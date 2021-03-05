TV Best Bets for March 5

Dangerous Medicine
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After losing the use of his legs in a car crash, Tony (Chris Cimperman) is helped to walk again by Daphne (Leann Van Mol), his physical therapist. But Daphne’s loving care soon morphs into a sick attempt to possess Tony forever.
Coming 2 America
Amazon Prime Video, Feature Film Exclusive!
Eddie Murphy is back in this sequel to his beloved 1988 comedy Coming to America. Also a producer, Murphy reprises his role as Akeem, who is now the newly crowned king of Zamunda. With his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall, also returning to his film role), they embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York — where it all began.
Raya and the Last Dragon
Disney+ (with Premier Access), Feature Film Exclusive!
This animated film inspired by the people and cultures of Southeast Asia travels to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned, and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran), whose wit is as sharp as her blade, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh and Benedict Wong also provide voices. The film is available on Disney+ with Premier Access (a cost of $29.99 in addition to the standard Disney+ subscription).
WandaVision
Disney+, Season Finale!
The first live-action series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) ends its first season. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision from the Avengersfilms.
MacGyver: “Diamond + Quake + Carbon + Comms + Tower”
CBS, 8pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
Mac (Lucas Till) and the team discover Murdoc (returning guest star David Dastmalchian) hacked their communications and has been recording them for months. Now, it’s up to the team to stop Murdoc’s plot to kill thousands. Guest star Joe Pantoliano also returns as Andrews in the new episode “Diamond + Quake + Carbon + Comms + Tower.”
Frozen in Time: Flashback
HGTV, beginning at 8pm EST
In “Stuck in the 70s,” stars Maureen McCormick and Dan Vickery watch as siblings Leanne and Steve Ford update a quirky 1975 home with hidden doorways; Home Town’s Ben & Erin Napier transform a wood-paneled ’70s house into a coastal, cool forever home; Eric and Lindsey Bennett of Desert Flippers breathe new life into a Palm Springs home while maintaining its retro vibe; and Hidden Potential’s Jasmine Roth takes a home resembling an Italian restaurant and makes it unrecognizable by changing the floorplan and brightening up the color palette. Then, in “Wallpaper Woes,” Maureen and Dan watch as Bargain Mansions’ Tamara Day turns a wallpaper nightmare into a 21st-century dream home; Property Brothers: Forever Homestars Drew and Jonathan Scott overhaul a plaid wallpaper kitchen into a modern culinary oasis; Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack of Flip or Floplighten up a dark 1950s house; and Home Town’s Ben and Erin Napier revamp a couple’s first home frozen in the 1940s into a gorgeous cottage.
The Blacklist: “The Cyranoid”
NBC, 8pm EST
The task force is thrown for a loop when they encounter a nefarious enterprise that provides doppelgängers for criminals. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) scrambles to counteract a bold move by Liz (Megan Boone).
Movie MacGuffins — Part 1
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
In fiction, particularly in films, “MacGuffin” is a term that has been coined to refer to an object or event that serves to propel a story’s action and characters’ motivations, but which is ultimately unimportant, and may not actually ever be seen by the viewer or reader, or resolved. Tonight and next Friday night, TCM will air films with some of the greatest MacGuffins ever. Alfred Hitchcock helped popularize MacGuffins and used them often in his films, so it makes sense that tonight features three of those Hitch classics. The evening begins with the spy thriller The 39 Steps(1935), an early example of a MacGuffin in the form of designs for a secret military airplane engine coveted by enemy agents. Next, in the landmark thriller Psycho(1960), the audience’s journey with Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) as she goes on the lam after stealing $40,000, including her near-misses at being caught along the way, takes an abrupt and shockingly different turn about midway through the film. Finally, in North by Northwest(1959), stolen microfilm containing government secrets is just an excuse to have Cary Grant’s Roger Thornhill thrillingly chased halfway around the country by enemy spies, police and federal agents. In fact, this particular MacGuffin isn’t even made evident until near the end, but of course, the wild journey to get there is the more important part of this fun flick.
Magnum P.I.: “The Long Way Home”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “The Long Way Home,” Magnum (Jay Hernandez) must find an Army Ranger who disappeared after receiving some traumatic news upon his return home from deployment.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Silver State 200
FS1, 9pm Live EST
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers compete for 134 laps around Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s tri-oval for the Silver State 200 on FS1.
Wynonna Earp
Syfy, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
The fan-favorite, female-led supernatural Western drama picks up with the remaining six new episodes of Season 4, which will also be the final episodes of the series, which concludes in April. “I’d like to thank our wonderful cast and crew, all of whom were instrumental in bringing Wynonna Earpto our loyal and passionate audience,” says Emily Andras, the show’s creator, executive producer and showrunner. “We couldn’t be prouder of these last six episodes … and are thrilled to share them with our beloved fans, who have changed our lives forever.”
Cheers 200th Anniversary Special
Decades, 11pm EST
Even Shelley Long came back for this special 1990 cast Q&A!
Unprotected Sets: “Marlena Rodriguez & Ali Sultan”
EPIX, 12am (late-night) EST
A performer since birth, Marlena Rodriguez is raw, intense and hilarious. Her unapologetic style means nothing is off limits, from her first experience with tampons to having to always explain the faces she makes after sex. One of the funniest guys from the other side of the world, Ali Sultan is a comedian on the rise. His epic journey from the Middle East to Minnesota informs his comedy with a hilarious perspective on adjusting to life in America.