TV Best Bets for March 4

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years
Paramount+, New Series!
Streaming service CBS All Access rebrands as Paramount+ effective March 4, and one of the originals available on launch date is this first ever SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff. The CG-animated prequel series follows 10-year-old SpongeBob and his pals during summer sleepaway camp, where they spend their time building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral. Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) reprise their iconic voice roles. Carlos Alazraqui and Kate Higgins join as new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp.
My Mane Problem
ALLBLK, New Series!
In this half-hour, six-episode series, celebrity hairstylist Dr. Boogie — an industry veteran whose clients include Taraji P. Henson, Eve and Vivica A. Fox — takes on cases of real people struggling with varying hair concerns, from common extensions and wigs to natural hair with chemical burns and infestations in need of some serious TLC. Dr. Boogie will work with each individual to offer real solutions, hair care treatment plans and, ultimately, a new lease on life.
The Deadly Type With Candice DeLong
discovery+, New Series!
Using powerful case studies drawn from her popular TV shows Deadly Womenand Facing Evil, former FBI profiler Candice DeLong works to find common behavioral links between some of the world’s worst perpetrators. What is it that makes these criminals tick? Candice uncovers the red flags that just might save a life.
The Walrus and the Whistleblower
discovery+
A whistleblower is sued for $1.5 million for plotting to steal a walrus at the heart of the movement to end marine mammal captivity. Phil Demers, a trainer at Niagara Falls’ Marineland, popular for his bond with Smooshi the walrus, quits his dream job after a decade, makes claims of animal abuse and wages a war on social media. For the next decade, Demers is embroiled in a stranger-than-fiction public campaign to save Smooshi, becoming trapped in his own story and swallowed whole by his crusade. Part cautionary tale, part portrait of human resilience, this unconventional and heart-wrenching documentary drills to the heart of the hills we are willing to die on.
Pacific Rim: The Black
Netflix, New Series!
In this anime series based on Guillermo del Toro’s Pacific Rimsci-fi film franchise, after Kaiju (giant monsters) ravage Australia, two siblings pilot a Jaeger (a giant robot) to search for their parents, encountering new creatures, seedy characters and chance allies along the way.
The Real World Homecoming: New York
Paramount+, New Series!
In this docuseries, the original seven strangers from the first installment of MTV’s seminal reality series, which launched in 1992, reunite in the iconic New York City loft to revisit the shocking moments and explosive issues that transpired during the historic season and discuss how they parallel in today’s social climate. After spending decades apart, viewers will reconvene with housemates Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling and to find out, once again, what happens when they stop being polite … and start getting real.
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Paramount+, Feature Film Exclusive!
This SpongeBob SquarePants motion picture event features SpongeBob, his best friend Patrick and the rest of the Bikini Bottom gang in their most epic adventure yet. When SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary goes missing, a path of clues leads SpongeBob and Patrick to the powerful King Poseidon, who has Gary held captive in the Lost City of Atlantic City. On their mission to save Gary, SpongeBob and his pals team up for a heroic and hilarious journey where they discover nothing is stronger than the power of friendship.The film features the voice talents of Tom Kenny, Awkwafina, Matt Berry, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence and Reggie Watts.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
This week’s season finale episode welcomes celebrity contestants Rachael Leigh Cook (playing for Feeding America), Sherri Shepherd (playing for Reel Beauty) and Kevin Nealon (playing for The Store) as they compete for a chance to win up to $1 million for their chosen charity.
Hell’s Kitchen: “Blind Taste Test”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Blind Taste Test,” the chefs take on the infamous blind taste test challenge. Then it’s steak night in the Hell’s Kitchen dining room and one team can’t keep pace.
Flipping Across America: “Cramped Cottage Flip”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Buyers love historic houses, but their age and small footprint can present problems for flippers. In Nashville, Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins (Flip or Flop Nashville) vault the ceilings and reimagine the footprint to make the most of their 858 square feet. And in Southern California, Jessie and Tina Rodriguez (Vintage Flip) work to reintroduce vintage elements for their 800 square foot cottage built in 1907.
Superstore: “Deep Cleaning”
NBC, 8pm EST
On the day of Store 1217’s first deep cleaning since the pandemic began, Glenn (Mark McKinney) ropes Garrett (Colton Dunn) into throwing a party to cheer up the employees. Meanwhile, Dina (Lauren Ash) needs Cheyenne’s (Nichole Sakura) guidance when her ability to run the store is compromised, and Jonah (Ben Feldman) tries to help Mateo (Nico Santos) impress Amy and Eric’s (George Salazar) parents.
