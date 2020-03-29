TV Best Bets for March 29

VICE
Showtime, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The weekly newsmagazine debuts on its new network. The 13-episode season will continue to pursue on-the-ground reporting from the front lines of global conflicts as well as investigations into the issues that divide America today.
God Friended Me: “Almost Famous”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Almost Famous,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) is reluctant to get involved with the God Account’s latest friend suggestion for fear of hurting Ali’s (Javicia Leslie) chances of being accepted into a trial for a new cancer drug.
Batwoman: “A Narrow Escape”
The CW, 8pm EST
Batwoman (Ruby Rose) encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroics of Gotham’s most standup citizens. Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) limits are tested.
The Wall: “Matt and Nick”
NBC, 8pm EST
Co-pastors and brothers Matt, a firefighter, and Nick, a high school teacher and football coach, from Aubrey, Texas, work tirelessly to feed their community using their church food pantry to feed over 75 families a week. With the all-new Superdrop and millions of dollars just a drop away, there is no stopping where these Texas boys will go on The Wall.
Call the Midwife
PBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 9 opens with the funeral of Winston Churchill in January 1965, as Nonnatus House enters a bold and innovative era. Unexpected challenges await as the population shifts, rules change, and old diseases come back. Alongside the joy and optimism of birth, the midwives and medics must cope with cases including diphtheria, drug abuse, cancer, tuberculosis and fistula. Meanwhile, their own experiences are fueled by love, loss and doubt — and the very fabric of their lives is jeopardized when Nonnatus itself comes under threat of demolition.
A Mankiewicz Family Weekend: “Herman J. Mankiewicz”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Ben and Alex Mankiewicz, and author Sydney Stern (The Brothers Mankiewicz), conclude the weekend by introducing and discussing two legendary films cowritten by Ben’s grandfather Herman J. Mankiewicz. The evening begins with the iconic Citizen Kane(1941), which Mankiewicz cowrote with the film’s director, Orson Welles. This is followed by The Pride of the Yankees(1942), cowritten by Mankiewicz and Jo Swerling.
Family Karma: “Sari, Not Sari”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Diwali may be a time of forgiveness, but some people missed the memo. As an argument between Vishal, Amrit and Bali erupts at the annual Fire Tower celebration, the friend group is fractured. While Amrit welcomes his boyfriend Nicholas to town for a reality check on their future, Monica finally reckons with the truth behind Brian’s unmasked feelings.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Fortune Favors the Brave”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Fortune Favors the Brave,” Sam (LL Cool J) has to investigate the murder of an Iranian exile while also saving a new agent (guest star Caleb Castille) who accidentally triggers a bomb.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Glitch”
NBC, 9pm EST
After receiving heartbreaking news, Zoey (Jane Levy) suffers a mysterious “glitch” in her powers.
Garth Brooks: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song
PBS, 9pm EST
Country music icon Garth Brooks receives the 2020 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at an all-star tribute in Washington, D.C. The multiple hall of famer is the youngest recipient of the prestigious prize.
Collector’s Call: “Meet Jim Turano”
MeTV, 9:30pm EST
Jim Turano’s love for Elton John started in 1973, when he was 9 years old and heard “Crocodile Rock” on the radio. In the decades since, he’s proved himself a superfan by attending over 193 concerts and building an unrivaled collection of Elton John memorabilia. Jim proudly shares some of his rarest and most exclusive pieces, including a Captain Fantastic pinball machine from 1976; handwritten lyrics by Elton John’s collaborator Bernie Taupin; and a spectacular costume jacket (with matching glasses) worn by Elton onstage.
The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty: “A New Generation”
CNN, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The first season of CNN’s look at the modern history of Britain’s royal family concludes with a look at recent years.
Good Girls: “Vegas, Baby”
NBC, 10pm EST
The women call on an unexpected ally to help Max (Wesam Keesh) seek revenge. But when their plans go awry, Ruby’s (Retta) life is put in jeopardy. Meanwhile, a directionless Annie (Mae Whitman) tries to find her purpose in life as Stan (Reno Wilson) discovers his side hustle isn’t what it seems.
Race for the White House: “Eisenhower v. Stevenson”
CNN, 11pm EST, Season Finale!
In 1952, Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower, the heroic World War II general, and Democrat Adlai Stevenson are both persuaded to run for the White House. But as the gloves come off, the election becomes a fierce battle for hearts and minds.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!