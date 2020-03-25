TV Best Bets for March 25

The Matrix
AMC, 2pm EST, Catch a Classic!
The Wachowskis ushered in a new age of sci-fi/action filmmaking with this groundbreaking and visually stunning 1999 classic. Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss and Hugo Weaving headline the cast in a story of a dystopian future where humanity has unwittingly been trapped by intelligent machines within the simulated reality of the film’s title. Many Hollywood action films — including this film’s own two follow-ups — have since incorporated elements of The Matrix’s fight choreography, use of slo-mo and “bullet time” filming effects, and more, but this original is still in a league of its own, and still refreshing to watch today.
The Masked Singer: “Old Friends, New Clues: Group C Championships”
FOX, 8pm EST
The four remaining celebrities from Group C return to compete, but only three will advance to the Super Nine. Will Arnett is a guest panelist in the new episode “Old Friends, New Clues: Group C Championships.”
Chicago Med: “In the Name of Love”
NBC, 8pm EST
Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) fear Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) is repeating his past mistakes when a patient with early-onset Alzheimer’s is brought into the E.D. Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) and Ben (Charles Malik Whitfield) become concerned when one of Ben’s students is admitted. Drs. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and Marcel (Dominic Rains) treat a terminally ill patient and disagree over the best course of action.
SEAL Team: “Last Known Location”
CBS, 9pm EST
Tensions flare at home as Bravo Team prepares for a three-month deployment in Afghanistan in the new episode “Last Known Location.”
LEGO Masters: “Good Vs. Evil”
FOX, 9pm EST
The remaining contestants are tasked with building evil lairs and vehicles. Terry Crews guests in the new episode “Good Vs. Evil.”
Chicago Fire: “I’ll Cover You”
NBC, 9pm EST
Lt. Severide (Taylor Kinney) teams up with Seager (Andy Allo) and the OFI when a motel structure fire turns suspicious. Firehouse 51 members become amateur sleuths following a Reddit post involving one of their own. Brett (Kara Killmer) continues to get invested in her birth mother, Julie.
Stumptown: “All Hands on Dex”
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
To get justice, Dex (Cobie Smulders) takes matters into her own hands after finding herself at the forefront of a murder investigation where she’s the prime suspect. Meanwhile, Hoffman (Michael Ealy) struggles to remain impartial in the investigation and could lose everything if he continues to help Dex. Elsewhere, Grey (Jake Johnson) attempts to work on his budding relationship with his estranged father while a familiar face from the past makes a surprise visit.
CMT Crossroads: Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini
CMT, 10pm EST
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey join forces to perform at the Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville for the 70th episode in CMT Crossroads’ revered 18-year history.
Dave: “Hype Man”
FXX, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Hype Man,” Dave (Dave Burd) has an opportunity to open for a big rapper, but his nerves cause him to spiral into an identity crisis.
Eating History
History, 10pm EST, New Series!
Two friends — vintage food expert Old Smokey and collector Josh Macuga — embark on a quest to uncover, unbox and eat the oldest, most nostalgic and most shocking foods to have survived history. Historical eats unsealed this season include a vintage box of Wheaties from 1947, Korean War rations, Star WarsC-3P0s cereal from 1984 and more.
Brockmire: “Three Year Contract”
IFC, 10pm EST
This episode spans three years — 2031-33 — and follows Jim as he tries to enact change in the league though the owners don’t really care for or want it. Each time we see baseball’s opening day, attendance is less and less until there is barely anyone in the stadium. Simultaneously, Jim’s relationship with his daughter is worsening, with visits becoming more infrequent. We are also introduced to Limón, a smart device similar to Alexa, but so advanced it can anticipate your needs. Limón becomes a character and trusted friend to Jim.
Chicago P.D.: “Lines”
NBC, 10pm EST
Intelligence does everything they can to build a case against the elusive leader of a drug ring, but things get complicated when Rojas (Lisseth Chavez) realizes someone she cares about might be involved.
Earth’s Sacred Wonders
PBS, 10pm EST, New Series!
Discover what people do for faith in some of the most stunning sacred places on Earth. In the premiere episode, “House of the Divine,” viewers meet a Muslim paramedic who helps fasting worshipers during Ramadan in Jerusalem. A Cambodian man risks his life to save his ancestral spirits from the jungle. A Buddhist warrior monk in China faces a test that will change his life forever.
Year of the Rabbit
IFC, 10:30pm EST, Season Finale!
Things are not looking good for Rabbit (Matt Berry) in the season finale episode “Framed Rabbit.” He’s on the run after being named the prime suspect in a murder, but Strauss (Freddie Fox) and Mabel (Susan Wokoma) refuse to believe he’s guilty. IFC has renewed the show for Season 2.
