TV Best Bets for March 9

Delilah
OWN, 9pm EST, New Series!
Maahra Hill (black-ish) stars as Delilah Connolly, a headstrong, highly principled lawyer who left her white-shoe law firm decades ago to take on cases the big firms ignore. She’s doing her best raising two kids alone and keeping her ties to family, friends and faith strong, all while seeking justice for those who need it most. She’s challenged, however, by the rich and powerful of Charlotte, who will do anything to stop her. The series also stars Jill Marie Jones (Girlfriends) as Delilah’s confidante and best friend, and Susan Heyward (Orange Is the New Black) as Delilah’s newly hired, ambitious associate.
Fright Club: “Ghosts Gone Wild”
discovery+
Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers strive to astonish each other with creepy paranormal evidence of a poltergeist picking on a pair of pugs, a glowing donut-shaped UFO and hilariously disturbing footage of ghosts getting freaky in an old brothel.
Moonshiners: Smoke Ring
discovery+, New Series!
Moonshinersfavorite Steven Ray Tickle, along with “Hogfather” Tank Jackson, venture into the deep South in search of the best, often undiscovered, pit masters from around the country to compete in a high-stakes battle to determine whose heritage and skills produce the best-tasting meat. It’s man, meat and fire in its truest form — who will walk away as king or queen of the smoke ring?
Unraveled: The Long Island Serial Killer
discovery+
This is a two-hour companion documentary to the true-crime case chronicled in the new Unraveledpodcast that launched in January.
Law & Order: Criminal Intent
WE tv, 11am EST
Before she was Supergirl, Melissa Benoist began her TV career guest starring as a ballet student who becomes a suspect in the murder of her rival in this 2010 episode of the Jeff Goldblum-led drama.
Beyond the Lights
Freeform, 6pm EST
Noni (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) has been pushed to succeed in music by her mother since she was a young girl. But the pressures of fame are taking a toll. When Noni meets Kaz (Nate Parker), a young cop, she finds someone who will help her develop her own voice and break free to become the artist she was always meant to be.
NHL Hockey
NBCSN, beginning at 6pm Live EST
NHL action on NBCSN features the N.Y. Rangers at the Pittsburgh Penguins, followed by the Chicago Blackhawks at the Dallas Stars.
NCIS: “Winter Chill”
CBS, 8pm EST
NCIS dives into the competitive world of food trucks after finding a man frozen to death inside one in the new episode “Winter Chill.”
The Flash: “The Speed of Thought”
The CW, 8pm EST
When Barry (Grant Gustin) suddenly gains the power of speed thinking, he attempts to use his new gift to save Iris (Candice Patton). While Barry is thrilled with his new power, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) is hesitant to trust it. Meanwhile, Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) must face a shattering truth.
The Resident: “First Days, Last Days”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “First Days, Last Days,” Nic (Emily VanCamp) must confront her trauma on her first day back at Chastain when the man who attacked her is admitted to the ER.
The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 4”
NBC, 8pm EST
The initial auditions for Season 20 of the music competition series continue in this new episode.
TCM Spotlight: Growing Up on Screen: “Dean Stockwell & Kurt Russell”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s film lineup featuring works from actors whose faces have been famous onscreen from childhood to adulthood begins with four films from Dean Stockwell. First up is one of Stockwell’s earliest films, the musical comedy Anchors Aweigh(1945), which Stockwell made while under contract with MGM and not yet 10 years old, and in which he shares the screen with Frank Sinatra, Gene Kelly and Kathryn Grayson. Stockwell was still quite young when he made tonight’s next film, The Green Years(1946), a drama in which he portrays the younger version of Tom Drake’s main character, an Irish orphan in Scotland. Next, Stockwell, now in his teens, plays another orphan and gets second billing behind Errol Flynn in Kim(1950), an adaptation of the Rudyard Kipling novel. Finally, an adult Stockwell gives a creepy performance in The Dunwich Horror(1970), based on H.P. Lovecraft’s novella. Continuing from here into early the next morning, you can enjoy some of onetime child star and current A-lister Kurt Russell’s film work at various ages. While as a child and young adult actor Russell is most remembered for starring in popular live-action Disney films of the 1960s and ’70s, ownership rights likely prohibit TCM from showing those. But you can still enjoy his earlier work in Guns of Diablo (1964), a Charles Bronson-led Western costarring a 14-year-old Russell. Next, in the comedy/period drama Fools’ Parade(1971), Russell, in his early 20s, costars with James Stewart and George Kennedy. Finally, enjoy the cult-classic 1987 romantic comedy Overboard, the second film to pair Russell, then in his 30s, with longtime real-life partner Goldie Hawn.
OutDaughtered: “Just When We Thought We Were Safe”
TLC, 8pm EST
Dale’s positive COVID-19 test puts the whole family on edge. Back in quarantine with life on hold, the Busbys anxiously await their test results. Danielle learns the fate of the girls’ upcoming school year.
FBI: “Walk the Line”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Walk the Line,” a bomb leaves three people dead, and the team presses a reluctant informant to gather information from his close friends who are under suspicion.
Superman & Lois: “The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower”
The CW, 9pm EST
Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) shares some of his Kryptonian history with Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) during a family breakfast. Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) dig deeper to uncover the truth about Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner).
COVID Diaries NYC
HBO, 9pm EST
Five young filmmakers, ranging in age from 17 to 21, turn their cameras on themselves to tell the stories of their families during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City. Their brave and sometimes heart-wrenching personal stories illuminate the plight of essential workers and their families during the early days of the COVID-19 crisis as they navigate the deadly virus and a country wracked by social upheaval.
Ghost Loop: “Sleeping in Terror”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
The Spirit Hunters travel to Lubbock, Texas, where a mother suffering from sleep paralysis is being targeted by a malevolent entity. They then head to Jones, Alabama, to help a woman who wakes up every night to a ghost choking her.
New Amsterdam: “Essential Workers”
NBC, 10pm EST
Max (Ryan Eggold) is forced to face the heartbreaking consequences of one of his policies. Meanwhile, Bloom (Janet Montgomery) comes to a startling realization about Iggy (Tyler Labine).