TV Best Bets for March 31

High Anxiety
FXM, 11:35am EST, Catch a Classic!
After taking on Hollywood Westerns in 1974’s Blazing Saddles, classic monster movies in 1975’s Young Frankensteinand the silent film era in 1976’s Silent Movie, cowriter/director Mel Brooks turned his satiric eye toward Alfred Hitchcock thrillers in this hilarious 1977 spoof. Starring in a speaking lead role for the first time, Brooks plays a psychiatrist with a very Hitchcockian name — Dr. Richard Thorndyke — who suffers from the titular nervous condition, a combination of acrophobia and vertigo. Speaking of vertigo, Hitchcock’s classic film Vertigois just one of the Master of Suspense’s films that are uproariously parodied here — you can also keep an eye out for straight-out spoofs of scenes from The Birds, Psychoand Spellbound. Beyond these specific callouts, Brooks also lovingly, and painstakingly, re-creates the overall look and style of Hitch’s films, from the directorial choices to color schemes. That aspect makes this film particularly enjoyable for students of Hitchcock’s work, and perhaps a little more niche than something like Blazing Saddles, but no less funny. Joining Brooks onscreen here, and as great as ever, are his frequent collaborators Harvey Korman, Cloris Leachman and Madeline Kahn.
Design Star: Next Gen
discovery+, Season Finale!
As the design competition series concludes its first season, find out which renovation and design expert wins the $50,000 cash prize and a shot at their own show.
The Laundry Guy
discovery+, New Series!
Life is messy and stains happen, but laundry expert Patric Richardson proves that hope is not lost for cherished items once considered unsalvageable. The seriesfollows Richardson as he listens to clients’ meaningful stories behind irreplaceable pieces — from wedding dresses and baby blankets to stuffed animals and vintage coats — and then carefully restores the items to mint condition. The result is grateful clients who are overwhelmed with emotions that run the gamut from joyful relief to exuberant appreciation.
Godzilla vs. Kong
HBO Max, Feature Film Exclusive!
In this latest entry in Warner Bros./Legendary Entertainment’s MonsterVerse franchise, the fate of the world hangs in the balance as iconic cinematic beasts Godzilla and King Kong collide in a battle for the ages. Besides the title combatants, the film also stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kyle Chandler. Godzilla vs. Kongwill be available to stream for 31 days from its U.S. theatrical release, which is also today, and is included at no additional cost to HBO Max subscribers.
Haunted: Latin America
Netflix, New Series!
Real people’s terrifying tales of the chilling, unexplained and paranormal come to life with dramatic reenactments in this reality series.
K-Pop Evolution
YouTube, New Series!
This docuseries reveals the past, present, and future of K-pop, the international music phenomenon and $10 billion global industry. The series will feature never-before-seen personal struggles dealing with the pressure of being an idol from some of K-pop’s biggest stars and unprecedented access behind the scenes into the making of a K-pop group.
Sean Connery Movie Marathon
BBC America, beginning at 1pm EST
BBC America pays tribute to Sean Connery with a four-movie marathon. Connery stars as James Bond in Thunderball, From Russia With Loveand Goldfinger, and plays a Soviet submarine captain in The Hunt for Red October.
The Goldbergs: “
ABC, 8pm EST
When the NFL players go on strike and the football season is threatened, Barry gets concerned that he and Murray will no longer have anything to talk about, which leads Barry to try out for the Eagles team himself. Against Erica’s advice, Beverly decides to start selling a nutritional product from a sketchy company in an attempt to gain financial independence.
Riverdale: “Chapter Eighty-Six: The Pincushion Man”
The CW, 8pm EST
While preparing for the school’s parent-teacher night, Archie (KJ Apa) is caught off guard when his former Army general shows up in Riverdale with some unexpected news. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) pushes back after hearing that Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Reggie (Charles Melton) have expressed interest in taking over the Blossom maple groves. Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) unconventional way to get through a case of writer’s block causes Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) to be concerned for his safety.
The Masked Singer: “Group B Wildcard Round — Rule of Claw!”
FOX, 8pm EST
Another Wildcard contestant looks for a chance to steal a spot in the competition when the members of Group B return for their second performances of the season in the new episode “Group B Wildcard Round — Rule of Claw!”
Chicago Med: “So Many Things We’ve Kept Buried”
NBC, 8pm EST
Crockett (Dominic Rains) deals with a patient who ends up having more in common with him than he thinks, while Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Ethan (Brian Tee) clash over a pregnant patient with an irregular heartbeat.
Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
In this special, witness the story of a grizzly bear as she attempts to feed and protect her young cubs in Canada’s Yukon. Enter the legendary land of the ice bear and discover how a first-time mother grizzly handles the many challenges of her new role on the edge of the Arctic Circle.
American Housewife: “
ABC, 8:30pm EST, Season Finale!
Katie pushes Cooper (Logan Pepper) to share his passion for the culinary arts and ambition of becoming a chef with his autocratic father, Doyle Bradford (Joel McHale). Meanwhile, Greg and Principal Ablin (Jerry Lambert) go head-to-head when the election results offer an interesting twist, and the Otto family gets the surprise of a lifetime.
ABC, 9pm
The Conners: “Money, Booze and Lies”Becky meets up with an old friend and feels pressured to impress him while Dan questions his position at the hardware store, leading to a massive fight between him and Ben.
Chicago Fire: “One Crazy Shift”
NBC, 9pm EST
A series of suspicious fires sends 51 on a search for the cause; Casey (Jesse Spencer) continues down a troubling path; Mouch (Christian Stolte) is looking to make his long-awaited dream come true.
Marrying Millions: “Who’s the Queen?”
Lifetime, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Bill gets ready to pop the question to Bri, but Kathleen fills his head with doubt. Erica must finally decide if she wants to go back to Rick, and Desiry makes Rodney choose between her and his mother. Reese makes a grand gesture for Nonie.
Chicago P.D.: “The Radical Truth”
NBC, 10pm EST
When Ruzek’s (Patrick John Flueger) father, Bob, goes missing, the team races to find him before it’s too late.
NHL Hockey: Los Angeles at Vegas
NBCSN, 10pm Live EST
NBCSN’sWednesday Night Hockeyhas Anže Kopitar and the L.A. Kings in Las Vegas to skate against Mark Stone and the Golden Knights.
Resident Alien
Syfy, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Syfy’s hit dramedy about Harry (Alan Tudyk), an alien disguising himself as an Earthling after crash-landing on the planet during a mission to destroy all humans, concludes its first season tonight. The series has been renewed for Season 2. “The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming upon announcing the show’s renewal. “As the series continues, we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry’s very particular perspective on humans.”
Back
IFC, 12am (late-night) EST, Season Premiere!
Season 2 of this British sitcom finds Stephen (David Mitchell) back at his provincial pub, refreshed and reenergized, after a lengthy spell in the Lyneham Abbey Wellness Centre. Thankfully, Andrew (Robert Webb), the formerly prodigal foster brother, has been treading water keeping it going, but it’s not all smooth sailing as Stephen’s sister Cass (Louise Brealey), resenting her mom’s relationship with young boyfriend Julian (John Macmillan), packs up and leaves home; seemingly altruistic Andrew focuses his troubling charm on the elderly parents of Stephen’s ex-wife Alison (Olivia Poulet); and the opening of a spectacular rival pub threatens the very future of The John Barleycorn.