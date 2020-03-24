TV Best Bets for March 24

Alice Guy-Blach
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
On the anniversary of her passing in 1968 at the age of 94, Turner Classic Movies honors pioneering filmmaker Alice Guy-Blaché. Working at the dawn of cinema in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Guy-Blaché was the first woman to direct a movie and one of the first filmmakers in general to make a narrative fiction movie. Tonight’s celebration begins with the network premiere of the 2018 documentary Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché, followed by a number of films she made between 1906 and 1916.
NCIS: “Schooled”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Schooled,” the NCIS team searches for answers when the body of a well-regarded Navy technician is found floating in a lake where a popular community event is being held.
The Resident: “Support System”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Support System,” Cain (Morris Chestnut) becomes aware of an emergency situation breaking out at the hospital, and he recruits Ezra (returning guest star Eli Gelb) to help keep it under wraps.
East Lake Meadows: A Public Housing Story
PBS, 8pm EST
This new documentary by Sarah Burns and David McMahon (The Central Park Five,Jackie Robinson) tackles the impact of racism on housing while also exploring the daily lives of those who called East Lake Meadows, a 650-unit public housing community on the edge of Atlanta, home. East Lake Meadows: A Public Housing Storyis executive produced by Ken Burns.
Bless This Mess: “Knuckles”
ABC, 8:30pm EST
While cleaning out the basement, Rio (Lake Bell) jokes about Mike’s (Dax Shepard) lack of follow-through when it comes to his hobbies and various projects. Hurt by this comment, Mike sets out to prove Rio wrong. Meanwhile, Constance (Pam Grier) struggles to end her romantic endeavors with Pastor Paul (guest star Geoffrey Owens), who has become quite clingy.
FBI: “American Dreams”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the first part of a two-episode crossover with FBI: Most Wanted, Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) and his team come to help OA (Zeeko Zaki) with the investigation into a bus and 26 students that went missing.
Empire: “I Am Who I Am”
FOX, 9pm EST
Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), Candace (Vivica A. Fox) and Carol (Tasha Smith) take a painful trip down memory lane, shedding light on their childhood and exposing heartbreaking secrets from the past in the new episode “I Am Who I Am.”
This Is Us: “Strangers: Part Two”
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The Pearsons gather to celebrate baby Jack’s first birthday.
One Day at a Time
Pop TV, 9:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Canceled by Netflix after three critically acclaimed seasons, the sitcom One Day at a Timewas picked up by Pop TV. In Season 4, Penelope (Justina Machado) explores an unexpected relationship, Lydia (Rita Moreno) has a religious crisis, Elena (Isabella Gomez) prepares for college, and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) starts to date.
FBI: Most Wanted: “Reveille”
CBS, 10pm EST
The FBIand FBI: Most Wantedcrossover event concludes with the new episode “Reveille.” After taking down a terrorist, the FBI and their Fugitive Task Force partners turn their attention to the terrorist’s wife, who escaped with $1 million and is determined to follow through with her husband’s deadly plan.
Council of Dads
NBC, 10pm EST, New Series!
When Scott Perry (Tom Everett Scott), a loving father of five with his wife, Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies), has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare, he calls on three of his most trusted friends (played by J. August Richards, Clive Standen and Michael O’Neill) to step in as backup dads to help guide and support his growing family just in case he ever can’t be there to do it himself. Together, they discover that there’s more to being a family than they ever thought possible. After tonight’s premiere, the inspirational drama will return with new episodes in its regular Thursday time slot two hours earlier beginning April 30.
