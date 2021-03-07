TV Best Bets for March 7

Good Girls
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The comedy/drama returns for Season 4. It follows suburban moms Beth (Christina Hendricks), Ruby (Retta) and Annie (Mae Whitman), who try to solve their various crippling financial troubles by robbing a supermarket in a heist that attracts the attention of a local gang leader, Rio. The stakes get higher this season as the Secret Service closes in on the women’s counterfeit ring. When we last saw Beth, she was struggling to carve out her own criminal path separate from Rio, using her husband’s spa company as a front. Ruby seemed to have salvaged her marriage after a rocky road, but only time will tell if her hidden secrets implode. Annie is focusing on inner love and healing as she takes the journey to rebuild independence.
Expedition Bigfoot: “The Government Knows”
discovery+
Strange, unmarked helicopters fly overhead as Russell Acord, Ronny LeBlanc and Mireya Mayor try to make sense of abnormal thermal images they captured near a river. Bryce Johnson reaches out to former federal agent Ben Hansen to get to the bottom of the suspicious activity.
In Pursuit: The Missing
discovery+
This hourlong special highlights victims advocate Callahan Walsh’s personal experience with tragedy while he investigates two mysterious disappearances and showcases additional unsolved missing persons cases from around the country. Throughout the show, he urges the public to come forward with tips, reminding them that their information could bring answers and justice for those missing and those left behind. This special also debuts on the linear Investigation Discovery network on Monday, March 8.In Pursuit With John Walsh, which Callahan cohosts alongside his famous fugitive-catching father, John Walsh, returns later this year.
The Jetsons
MeTV, 11:30am EST
From Stone Age to space age: The Jetsons has joined The Flintstones on Sunday mornings. Today’s toon has robot football!
NHL Hockey
NBC & NBCSN, beginning at 12pm Live EST
NBC and NBCSN combine to televise four NHL games this Sunday, with Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders (NBC), Tampa Bay at Chicago (NBCSN), New Jersey at Boston (NBCSN) and N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh (NBCSN).
The 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards
The CW, 7pm Live EST
Hosted by Taye Diggs, this ceremony will honor the finest achievements in film and television in 2020. This year’s film nominees are led by Netflix’s Mank, which earned 12 nominations. Netflix also leads the pack in the television category, with its series Ozarkand The Crownwith six nominations each.
Bless the Harts: “The Dogchurian Candidate”
FOX, 7:30pm EST
Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) takes over as Mayor Webb’s (guest voice of Jon Hamm) campaign manager for reelection against Betty (voice of Maya Rudolph) and an accomplished dog in the new episode “The Dogchurian Candidate.”
Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
CBS, 8pm EST
Oprah Winfrey sits down with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for an intimate conversation in this exclusive primetime special. Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from royalty, marriage, motherhood and philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States, and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.
The Simpsons: “Yokel Hero”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Yokel Hero,” Cletus (voice of Hank Azaria) becomes a singing sensation, but he ruins everything when he turns on his fans.
Home Town: “Woodland Wonderland”
HGTV, 8pm EST
A couple trading in Oregon’s cold weather for Laurel’s humid climate is looking for a house with nature-inspired whimsy and historic Southern charm. Ben and Erin Napier rise to the challenge of creating a storybook-style home that’s truly one of a kind.
Desperate Widows
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
A recent widow takes what’s left of her family to a commune for moms in hopes of a fresh start, but once there, she uncovers black market human trafficking by the Mommune’s corrupt owner and must fight to keep her and her daughter from becoming the next victims. Stars Justine Eyre, Olivia Stuck, Allison McAtee, Jake B. Miller and Kate Bond.
Vice
Showtime, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Known for delivering detailed reports from the front lines of global conflicts, civil uprisings and more,Vicereturns with a new lineup of groundbreaking stories from its team of globalcorrespondents, taking on a range of issues from police brutality in Nigeria to the continued shockwaves of President Trump’s foreign policy in Iran and Yemen. And in the U.S., Vicewill continue its fearless explorationof the racial reckoning underway in the country.
Air Warriors: “Hawker Hurricane”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
See how the British underdog fighter Hawker Hurricane helped stop the tide of the Axis in Europe, Africa and Asia. The warplane came to Britain’s rescue during her most desperate hour and triumphed over the Nazi’s Luftwaffe in some of Britain’s greatest dogfights of World War II.
Written & Directed by Michael Crichton
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Michael Crichton is most remembered for having several of his popular novels adapted into movies, like Jurassic Park, The Andromeda Strain, Congo,Rising Sunand many others. But the author was also a filmmaker in his own right, and two films that he wrote and directed air tonight on Turner Classic Movies. First up is The Great Train Robbery, Crichton’s 1978 adaptation of his 1975 historical novel. The neo-noir heist film stars Sean Connery, Donald Sutherland and Lesley-Anne Down, and Crichton’s screenplay won an Edgar Award, which honors the best in mystery-themed works of fiction. The second film on tonight’s bill is Westworld (1973). If you’re more familiar with the HBO series adaptation of the same name, that all started here with Crichton’s sci-fi thriller, which has similar themes and story elements that he later revisited in Jurassic Park. Nominated for major science-fiction awards — Hugo, Saturn and Nebula — the film is about a Wild West-themed amusement park populated by androids that malfunction and begin killing visitors. Yul Brynner, Richard Benjamin and James Brolin star.
