Reuel grows increasingly concerned about Bob’s loyalty. Joe’s search for answers leads him to two important people from his past.
Good Girls: “Dave”
NBC, 10pm EST
Phoebe (Lauren Lapkus) inches closer to the trio’s entire operation, which allows the Secret Service to make an interesting deal with Beth (Christina Hendricks). Stan’s (Reno Wilson) boss forces dangerous errands, while Ruby (Retta) imagines a new life for them. Annie (Mae Whitman) struggles with the possibility that her son no longer needs her.
City on a Hill
Showtime, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 2, Grace Campbell’s (Pernell Walker) efforts on behalf of her community are undermined by gang activity. Enter FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon), who is here to exploit Boston’s defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career. Unfortunately for Jackie, assistant district attorneyDecourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) is onto his adversary’s latest misstep. In time, the personal antagonism between these two escalates to an all-out war between the offices of the U.S. attorney and the Suffolk DA.
Ride With Norman Reedus: “America: Cross Country Adventure”
AMC, 12am (late-night) EST
From the Pacific Coast Highway to the city of New York, Norman Reedus recalls his favorite experiences traveling America from coast to coast, on rides through the country with Steven Yeun, Austin Amelio, Sean Patrick Flanery and Dave Chappelle.