TV Best Bets for March 30

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: “Parker’s Big Adventure”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Jenna and Adam pick up the pieces of Madison and Ciara’s botched beach picnic while Georgia steps up to surprise the guests. Jenna discovers why Madison is so exhausted all the time. Parker tries to prove himself by executing a mission for the guests, while Ciara steps aside to let him make his own mistakes. After Jenna reaches a breaking point with Madison, she talks to Glenn about how to best proceed with or without her.
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Jump”
CBS, 8pm EST
When Tina (Tichina Arnold) receives some unexpected news, she decides to learn how to skydive in the new episode “Welcome to the Jump.”
9-1-1: “Pinned”
FOX, 8pm EST
The 118 responds to accidents at a bowling alley and a home renovation, and Athena (Angela Bassett) pursues a car thief in the new episode “Pinned.”
The Voice: “The Battles Part 2”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Battle Rounds continue, and the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jonas Brothers (Team Nick), Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Ella Mai (Team Legend) and Bebe Rexha (Team Blake) to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in the hopes of advancing to the Knockout Rounds. Each coach has one steal and, in a new twist, one save that will enter their saved artist into a Four-Way Knockout.
TCM Spotlight: Life at Sea — Under the Sea
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Monday night salute to ocean-related films ends tonight, with a primetime lineup featuring movies set largely underwater. Titles include Captain Nemo and the Underwater City(1970), The Incredible Mr. Limpet(1964), Beneath the 12-Mile Reef(1953), Atlantis, the Lost Continent(1961) and Underwater!(1955).
Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Angry, Happy, Same Face”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) must draw the line when Bob’s (Billy Gardell) ex-wife, Lorraine (returning guest star Nicole Sullivan), tries to maneuver her way back into Bob’s life in the new episode “Angry, Happy, Same Face.”
All Rise: “In the Fights”
CBS, 9pm EST
Emily’s (Jessica Camacho) composure and compartmentalization nosedives when she defends a young man charged with felony domestic violence in the new episode “In the Fights.”
Driven
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!
In this new entry in Discovery’s Monday night automotive programming block, Galpin Motors Inc. president and COO Beau Boeckmann, custom car builder Dave Shuten, and customization specialist “Mad Mike” Martin are revving up engines to save automotive history and rescue car culture from oblivion. In the series premiere, Boeckmann and the Galpin crew resurrect a one-of-a-kind Pantera that Carroll Shelby hot-rodded for a secret project with Lee Iacocca.
Prodigal Son: “Scheherazade”
FOX, 9pm EST
The NYPD dives deep into the rigorous world of dance after an up-and-coming ballet dancer is mysteriously poisoned in the new episode “Scheherazade.”
The Plot Against America: “Part 3”
HBO, 9pm EST
In the early days of the Lindbergh administration, Herman (Morgan Spector) decides the family will continue with their planned trip to Washington, D.C., despite Bess’ (Zoe Kazan) desire to visit Canada, where Jewish families are migrating. After paying a visit to Evelyn (Winona Ryder), Sandy (Caleb Malis) shows interest in an assimilation program targeting Jewish youth and spearheaded by Bengelsdorf (John Turturro). In London, Alvin (Anthony Boyle) stands out during his military training and is selected for a special mission.
The Good Doctor: “I Love You”
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In the second episode of the two-part finale, our doctors work against time and their own personal safety to save the lives of those around them.
Fast N’ Loud
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
With builds bigger than ever before, Richard Rawlings and his team of hot rod builders wrestle with intricate projects, impossible deadlines and demanding standards while Gas Monkey Garage solidifies its elite status in the hot rod world. Throughout the new season, Richard, Russell J. Holmes and the crew push the boundaries on some of the most complex builds the garage has ever taken on.
Manifest: “Call Sign”
NBC, 10pm EST
Ben (Josh Dallas) is drawn to help absolve a passenger of his guilt, while Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) enlists help in protecting herself from the Major (Elizabeth Marvel). Jared (J.R. Ramirez) and Drea (Ellen Tamaki) attempt to extract a confession from a trio of ruthless meth dealers who would do anything to exact revenge on Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh).
Almost Paradise
WGN America, 10pm EST, New Series!
Former DEA agent Alex Walker (Christian Kane) has been forced into early retirement by a combination of his partner’s betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension. Now running the gift shop at a luxury hotel on a small tropical island in the Philippines, things are still not entirely tranquil for Alex, as the rich, powerful — and sometimes criminal — elite drawn to the island from around the world pull him back into a world of dangerous people and situations.
