TV Best Bets for March 8

Rock the Block
HGTV, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The renovation competition kicks off its second season in the kitchen as four teams of design duos (including Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent) are each assigned an identical suburban house to overhaul. In this episode, the Rock the Blockrenovation throwdown begins with the heart of the home: the kitchen. Each team brings their unique design style and approach as they face off to add the most value. The dueling duos are tested when Chopped’sTed Allen pays a virtual visit to give a design twist to the competitors. HGTV’s Tarek El Moussa and his fiancée, real estate expert Heather Rae Young, serve as this week’s judges — touring each kitchen to determine who created the ultimate culinary oasis and rewarding a cash bonus to put towards the next renovation challenge.
Aliens in Alaska: “They Walk Among Us”
discovery+
Hunters unearth new clues about Bigfoot’s cosmic origins; an Air Force veteran receives a shocking response when he reports UFO activity over Fairbanks; and piercing lights from above disrupt a late-night party near Wasilla.
The Dead Files: “Death’s Gallery”
discovery+
Steve DiSchiavi and Amy Allan investigate a Lancaster, California, museum that’s under attack by an evil presence. The manager fears if they don’t put an end to the supernatural siege, the dead will assume full control and force the museum to close its doors for good.
Web of Lies
discovery+, Season Premiere!
We’re increasingly living our lives online, unaware of the risks that can lie ahead. Searching the web for friendships, love, sex or business opportunities has led many into a twilight world of seduction, danger and false identity. What unites these shocking tales of true crime chronicled in this series is their unpredictability. Season 7 is available to stream starting today.
Cher: Life in the S
Ovation, 7amActress, singer, icon. This documentary from 2019 details the ups and downs of Cher’s nearly six-decade career. “Don’t give up and don’t take no for an answer,” she says in a clip. Clearly.
The Love Boat
Decades, 6pm EST
Come aboard for a starry two-parter from 1980 (concluding Tuesday). The ship’s crew bring the laughs when a sprinkler incident forces Capt. Stubing (Gavin MacLeod) to share his cabin with Doc (Bernie Kopell), Gopher (Fred Grandy) and Isaac (Ted Lange). The passengers, meanwhile, provide the drama. Donny Osmond guest-stars as Danny Fields, an up-and-coming singer whom cruise director Julie McCoy (Lauren Tewes) hopes to connect with a record producer (Rich Little). Sounds perfect, until Danny’s loving family from West Virginia (Marion Ross, Richard Paul, Slim Pickens and Loni Anderson) surprise him. He’s convinced they’ll embarrass him and reveal he’s a little bit country when his act (he wows the Acapulco Lounge with a “Travelin’ Band” cover in Part 2) is a little bit rock ’n’ roll. What Danny doesn’t know: The producer is smitten with his engaged sister (don’t miss Little and Anderson’s disco lesson!) and pretty much everyone enjoys his kin’s impromptu hoedowns. We can’t speak for the folks (Pam Grier and Robert Guillaume) too busy hiding their affair from their spouses!
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Dad Band”
CBS, 8pm EST
Even nice guys can rock out! Dave (Max Greenfield) reveals he’s been playing guitar in a band with other local dads. But how will they sound when neighbor Tina (Tichina Arnold) offers to fill in for their lead singer?
All American: “Canceled”
The CW, 8pm EST
With homecoming king and queen nominations being announced, neither Spencer (Daniel Ezra) nor Coop (Bre-Z) seem to be in a celebratory mood with everything going on. Laura (Monet Mazur) notices that Olivia (Samantha Logan) has become more withdrawn and allows Olivia and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) to both take a mental health day and get some much-needed twin bonding time. Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) is frustrated with the interim principal’s new rules, leaving Spencer to come up with a game plan with a little help from Grace (Karimah Westbrook).
9-1-1: “Breaking Point”
FOX, 8pm EST
The 118 are called to the tarmac when a flight attendant reaches her limit with passengers in the winter finale episode “Breaking Point.”
100 Day Dream Home: “Brian and Mika Dream Big”
HGTV, 8pm EST
After building for hundreds of clients, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are ready for their own dream home but agreeing on a style is proving to be a challenge! They’ll have to compromise to create a home that reveals their personalities and makes the whole family happy.
