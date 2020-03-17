TV Best Bets for March 17

Niall Ferguson’s Networld
PBS, 8pm EST, New Series!
Historian/author Niall Ferguson reveals the intersection of social media, technology and cultural movements, demonstrating how human behavior, technology and profit can energize ideas and change the world. In three episodes airing tonight, Ferguson untangles issues surrounding social media networks, viral ideas and truth; illustrates how the web shifted to become a profitable network; and explores how democracies are threatened by forces that exploit and weaponize social media.
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
Netflix
Comedian Bert Kreischer debuts his second standup comedy special for Netflix.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day Movie Marathon
TCM, beginning at 6:45am EST, Catch a Classic!
Enjoy a day of films from a variety of genres featuring Irish characters. The marathon kicks off with The Fighting 69th(1940) and also includes Peg O’ My Heart(1933), The Quiet Man(1952), Finian’s Rainbow(1968), Ryan’s Daughter(1970) and more.
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: First Four
truTV, beginning at 6pm Live EST
The 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins tonight and tomorrow in Dayton, Ohio, with the First Four games on truTV.
The Conners: “Beards, Thrupples and Robots”
ABC, 8pm EST
Harris (Emma Kenney) is the boss of her mom after Darlene (Sara Gilbert), desperate for money, gets a job at Price Warehouse. Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) decides to take her “thrupple” relationship with Ron and Janelle (guest stars Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey) to the next level.
The Resident: “So Long, Dawn Long”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “So Long, Dawn Long,” Conrad (Matt Czuchry) finds himself caught between his duties as a doctor and his loyalty to Dr. Voss (Jane Leeves), when he discovers that her son-in-law may be suffering from a serious disease.
Vanderpump Rules: “Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Cauchi”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Jax and Brittany tie the knot in a lavish Kentucky ceremony surrounded by friends, while Stassi questions if Beau will ever propose to her at all. Lisa takes Katie and Schwartz to task for failing to make their marriage official, Sandoval throws himself into his best man duties to prove himself to Jax, and Kristen clashes with Carter over the future of their relationship.
Empire: “Come Undone”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Come Undone,” Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) continues to keep her secret from her sisters, but Lucious (Terrence Howard) feels she needs to come clean in order to move forward.
Adam O’Sandler St. Patrick’s Day Movie Marathon
IFC, beginning at 9pm EST
IFC celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with back-to-back airings of Adam Sandler’s hit 1998 comedy The Wedding Singer.
This Is Us: “After the Fire”
NBC, 9pm EST
Randall (Sterling K. Brown) reflects on what could have been.
New Amsterdam: “Liftoff”
NBC, 10pm EST
Max (Ryan Eggold) searches for a solution to crowdfunding after his eye-opening appearance in a viral GoFundMe video. Reynolds (Jocko Sims) takes his last laps at the hospital, while Kapoor (Anupam Kher) helps a former pilot deal with his life as a paraplegic.