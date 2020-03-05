TV Best Bets for March 5

Castlevania
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The animated series based on the video game returns for Season 3, and Netflix has promised “more mystery, murder, mayhem and vampires than ever.”
TCM Remembers Kirk Douglas
TCM, beginning at 6am EST
Turner Classic Movies celebrates the life and career of Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas, who passed away Feb. 5 at age 103, with a 24-hour programming tribute featuring many of his legendary films. The day begins with Douglas’ film debut in The Strange Love of Martha Ivers(1946), and also includes Out of the Past (1947),Young Man With a Horn(1950), Lust for Life(1956), Paths of Glory(1957), Spartacus (1960) and more.
Last Man Standing: “Student Doubt”
FOX, 8pm EST
Mandy (Molly McCook) worries about Kyle (Christoph Sanders) passing his first college exam in the new episode “Student Doubt.”
The Unicorn: “Caroline, No”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Wade (Walton Goggins) analyzes his feelings about his casual relationship with Caroline (returning guest star Betsy Brandt) in the new episode “Caroline, No.”
Outmatched: “Failing”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “Failing,” Mike (Jason Biggs) and Kay (Maggie Lawson) devise a plan to teach Nicole (Ashley Boettcher) about failure so she is equipped to handle it later in life.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Trying”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) work an uncrackable case while Holt (Andre Braugher) adjusts to a new beat and Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) looks for the love of his life.
Mom: “Beef Baloney Dan and the Hot Zone”
CBS, 9pm EST
Bonnie (Allison Janney) suspects that Adam’s (William Fichtner) sponsor (guest star Courtney Thorne-Smith) has an ulterior motive in the new episode “Beef Baloney Dan and the Hot Zone.”
Deputy: “10-8 School Ties”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “10-8 School Ties,” Cade (Brian Van Holt) and Teresa (Natalia Cigliuti) struggle to deal with an unforeseen situation with their foster children.
Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa mentors first-time flippers, helping them navigate costly mistakes as they race to get a renovated property on the market. Facing obstacles from unexpected construction delays and crumbling foundations to rotting roofs and dilapidated interiors, these flipping newcomers need Tarek’s invaluable expertise to transform their risky investments into big rewards.
Will & Grace: “Filthy Phil, Part II”
NBC, 9pm EST
Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) become convinced Karen (Megan Mullally) is in danger when her new boyfriend, Phil (guest star Joel McHale), takes her to a cabin in the woods. With the help of Karen’s assistant Friday (guest star Vanessa Bayer), Will and Grace race to save her. Meanwhile, Jack (Sean Hayes) makes up a story to a snobby reporter (guest star T.R. Knight) in order to keep his new bar relevant after its previous owner, Miss Coco Peru (guest star Clinton Leupp), steps down.
Save My Skin
TLC, 9pm EST, New Series!
TLC gave us a sneak peek of its latest series last month, but tonight marks the show’s move to its regular time slot. The series follows the heartfelt and humorous Dr. Emma Craythorne, a skin expert at a Harley Street clinic in London, as she treats patients suffering from unusual and extraordinary conditions including eczema and disfiguring keloids to massive lipomas and rhinophyma.
Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About the Tooth Fairy”
NBC, 9:30pm EST
Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca (Abby Elliott) are worried that with grandparents living in the house, their kids are too spoiled. When Asher (Anders Garrett) loses his first tooth, Deb (Fran Drescher) and Stew (Steven Weber) interfere with the tooth fairy and prove Dave and Rebecca right. Meanwhile, Joanna (Jessy Hodges) lies to her new girlfriend about being a much more involved aunt than she actually is.
A Million Little Things: “change of plans”
ABC, 10pm EST
Eddie’s (David Giuntoli) sister comes to town and causes tension with the family, and Katherine (Grace Park) speaks her mind at work. Meanwhile, during a girls’ night out, Maggie (Allison Miller) convinces Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) to put herself out there.
Tommy: “To Take a Hostage”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “To Take a Hostage,” Tommy (Edie Falco) has to delegate authority to defuse a hostage situation. Meanwhile, she has to deal with city politicians over her new budget proposal.
Vegas Chef Prizefight
Food Network, 10pm EST, New Series!
Who will be America’s next great chef? Host Anne Burrell welcomes eight rising stars in the culinary world to Las Vegas, where they compete in a series of brutal challenges in front of judges Scott Conant and Caesars Entertainment’s Eileen Moore. The chefs must perform at the highest skill level to have a chance at winning the ultimate prize: the job of head chef at a new restaurant at the Flamingo Resort and Casino.
Better Things
FX, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The adventures of single mom and working actor Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon) and her three daughters in Los Angeles continue with a two-episode Season 4 premiere. Sam picks up the girls from a trip in “Steady Rain.” In “She’s Fifty,” Sam embraces her state of being.
Cake
FXX, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
FXX’sCake, the half-hour weekly showcase featuring both live-action and animated comedy programs, returns for Season 2 with back-to-back episodes tonight.
My Murder Story
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, New Series!
This series follows the intimate and life-changing journeys of motivated family members and dedicated detectives who have been left to pick up the scattered pieces that remain after the shock of a homicide. Their revelatory memories and thorough re-exploration of the crime take viewers deeper inside a world that is layered and unpredictable.