The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 3”
NBC, 8pm EST
The initial auditions for Season 20 of the music competition series continue in this new episode.
Legends of the Pharaohs: “The Tyrant King”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Egypt’s Great Pyramid was built by a pharaoh with a reputation for cruelty. Now archaeologists are hunting for the truth about this king and his tomb, exposing strange ceremonies, and an incredible lost city of the pyramid builders.
Star of the Month: Doris Day: “Musical Star”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s celebration of Doris Day films draws from the titles the actress/singer made in the early 1950s, years in which she made her breakthrough as a star in memorable musicals. First, Day plays the title character in the Western musicalCalamity Jane(1953). Next up is I’ll See You in My Dreams (1951), a musical biopic of lyricist Gus Kahn (Danny Thomas) and featuring notable Kahn-penned songs, including the title tune. Then, enjoy On Moonlight Bay(1951) and its sequel, By the Light of the Silvery Moon(1953), two musicals loosely based on works by Booth Tarkington and set at the turn of the 20th century. The lineup continues into the late night and early the next morning with April in Paris(1952), Lucky Me(1954), the first Warner Bros. musical film made in CinemaScope, and Starlift(1951), featuring Day and several other top Warner Bros. stars in cameo appearances as themselves.
The Alaska Triangle: “Frozen in Fear”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Seasoned Bigfoot hunters investigate whether a huge, ape-like beast is responsible for a string of disappearances in the remote Alaskan wilderness. Then, a shape-shifting menace could be abducting thousands in Alaska.
9-1-1: Lone Star: “Bad Call”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the winter finale episode “Bad Call,” the 126 respond to a bank robbery, an apartment fire and a pregnant woman lost in a parking garage.
Sacred Sites: “Apocalypse”
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
Visit ancient sites around the globe that were wiped out by catastrophes and see what we can learn from their remains. Discover how studying sites wrecked by floods, pandemics and more is helping us understand crises we’re facing today. Could it be that apocalyptic events may actually make civilizations greater? Scientists are hard at work to find out.
My Feet Are Killing Me: “Macaroni Toenails”
TLC, 9pm EST
Cortney Cox has suffered from hemihypertrophy her entire life. The condition makes one side of her body grow extremely large. Her right side is affected, and her right foot has grown to four times the size of her left foot. Cortney is desperate for help and wants to someday be able to walk down the aisle with her new husband like a normal bride. Dr. Ebonie does her best to give Cortney her life back when she removes a shocking two-pound mass from her foot. Michael Funari’s toenails are so fungal that they have grown in pasta-like shapes curling around his toes. Faced with the most stomach-turning macaroni he’s ever seen, Dr. Brad takes Michael into surgery.
Snowpiercer: “Our Answer for Everything”
TNT, 9pm EST
Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Till (Mickey Sumner) investigate the murders, while Wilford (Sean Bean) leads Miss Audrey (Lena Hall) down a dark path.
The Good Doctor: “We’re All Crazy Sometimes”
ABC, 10pm EST
After bringing in an incredibly unique and complicated spinal surgery, Dr. Aaron Glassman challenges the residents for an opportunity to join him in the operating room. Meanwhile, Shaun and Morgan disagree on how to treat a comatose patient with a cancerous tumor.
The Investigation
HBO, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In the final episode of the series examiningthe 2017 murder of journalist Kim Wall, the chief prosecutor makes it clear to the investigating team that they need more evidence to bring charges in the case. Without it, the accused may go free.
Debris: “You Are Not Alone”
NBC, 10pm EST
Bryan (Jonathan Tucker) and Finola (Riann Steele) investigate debris that is mysteriously dragging metal from an evacuated town for an unknown purpose. Meanwhile, Bryan is forced to keep his secret about Finola’s father’s survival, and Maddox (Jennifer Copping) looks into a dangerous rogue faction.
UFOs: Uncovering the Truth: “Nazi UFO Secrets”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Shocking evidence reveals the development of secret Nazi weapons not long after an alleged UFO crashed in Germany’s Black Forest. UFO experts investigate whether the U.S. government co-opted this technology after World War II.
Straight Up Steve Austin
USA Network, 11pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 2 of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s talk show ends tonight.“Stone Cold” chats candidly with WWE superstar Charlotte Flair about their wrestling careers and challenges her to a bout ... of horseshoes.