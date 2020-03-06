TV Best Bets for March 6

Spenser Confidential
Netflix, Original Film!
Mark Wahlberg stars in this action/comedy as Spenser, an ex-cop better known for making trouble than solving it. Spenser has just gotten out of prison and is leaving Boston for good, but first he gets roped into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with a promising amateur named Hawk (Winston Duke). When two of Spenser’s former colleagues turn up murdered, he recruits his foulmouthed ex-girlfriend Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger) and Hawk to help him bring the culprits to justice.
MacGyver: “Soccer + Desi + Merchant + Titan”
CBS, 8pm EST
Desi (Levy Tran) goes undercover to infiltrate a soccer team and find the corrupt player working with the shadow organization Codex in the new episode “Soccer + Desi + Merchant + Titan.”
The Most Dangerous Animal of All
FX, 8pm EST, New Miniseries!
Based on The New York Timesbestselling book of the same name, The Most Dangerous Animal of Allis a four-part documentary series that explores one man’s search for the father who abandoned him, only to uncover the worst: He believes his father is the Zodiac Killer, one of the most infamous serial killers in American history. All four parts premiere tonight on FX.
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: “Original Sin”
NBC, 8pm EST
When a politician’s teenage daughter is kidnapped for ransom, Lincoln (Russell Hornsby), Amelia (Arielle Kebbel) and the team race against time to rescue her before the unthinkable happens. Meanwhile, the team makes a startling discovery — the Bone Collector’s (Brian F. O’Byrne) true identity.
Beach Party
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
You may not be heading off on spring break this month, but you can still hit the seashore with this evening of classic Annette Funicello and Frankie Avalon “beach” films. The evening starts off with the pair’s first teaming, 1963’s Beach Party, and also includes Muscle Beach Party(1964) and Beach Blanket Bingo(1965).
The Trade
Showtime, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The docuseries returns for a second season, this time spotlighting human smuggling and trafficking and following Central American migrants trying to get to the United States.
Blue Bloods: “Vested Interests”
CBS, 10pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
In the new episode “Vested Interests,” Frank (Tom Selleck) debates whether to aid and protect an old friend, Chuck Kennedy (guest star Ed Asner), whose home was invaded.