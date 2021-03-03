TV Best Bets for March 3

Moxie
Netflix, Original Film!
This comedy/drama — directed and coproduced by, and starring, Amy Poehler — follows Vivian (Hadley Robinson), a seemingly shy 16-year-old who has always preferred to keep her head down and fly under the radar. But when the arrival of a new student (Alycia Pascual-Peña) forces her to examine the unchecked behavior of her fellow students running rampant at her high school, Vivian realizes she’s fed up. Inspired by her mother’s (Poehler) rebellious past, Vivian anonymously publishes an underground zine called Moxie to expose bias and wrongdoing in her high school, and unexpectedly sparks a movement.
NHL Hockey
NBCSN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
A Wednesday Night Hockeydoubleheader on NBCSN has the Washington Capitals at the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues at the Anaheim Ducks.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
The Brooklyn Nets’ James Harden returns to his old stomping grounds in Houston to face John Wall and the Rockets. ESPN’s second game has the Golden State Warriors visiting the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Goldbergs: “Mr. Ships Ahoy”
ABC, 8pm EST
As William Penn’s new Quaker Warden, Beverly is thrilled to have coworkers for the first time and sets out to make them all love her. To her dismay, it’s more difficult to win them over than she anticipated, as her reputation of being a difficult school parent precedes her. Meanwhile, Geoff competes in the “Mr.?Ships?Ahoy” beauty pageant to prove to Erica that he can be seen as desirable by other women.
Name That Tune
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Jane Krakowski hosts the two-hour Season 1 finale of the famous musical game show revival.
Mysteries of the Unknown: “Discovery of Gold, Dismantling the Mob and the Air Ship”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Don Wildman examines America’s first gold rush, an unexpected source that could be the kiss of death for organized crime and an engineer’s daring mission to save a high-flying zeppelin.
American Housewife: “The
ABC, 8:30pm EST
Katie and Greg secretly put Kathryn (Wendie Malick) through a series of tests to see if she would make a good guardian for Anna-Kat in the unlikely event something should happen to them. Meanwhile, after tracking down J.D.’s (Jake Choi) potential egg donors, Tami (Holly Robinson Peete) and Katie scheme to learn more about them.
The Conners: “
ABC, 9pm EST
Mark is stressed out and feeling sick, convinced he has COVID-19; Becky and Harris team up to confront Josh, who has been “ghosting” Harris; and when Jackie visits Roseanne’s grave, she finds an appalling headstone right next to it and sets out to make it right.
Farmhouse Fixer
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
Singer Jonathan Knight may be best known as a member of the Grammy-nominated band New Kids on the Block, but in this new series, he’ll share his renovation know-how by meticulously restoring centuries-old New England farmhouses that deserve a second chance. The six-episode series will feature Jonathan, who has renovated more than 200 houses, as step by step he carefully preserves the original craftsmanship and historic charm of classic homes while he also modernizes layouts, updates interiors and gives his clients endless reasons to cheer.
Call Your Mother: “Feelings”
ABC, 9:30pm EST
Jean and Danny’s relationship grows complicated emotionally and physically as they try to resist their feelings for one another until his divorce is final. As Celia is moving into Freddie’s apartment, Freddie is disappointed to learn that Celia plans to keep her place as a backup plan, causing some hard conversations between the two.
Snowfall: “All the Way Down”
FX, 10pm EST
In the new episode “All the Way Down,” Franklin’s (Damson Idris) troubles extend beyond the gangs, putting Cissy (Michael Hyatt) in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Teddy (Carter Hudson) and Gustavo (Sergio Peris-Menchata) seek revenge.
Resident Alien: “Sexy Beast”
Syfy, 10pm EST
Alien Harry (Alan Tudyk) succumbs to the human emotion of jealousy when Patience’s new doc (People of Earth’s Michael Cassidy) proves to be irritatingly perfect.
Murder, My Sweet
TCM, 10pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This atmospheric and influential mystery was among the earliest film noir titles, and the first film to feature Raymond Chandler’s legendary private eye Philip Marlowe. While the character of Marlowe is most associated with Humphrey Bogart’s portrayal a few years later in The Big Sleep, Dick Powell gives a charismatic, cast-against-type hard-boiled and gritty performance as the detective in this adaptation of Chandler’s novel Farewell, My Lovely(the title under which the film was released in the U.K.), and the film is regarded as one of the better Chandler adaptations. Costarring with Powell are Claire Trevor, Anne Shirley and Otto Kruger, who offers his usual terrific brand of charismatic villainy.