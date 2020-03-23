TV Best Bets for March 23

Street Outlaws: Memphis
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The street-racing series returns for a new season with a special two-hour premiere. This season, new drivers emerge into the spotlight, and first-time racing teams are ready to take on the Outlaws.
An Affair to Remember
FXM, 1pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr star in one of the most romantic movies of all time. The Oscar-nominated 1957 film was directed by Leo McCarey, is a remake of McCarey’sLove Affair (1939), was itself remade as 1994’s Love Affair, and partly inspired — and features prominently in the plot of — the 1993 romantic comedy classic Sleepless in Seattle. But beyond its legacy elsewhere, this film stands on its own with its engaging tale of two strangers, already romantically involved with others, who meet aboard a ship, fall in love and agree to reunite at the top of the Empire State Building in six months if they are both free at that time.
Supernatural: “Destiny’s Child”
The CW, 8pm EST
A search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to Jo’s (guest star Danneel Ackles) door and to a secret that may have died with Ruby (guest star Genevieve Padalecki). Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) asks Jack (Alexander Calvert) to do the unthinkable to help the brothers in their quest.
9-1-1: “Fools”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Fools,” the 118 responds to a viral stunt gone haywire, a disaster at a couple’s fishing trip and an epic first date fail.
Cosmos: Possible Worlds
National Geographic, 8pm EST
In “The Cosmic Connectome,” embark on a voyage of discovery through the evolution of consciousness with stops in ancient Greece and a visit to the largest life form on Earth. A young Carl Sagan’s career is forged in the clash of two scientific titans in “The Man of a Trillion Worlds.”
The Voice: “The Battles Premiere”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Battle Rounds begin, and the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jonas Brothers (Team Nick), Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Ella Mai (Team Legend) and Bebe Rexha (Team Blake) to prepare their artists for a dueling duet. After the vocal face-off, each coach must choose which artist from their team is the strongest to move forward to the Knockout Rounds. Each coach has one steal and, in a new twist, one save that will enter their saved artist into a Four-Way Knockout.
TCM Spotlight: Life at Sea — Submerged
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ Monday themed spotlight on ocean-related movies continues. Today’s primetime focus is on movies taking place at least partly aboard submarines. Things begin with the World War II-era classic Destination Tokyo(1943), followed by Torpedo Run(1958), Ice Station Zebra(1968) and Operation Pacific(1951).
Prodigal Son: “Stranger Beside You”
FOX, 9pm EST
The NYPD dives into a case surrounding a famous mommy blogger whose husband was mysteriously stabbed just days after their baby was born in the new episode “Stranger Beside You.”
The Plot Against America: “Part 2”
HBO, 9pm EST
Lindbergh’s (Ben Cole) increasingly popular campaign sweeps through the country and captures the backing of Bengelsdorf (John Turturro), with Evelyn (Winona Ryder) becoming a fundamental asset in the Lindbergh camp. Alvin (Anthony Boyle) brings his pride and conscience to bear as he must decide between serving a local real estate magnate or risking an open fight with the fascist forces he sees spreading across the world.
The Good Doctor: “Hurt”
ABC, 10pm EST
In the first episode of the two-part season finale, the city of San Jose is rocked by a massive earthquake that puts the staff of St. Bonaventure Hospital on high alert as they race to assess the damage and account for the safety of their colleagues and friends. Meanwhile, Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) and Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) are attending a charity event when their lives are threatened by the earthquake.
Breeders: “No Dad”
FX, 10pm EST
In the new episode “No Dad,” Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) are thrilled that Sprout the family gerbil has finally died, but explaining the loss to their kids is more difficult than they thought.
Manifest: “Unaccompanied Minors”
NBC, 10pm EST
As Zeke’s (Matt Long) condition worsens and the clock ticks towards his Death Date, he must confront his past while Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) tries to secure him a future. A pair of connected callings lead Ben (Josh Dallas) and TJ (Garrett Wareing) to a surprising loved one, and Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) faces a moral dilemma when her own calling instructs her to let a criminal go free.
POV: “The Rescue List”
PBS, 10pm EST
In a rehabilitation shelter in Ghana, two children are recovering from enslavement to fishermen. But their story takes an unexpected turn when their rescuer embarks on another mission and asks the children for help.