TV Best Bets for March 7

Critter Fixers: Country Vets
Nat Geo Wild, 10pm EST, New Series!
Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson are two lifelong friends who own and operate Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital about 100 miles south of Atlanta. Together with their loving staff, these physicians bring real heart, soul and a lot of humor to their treatment and care of more than 20,000 patients a year.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Xfinity Series 200
FS1, 4pm Live EST
Daniel Hemric, Chase Briscoe, Josh Bilicki and other young drivers compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series 200 today at Phoenix Raceway.
My Nightmare Landlord
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Lydia (Caroline Harris) moves into a new apartment after breaking up with her long-term boyfriend, finding herself more and more isolated as her apartment manager becomes obsessed with her.
NBA Basketball: Philadelphia at Golden State
ABC, 8:30pm Live EST
Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers are in San Francisco for an NBA Saturday Primetimematchup against Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors.
Seven Worlds, One Planet: “The Making of Seven Worlds, One Planet”
BBC America, 9pm EST
This special episode goes behind the scenes to reveal the many challenges the filmmakers faced in the making of Seven Worlds, One Planet.
Saturday Night Live: “Daniel Craig/The Weeknd”
NBC, 11:30pm Live EST
Daniel Craig, who returns as James Bond in the April 10 theatrical release No Time to Die, is also back for his second stint as SNL host tonight. He is joined by recording artist the Weeknd, making his third appearance as musical guest.