TV Best Bets for March 30

Pooch Perfect
ABC, 8pm EST, New Series!
Hosted by award-winning actress Rebel Wilson, this new series is a dog grooming competition that will showcase 10 of the best dog groomers in the country, along with their assistants, competing in a series of paw-some themed challenges.
American Cartel
discovery+, New Miniseries!
This documentary series explores the explosive and devastating aftermath of the 2003 murder of Burbank police officer Matthew Pavelka after a routine traffic stop. His murder put into motion an international manhunt, with millions of dollars seized, multiple homicides, exposure of government corruption, a multistate wiretap investigation and the discovery of the Mexican Cartel’s infiltration of a U.S. street gang.
Fright Club: “Scream-Filled Donuts”
discovery+, Season Finale!
Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers freak each other out with footage of a couple terrorized by a jealous entity, a photographer whose life is ruined by sinister spirits, a dad struggling to protect his family from a spectral intruder, and more.
Nostradamus: End of Days
discovery+, Season Finale!
The series that looks at various predictions made by supposed prophet Nostradamus ends its first season with this episode.
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
Netflix
In this family special, when lava-spewing volcanoes start a chain reaction of disasters across the ocean, the Octonauts must work together to save their sea creature friends.
NHL Hockey: Carolina at Chicago
NBCSN, 7:30pm Live EST
Andrei Svechnikov and the Carolina Hurricanes storm into Chicago’s United Center for a tilt with Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks.
All-Round Champion
BYUtv, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series featuring 10of North America’s most decorated young athletes competing in a variety of summer sports except their own returns for a third season.
The Flash: “Fear Me”
The CW, 8pm EST
When a powerful new villain, Psych (guest star Ennis Esmer), channels and amplifies everyone’s fears in order to wreak havoc on Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) realizes, with Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) help, that he must face his own worst fear in order to beat this new threat. Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) is surprised when Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) from the Governor’s Municipal Logistics Commission drops into CCPD for a visit. Iris (Candice Patton) warns her father to dig deeper on why Kristen is actually there.
Young Rock: “My Day With Andre”
NBC, 8pm EST
Hawaii, 1982: Dewey (Adrian Groulx) spends a day with Andre the Giant (Matthew Willig) that neither will ever forget. Lia (Ana Tuisila) and Rocky (Joseph Lee Anderson) prepare for the huge Island Battle Royale where more than the title is at stake. In 2032, Candidate Johnson (Dwayne Johnson) reveals his running mate.
TCM Spotlight: Growing Up on Screen: “Natalie Wood & Jackie Cooper”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies concludes its monthlong celebration of notable actors who first found fame as child stars and carried it over into their adult careers. First up are five films starring Natalie Wood, beginning with the 1949 drama The Green Promise, which Wood made when she was about 10. Next is one of Wood’s most famous roles, starring alongside James Dean and Sal Mineo in Nicholas Ray’s classic teen angst drama Rebel Without a Cause(1955). Wood’s performance netted her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination. Up next, a 20-something Wood stars as the title character of Inside Daisy Clover(1965), a tomboy who becomes a Hollywood actress and singer. The drama also stars Christopher Plummer, Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Ruth Gordon and Robert Redford in just his second major film role. Wood and Redford reunite in the next film, where she plays herself in the 1972 political comedy/drama The Candidate. Wood’s film lineup ends with 1983’s Brainstorm, a sci-fi tale that was the final film Wood made before her tragic death in 1981 at age 43. Early the next morning, famed child star Jackie Cooper gets his due with two films: Treasure Island(1934), the adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson classic in which Cooper plays main character Jim Hawkins; followed by the 1940 mystery drama Gallant Sons.
black-ish: “
ABC, 9pm EST
Bow and Dre let their competitive streaks out during their family game night and things escalate when they place a bet. Meanwhile, Junior and Olivia are at a turning point in their relationship when one person says “I love you.”
Supergirl: “Rebirth”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
As Brainiac (Jesse Rath) lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest star Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex, who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) enlists the entire team to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself.
mixed-ish: “
ABC, 9:30 pm EST
Alicia’s mom, Grandma Shireen, stays with the Johnson’s after her surgery, but taking care of grandma becomes a full-time job. Meanwhile, Denise tests each of the kids to see who is best fit to take care of her when she gets old one day.?
New Amsterdam: “Blood, Sweat & Tears”
NBC, 10pm EST
When Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) notices the hospital’s blood supply is running dangerously low, Max (Ryan Eggold) concocts a plan to get New Amsterdam out of trouble. Meanwhile, Reynolds (Jocko Sims) realizes he has a thing or two to learn from Bloom (Janet Montgomery) while making peace with his new position, and Iggy (Tyler Labine) helps a patient face their inner demons.