NBA All-Star Game
TNT, 8pm Live EST
After originally canceling this year’s All-Star Game amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the shortened season, the NBA reversed course and will go forward with the annual exhibition. Atlanta’s State Farm Arena will be the site for the condensed All-Star weekend, with the skills competitions and East vs. West matchup taking place Sunday.
The Great North: “Curl Interrupted Adventure”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
Beef (voice of Nick Offerman) enlists Judy (voice of Jenny Slate) to help coach his adult curling team in the new episode “Curl Interrupted Adventure.”
The Walking Dead: “Find Me”
AMC, 9pm EST
Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) find an old cabin that takes Daryl back to his years away from the group after Rick disappeared. He relives the painful memory of meeting a reticent survivor and the toxic events that amplified his relationship with Dog.
Married to Medicine
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Returning this season are Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush-Harris and friends of the cast Lisa Nicole Cloud, Quad Webb and Kari Wells. New cast member Anila Sajja joins this season as wife of Dr. Sajja, mother and fashion blogger.
Pennyworth
EPIX, 9pm EST, Midseason Premiere!
England is embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union, led by Lord Harwood (Jason Flemyng), threatening to control the entire country. Alfred Pennyworth, now running a black-market Soho club, is in search of a way out — before London, and his country, burns itself to the ground.In the midseason premiere episode, “The Bleeding Heart,” while Alfred and his mate, Daveboy, run one last job in order to buy tickets to America, tensions ratchet up at Raven Union HQ between Harwood and his lieutenants.
Bob’s Burgers: “An Incon-wheelie-ent Truth”
FOX, 9pm EST
Bob and Linda (voices of H. Jon Benjamin and John Roberts) are haunted by a lie they told their kids about what happened to their beloved stuffed animal, Wheelie Mammoth, in the new episode “An Incon-wheelie-ent Truth.”
Ellen’s Game of Games: “All I Do Is Twin”
NBC, 9pm EST
Contestants play You Bet Your Wife, Taste Buds, Danger Word and new game Heads Up. The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to Know or Go, and that winner advances to Hotter Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.
Aerial Greece: “The Great Archipelago”
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
The Cyclades Islands of Greece, known as the Great Archipelago, have to be seen to be believed. From the tourist hotspots of Mykonos and Santorini, to the hidden grandeur of Naxos and Amorgos, this third episode in the Aerial Greece series will leave the viewer astonished and enthralled.
Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham: "Witchcraft and Superstition"
Starz, 9pm EST
Outlander stars Graham McTavish and Sam Heughan continue road-tripping through their native Scotland with stops at sites linked to witchcraft and superstition. “[Sam] was constantly trying to scare me. There’s a diabolical mind at work here,” says McTavish, laughing. The pair visit a prison for witches, a haunted graveyard and Lewis Island’s 5,000-year-old stone circle — the model for the one in Outlander. “Each stone has its own character. They’re like strangely human forms,” Heughan says. “It’s a powerful place.” Then they’re off to a celebration of Beltane, a Gaelic May Day. Heughan, who usually spends his April 30 birthday at an Edinburgh Beltane festival, comments, “Maybe there’s a part of me that is slightly pagan!”
A Haunting: “Tormented by Grief and Victorian House Curse”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
A grieving son becomes a pawn in an unearthly evil’s relentless quest for misery and murder, and a woman fears for her family’s safety after she is attacked by an unseen entity in her own bed.
Family Guy: “PeTerminator”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Stewie and Brian (both voiced by Seth MacFarlane) must go on a Terminator-esque mission to save Stewie’s life in the new episode “PeTerminator.”
Condor
EPIX, 10pm EST, New Series!
In the premiere episode of this series based on the 1975 film Three Days of the Condor, young analyst Joe Turner (Max Irons) learns that the CIA has been using an algorithm he developed to spy on American citizens, leading the organization to a terrorist plot that threatens the lives of millions.
Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine: “Truth”
Showtime, 10pm EST, Miniseries Finale!
This is the final episode in the documentary series that profiles hip-hop artist Tekashi 6ix9ine’s epic rise to notoriety. Talking with the incendiary rapper after his release from prison earlier this spring, director Karam Gill (Ice Cold, G-Funk) examines the culture of manufactured celebrity through 6ix9ine’s mastery of social media.
Inside the Food Factory: “Snacks”
Smithsonian Channel, 10pm EST
Gregg Wallace and Cherry Healey get exclusive access to some of the biggest factories in Britain to follow the relentless 24-hour production lines that produce our favorite products on an epic scale. Episodes discover how bread is made in one of Britain’s largest bakeries and get an inside look at one of the largest flour mills in the country. Gregg additionally explores one of the world’s largest chocolate factories, reveals the work that goes into processing fresh milk, and explores favorite snacks such as cereal, crisps, and more.
Ride With Norman Reedus
AMC, 12:05am (late-night) EST, Season Premiere!
The Walking Deadstar and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus hits the open road for a fifth season exploring different cultures and experiencing the best scenery, food, nature and local activities along the way. In tonight’s episode, Reedus visits the harbor city of Auckland — on the North Island of New Zealand — before meeting up with actor Josh Brolin. Together they discover a rich native Maori culture and an affinity for moto sports among the stunning North Island landscape.