TV Best Bets for March 29

Running Wild With Bear Grylls
Nat Geo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
World-renowned survivalist Bear Grylls returns to the wilderness eager to push the mental and physical limits of a brand-new slate of celebrities, including Anthony Mackie, Bobby Bones, Danica Patrick, Rainn Wilson, Keegan-Michael Key, Terry Crews and Danny Trejo. Each week, a new celebrity guest leaves the luxury of their home to venture into some of the most extreme environments in the world to conquer their fears, test their limits and taste some of nature’s unique “delicacies.”
The Brokenwood Mysteries
Acorn TV, Season Premiere!
One of New Zealand’s most popular and suspenseful dramas, considered that country’s version of Midsomer Murders, returns for Season 7, comprised of six feature-length, stand-alone mysteries. After transferring from a big city to the quiet little murder-ridden town of Brokenwood, Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea) and Detective Kristin Simms (Fern Sutherland) uncover more macabre goings on and investigate murderous rivalries and lethal grudges.
Elliott From Earth
Cartoon Network, 9am EST, New Series!
This original animated comedy series showcases the power of friendship and embraces the wonders of being different, open-minded and accepting. It follows Elliott, his mom Frankie, and his new best friend, a dinosaur named Mo, as they find themselves in space and begin an unexpected journey across the universe to discover why they were brought there in the first place. As they learn to call it home, Elliott and Mo explore the Centrium — an exciting place high up among the stars full of amazing aliens and wonderful cosmic creatures who, although different species, coexist in harmony. The series premieres with a two-week event on Cartoon Network, airing weekday mornings beginning today.
NHL Hockey: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh
NBCSN, 7pm Live EST
Mathew Barzal leads the N.Y. Islanders into Pittsburgh to skate against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins on NBCSN.
American Idol: “Showstopper/Final Judgement Part 2”
ABC, 8pm EST
The remaining contestants will perform for the first time this season with a band, vying for their spot in the Top 24 and highlighting the level of talent still left in the competition. Stay tuned for the final judgment, revealing this season’s Top 24 and a surprise twist the judges share that no one saw coming.
Bulletproof: “South Africa: Episode 3”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Just when it looks like this case is all but solved, Bishop (Noel Clarke) tells Pike (Ashley Walters) and Tanner (Lindsey Coulson) about a hunch that turns everything on its side and puts Arjana’s (Vanessa Vanderpuye) life in jeopardy.
The Voice: “The Battles Premiere”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Battle Rounds begin as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Luis Fonsi, Dan + Shay, Brandy and Darren Criss to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hope of advancing to the Knockouts. Each coach has one steal and one save.
Star of the Month: Doris Day: “More ’60s Comedies”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies ends its Monday night March salute to actress/singer Doris Day with another evening of some of her beloved comedies from the 1960s. First is the acclaimed, Oscar-nominated romantic comedy That Touch of Mink(1962), costarring Cary Grant. Next are The Thrill of It All(1963), costarring James Garner, the first of two popular films featuring these leads to be released that year; The Glass Bottom Boat(1966), a romantic comedy costarring Rod Taylor that sort of sends up the spy movie genre that was in vogue at the time; and Please Don’t Eat the Daisies (1960), costarring David Niven. The evening, and this month’s overall Doris Day celebration, fittingly concludes with a memorable musical: Billy Rose’s Jumbo(1962), based on the stage play and led by Day in a Golden Globe-nominated performance.
All American Stories: “Part 2”
The CW, 9pm EST
The last part of the two-part special profiles incredible athletes who overcame unimaginable obstacles in their relentless pursuit of greatness. Athletes featured in this special include Jerome Avery, Denise Korenek, Leo Rodgers and Lopez Lomong. Acclaimed storyteller Yogi Roth sits down with each athlete as they share their story in a unique and powerful way, with additional insight and commentary provided by cohost Spencer Paysinger, who triumphed over his own obstacles to make it to the NFL.
Snowpiercer
TNT, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Two back-to-back episodes end Season 2, beginning with “The Show Must Go On,” where Wilford (Sean Bean) presses forward on his endgame, as Layton (Daveed Diggs) sinks to new lows. In the final episode, “Into the White,” hope is a powerful motivator. As things hit their darkest point, Layton hatches yet another plan.
The Good Doctor: “
ABC, 10pm EST
Claire is blindsided when her absentee father shows up at her door. Meanwhile, Shaun feels disconnected from Lea, causing tension in their relationship.
True Hollywood Story: “Death of Innocence”
E!, 10pm EST
Selena (the 23-year-old Tejano music star), Christina Grimmie (a 22-year-old singer) and Rebecca Schaeffer (the 21-year-old My Sister Samstar) were all rising stars poised to rule the screen and stage, whose lives ended too soon by the deadly hands of obsessed fans. Selena’s husband, Chris Perez, and Christina’s brother, Marcus Grimmie, share their personal stories.
People Magazine Investigates: “Jenner Beach Murders”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
In the summer of 2004, Lindsay Cutshall and Jason Allen are working as counselors at an outdoor Christian adventure camp in Northern California. They decide to head down the coast for a weekend getaway, but when they fail to return to camp Sunday evening, the camp staff become very concerned. A search ensues and police discover the couple’s bodies at Fish Head Beach, in Jenner, California. As police begin investigating the double homicide, they discover the killer has left no clues and little evidence. Over the succeeding days, weeks and years, Sonoma County Detectives investigate a group of suspects as they relentlessly search for the killer.
Race to the Center of the Earth
Nat Geo, 10pm EST, New Series!
The epic seven-part competition series pits four teams of three against one another in a nonstop sprint across the globe for a $1 million prize. These groups of adventurers, each starting from a different corner of the Earth, will race to a buoy holding the grand prize. Along the way, the teams will face untamed jungles, the frozen Arctic, arid deserts, bustling cities, treacherous mountains and vast oceans to reach the location where all four routes intersect. The first team to arrive at the buoy claims it all.
Debris: “Earthshine”
NBC, 10pm EST
INFLUX steps out from the shadows, weaponizing the debris in a terrifying experiment. Meanwhile, Finola (Riann Steele) struggles to keep her newfound knowledge from affecting her work.