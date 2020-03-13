TV Best Bets for March 13

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
As another Klondike winter shuts down the Yukon, gold-mining prodigy Parker Schnabel is determined to expand his operation and dig year-round. Following his gut instinct and a few solid leads, Parker and his friends journey to the vast terrains of Australia, home to record-sized nuggets and the largest untapped gold reserves in the world. If Parker can find gold and stake a claim Down Under, it could revolutionize his business, turning a self-made Yukon miner into a global mining operation.
Elite
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In the thriller’s third season, when another classmate is killed, a new investigation ensues. The students look toward their future, while the consequences of the past haunt them.
Lost Girls
Netflix, Original Film!
A mother’s quest to find her missing daughter uncovers a wave of unsolved murders in this drama based on a true story. Amy Ryan and Gabriel Byrne star.
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: “Open Warfare/Mano a Mano”
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 1 ends with a back-to-back two-part finale tonight. First, in “Open Warfare,” the Bone Collector’s (Brian F. O’Byrne) name and face are all over the news. Staying one step ahead of the team, he puts his ultimate revenge plan into action by targeting those closest to Lincoln (Russell Hornsby), including Amelia (Arielle Kebbel). Then, in “Mano a Mano,” Lincoln is forced to save his son, Camden (Jaidon Walls), by putting himself at risk and confronting the Bone Collector in a deadly face-off.
Remembering Anne Frank: 75 Years After Her Death
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Anne Frank, the girl whose diary documenting her family’s years of hiding from the Nazis has made her one of the most discussed victims of the Holocaust, is remembered with two films 75 years after her death in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in spring 1945. TCM is airing The Diary of Anne Frank(1959), George Stevens’ film based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, followed by the 1995 British documentary film Anne Frank Remembered.
Shahs of Sunset: “Pool Party Massacre”
Bravo, 9pm EST
GG grapples with the consequences of continuing to hide her IVF from the group, but begins to worry that unnecessary drama will harm her health. Sara and Destiney clash over Destiney’s tryst with Sara’s brother while the group was in Vegas. Hoping to mend the fallouts among the group, Nema brings MJ to Sara’s pool party, but his plan backfires when she comes face-to-face with Reza.
Portals to Hell
Travel Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman return for a second season of investigating historically haunted locations in the United States and confronting sinister stories of the supernatural. In tonight’s special two-hour premiere, they head to Paulding, Ohio, to investigate the Old Paulding Jail, an almost 150-year-old site rumored to be haunted by the spirits of former inmates, sheriffs and even the victim of a horrific, 60-year-old cold-case crime.
Blue Bloods: “The First 100 Days”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “The First 100 Days,” Frank (Tom Selleck) and Garrett (Gregory Jbara) devise a plan to convince Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) to work better with others in order to properly run the city.