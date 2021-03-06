TV Best Bets for March 6

Circle of Deception
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
A small island community is turned upside down when one of the town’s citizens, Russel Douglas (Paul McGillion), is found dead the day after Christmas. Brenna Douglas (Jill Morrison) was Russel’s estranged and soon-to-be ex-wife, who often complained to her former beauty queen best friend Peggy Sue Thomas (Diane Neal) that Russel was physically and emotionally abusive. Through an investigation that twists and winds its way through neighbors, a wife and best friends, Russel’s murderer is finally revealed. Also stars Tahmoh Penikett and Tamara Tunie.
Aerial America
Smithsonian Channel, beginning at 6am EST
In this “Virtual Vacation” all-day marathon, take off on a thrilling flight across America. This epic series offers rare glimpses of our nation’s most treasured landmarks, all seen from breathtaking heights. From busy cityscapes to quiet landscapes, we capture the history and the pageantry of our amazing country, which is as diverse as the people who occupy it.
Saturday Morning Cartoons
MeTV, 7am EST
Actor/comedian Bill Leff, who hosts the Toon in With Meweekday morning franchise of classic cartoons on MeTV, also helms this weekly three-hour block. It kicks off with an hour of Popeye and Pals, featuring the adventures of the famous sailor man and other characters from the Fleischer studio; continues with The Tom and Jerry Show, an hour block of ’toons chronicling the eternal conflict between the titular cat and mouse, as well as other shorts from MGM; and concludes with the hourlong Bugs Bunny & Friends, devoted to Warner Bros. faves from the Merrie Melodiesand Looney Tunesfranchises.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300
FS1, 4:30pm Live EST
Emerging NASCAR stars from the Xfinity Series roll the dice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for 200 laps in the Alsco Uniforms 300 on FS1.
Snow Animals
BBC America, 8pm EST
Wildlife biologist Liz Bonnin introduces a cast of charismatic creatures to reveal the remarkable strategies they use to survive, and even thrive, through the winter.
Rocky Marathon
HBO, 8pm EST
We’re gonna fly now to this night-long marathon of all six Rocky movies, beginning with the Oscar-winning 1976 original (starring Sylvester Stallone) and ending with 2006’s Rocky Balboa.
Gandhi
TCM, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Winner of eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Ben Kingsley and Best Director for Richard Attenborough, this 1982 historical epic is a sweeping journey through Britain’s colonial past and the powerful resistance of one man. Set in the early 20th century, the film stars Kingsley as Mohandas K. Gandhi (later better known as Mahatma Gandhi), an unknown and insignificant attorney who forgoes all material possessions in a quest for Indian independence. Up against armed resistance, he decides to introduce a doctrine of nonviolence to the Indian people. The movement grows, and India gains independence by following Gandhi’s unfaltering commitment to nonviolence. The acclaimed film covers all major events in Gandhi’s life, making it one of the most extensive biopics in cinema history.
Fit for a Prince
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST
There’s a ball, an overlooked beauty named Cinderella, er, Cindy (Natalie Hall) and royalty (Jonathan Keltz). Hmmm.
Beyond the Headlines: Beauty Queens Gone Bad
Lifetime, 10pm EST
Following the premiere of Circle of Deception, Lifetime will be premiering a documentary that delves deeper into more shocking stories of criminal deception.