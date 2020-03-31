TV Best Bets for March 31

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Freeform, 5:30pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Ferris Bueller has cut a dangerous amount of classes during his senior year — which is why he wants to make his last unexcused day off count. With an overzealous principal on his trail, Ferris remains determined to take his girlfriend Sloane and his best friend Cameron on a wild ride through the city of Chicago. Stars Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Jennifer Grey and Charlie Sheen.
The Innocents
FXM, 9:40am EST, Catch a Classic!
Truman Capote was a cowriter of the screenplay, with William Archibald, for this 1961 adaptation of Archibald’s stage play that itself was an adaptation of Henry James’ classic novella The Turn of the Screw. The film is one of the finest (and spookiest) psychological horror/ghost movies ever made. Deborah Kerr stars as a governess hired to watch over two children who she comes to believe are being possessed by the malevolent spirits of former servants. But could she actually be losing her mind?
NCIS: “Blarney”
CBS, 8pm EST
Kasie (Diona Reasonover) and Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) are held hostage in a diner after a jewelry store robbery goes awry in the new episode “Blarney.”
Suffragettes: Celebrating 100 Years of the 19th Amendment
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This year marks the centennial of women attaining equal voting rights in America following the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in 1920. Turner Classic Movies celebrates with an evening of films about suffragettes and other women fighting for their rights in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The night begins with The Shocking Miss Pilgrim, a 1947 musical comedy starring Betty Grable as the title character, who becomes involved in the women’s suffrage movement in 1874.
Empire: “Love Me Still”
FOX, 9pm EST
As their wedding day arrives, Teri’s (Meta Golding) fears concerning Andre’s (Trai Byers) temper continue to surface in the new episode “Love Me Still.”
The Scheme
HBO, 9pm EST
This documentary tells the tale of Christian Dawkins, who was convicted in federal court in the biggest criminal case in collegiate sports history. The film chronicles the two-year undercover FBI investigation into college basketball corruption that came to a dramatic climax in 2017 when Adidas executives and assistant coaches at major college programs were arrested in a pay-for-play scheme.
Little People, Big World
TLC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
It’s been 14 years now that we’ve been following the Roloff family, and we’ve seen them through many of life’s ups and downs. The new season brings plenty of changes for all of the Roloffs — from a pregnancy to farm renovations to a new house and everything in between. After Matt partially buys out Amy’s stake in Roloff Farms, she decides it’s time to distance herself from her ex and sets out to find a new home, and by extension, a new life. Meanwhile, her boyfriend Chris has a different milestone in mind — one that involves a diamond ring. As for Zach and Tori, a new pregnancy proves far more difficult than their last, as they await the news of whether or not their baby will be a little person. On the other side of the farm, Matt and his girlfriend Caryn are figuring out what their future together looks like.
The Biggest Loser
USA Network, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The reboot of the reality competition series that challenges 12 contestants to transform their lives by achieving better overall health ends its first season tonight.
For Life: “Do Us Part”
ABC, 10pm EST
Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) struggles to balance the demands of his own case with the needs of an inmate who’s fighting for the right to marry his dying girlfriend. Safiya (Indira Varma) defies the prison board, effectively jeopardizing Anya’s (Mary Stuart Masterson) campaign as well as their marriage.
FBI: Most Wanted: “Silkworm”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Silkworm,” the team must track down a former counterintelligence officer who is leaking classified information to a foreign government.
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch
History, 10pm EST, New Series!
This nonfiction series has gained full, unprecedented access to one of the most secretive hot spots of paranormal and UFO-related activities: Skinwalker Ranch, an infamous property in an area of Utah that has been dubbed “UFO Alley.” The series comes from executive producer Kevin Burns, the man behind similar History favorites like Ancient Aliens.
7 Little Johnstons
TLC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The adorable Johnstons family is back. This season finds parents Trent and Amber and their five kids — Jonah, Anna, Elizabeth, Emma and Alex — hitting major milestones in their lives, as they navigate their differences in an average-sized world (they are the largest known family living with achondroplasia dwarfism) and share the ups and downs that all families deal with.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!