Women’s History Month: “First Ladies Revealed”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Some used captivating style to boost diplomacy. Some offered compassionate calm in days of war. Some embraced the role they never expected to make a difference. And some seized the role they always dreamt of in order to blaze a trail. Every first lady has their own tale to tell, and this series examines some of the women who left their indelible mark on the White House and in history. Join us as we go beyond the public lives to tell the private stories of Dolley Madison, Eleanor Roosevelt, Jackie Kennedy, Nancy Reagan, Hillary Clinton and more.
Special Theme: Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Each Thursday evening this month, TCM is airing older films that are recognized as classics, but which are also recognized — when viewed through modern eyes — for their problematic themes and characterizations related to subjects like race, gender and sexuality. Each film will be accompanied by discussions about the different cultural context in which it was made, and why the movie is still worth watching while keeping that context in mind. “In no way do we want to tell people what they should think of these films or suggest they shouldn’t enjoy them as much as ever,” TCM tells us. “But there is a conversation happening in our culture that involves all forms of art, and we want to use these films as part of that dialogue.” Tonight’s lineup of “reframed” classics includes Gone With the Wind(1939), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers(1954), Rope(1948) and The Four Feathers(1939).
Extreme Paranormal Witness: “Not-So-Fresh Start”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Three brokenhearted women rent an old house together, but their dreams of a fresh start are crushed by a phantom preacher and his spectral congregation.
B Positive: “B Negative Part 2”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Drew (Thomas Middleditch) falls into a deep depression after a friend’s failed kidney surgery in the new episode “B Negative Part 2.”
NBA Basketball: Miami at New Orleans
TNT, 8:30pm Live EST
Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat are in New Orleans to face Zion Williamson, Eric Bledsoe and the Pelicans.
The Chase
ABC,, Season Finale!
In “This Isn’t Something We See Often,” Ken Jennings returns as the Chaser as three new contestants try to pit their wits against one of Jeopardy!’s greatest players of all time. Then in the season finale, “I’m Used to Men Chasing Me,” Brad Rutter returns to the hot seat as three new hopefuls take to the stage and compete.
Mom: “Illegal Eels and the Cantaloupe Man”
CBS, 9pm EST
Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Adam’s (William Fichtner) romantic dinner is interrupted as the other ladies struggle with love on Valentine’s Day in the new episode “Illegal Eels and the Cantaloupe Man.”
Call Me Kat: “Business Council”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Business Council,” Carter (Julian Gant) helps Kat (Mayim Bialik) get elected to the local business council, but a rift forms in their friendship.
Rehab Addict Rescue: “Battle for the Bathrooms”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Nicole Curtis converts empty attic space into a new bathroom for mother-daughter duo Dana and Katie, who’ve had to share a bathroom in their historic Detroit home.
Strange Evidence
Science Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series that explores things captured on camera that appear to defy logic and appear to be impossible — from apocalyptic weather occurrences and remarkable physical feats to unidentified creatures and the seemingly supernatural — returns for Season 5.
The Unicorn: “So Far Away”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “So Far Away,” Wade (Walton Goggins) and Shannon (returning guest star Natalie Zea) have trouble connecting while they are living far apart, and he is forced to consider the realistic future of their relationship.
Last Man Standing: “Meatless Mike”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Mike’s (Tim Allen) willpower is put to the test when Vanessa (Nancy Travis) challenges him to go vegetarian for a week in the new episode “Meatless Mike.”
Clarice: “You Can’t Rule Me”
CBS, 10pm EST
After a suspect is assassinated, Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) and VICAP are subjected to an internal investigation in the new episode “You Can’t Rule Me.”
What on Earth?
Science Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 7, embark on more extraordinary journeys around the globe to discover the truth behind the mysteries surrounding long-hidden structures, strange natural phenomena and top-secret facilities that have been uncovered by advanced satellites and drones.
The TS Madison Experience
WE tv, 10pm EST, New Series!
Six episodes follow TS Madison as she navigates her authentic journey as an internet star while adapting to the new normal of today’s world. Madison is a loud, brash, and outrageous social media star and influencer with a huge following of adoring fans from her hilarious online shows, most notably The Queens Supreme Court. Now, she turns her sights to her next goal — to be the first Black, transgender woman to host a mainstream talk show.