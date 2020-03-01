TV Best Bets for March 1

Dispatches From Elsewhere
AMC, 10:05pm EST, New Series!
How I Met Your Mother’s Jason Segel writes, directs and stars in this unusual drama that follows a diverse foursome brought together by chance — or perhaps design — as they embark on a journey of self-discovery that opens their eyes to a world of possibility and magic. The two-night premiere continues on Monday.
God Friended Me: “The Last Little Thing”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “The Last Little Thing,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) is determined to convince Anna (guest star Ruby Modine), a young woman diagnosed with cancer, that there is more to live for than just completing her bucket list.
The Simpsons: “Bart the Bad Guy”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Bart the Bad Guy,” Bart (voice of Nancy Cartwright) accidentally sees a brand-new superhero movie a month before it comes out — and a new supervillain is born: Spoiler Boy!
His Fatal Fixation
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After surviving a violent attack at the hands of a jealous stalker, flawless beauty Lily Abrams (Sarah Fisher) moves to a new city looking for a fresh start. Physically scarred and struggling to cope with dark trauma from her past, Lily is haunted by visions of her stalker at every turn, and is at risk of unraveling, and losing her job and the new life she has built for herself.
Little Big Shots
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Executive producer Melissa McCarthy takes over as the host in what is described as a “completely reimagined new season” of the series that highlights the stories of talented, inspiring and hilarious kids from around the globe. A repeat of the first episode, which had a special preview in February, precedes this premiere.
Duncanville: “Undacuva Mutha”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
In hopes of getting a promotion, Annie (voice of Amy Poehler) begins investigating a criminal who is selling counterfeit goods to school kids in the new episode “Undacuva Mutha.”
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Alsiyadun”
CBS, 9pm EST
NCIS enlists a deep cover CIA agent (guest star Kiari “Offset” Cephus) to rescue Fatima (Medalion Rahimi) from her captors in the new episode “Alsiyadun.”
Race for the White House: “LBJ v. Goldwater”
CNN, 9pm EST
The 1964 presidential race was held in a country still reeling from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and pitted incumbent Democratic President Lyndon B. Johnson against archconservative Republican Barry Goldwater.
Bob’s Burgers: “Wag the Song”
FOX, 9pm EST
Jim Gaffigan provides a guest voice in the new episode “Wag the Song,” in which the Belcher kids compete to write a new school song for Wagstaff.
What’s Eating America: “A Chef’s Story”
MSNBC, 9pm EST
Host Andrew Zimmern, a former addict who is now almost 30 years sober, reveals how he found his way from homelessness to recovery through food and cooking. He also focuses on the growing problem of alcohol and addiction in the restaurant business and how cooking can offer a path forward to those in recovery.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Neighbor”
NBC, 9pm EST
Zoey (Jane Levy) is forced to address her own faith and why she was given these powers as she attempts to help Mo (Alex Newell) feel comfortable expressing his true self. Meanwhile, David (Andrew Leeds) creates a “big moment” for Mitch (Peter Gallagher).
Family Guy: “Rich Old Stewie”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
The Griffins flash forward in the new episode “Rich Old Stewie,” in which Stewie (voice of Seth MacFarlane) is enjoying life as a wealthy old miser, until he’s informed that his father, Peter (also voiced by MacFarlane), is dying.
Collector’s Call: “Meet Errick Spencer”
MeTV, 9:30pm EST
Errick “Unbreakable Kicks” Spencer is passionate and knowledgeable about sneakers, especially Air Jordans, and has assembled an enormous and amazing collection of shoes. The Air Jordan “Kobe” pack and Drake collaboration are just a couple of the gems found in his sneaker vault. Expert Anthony Guzman, a shoe store owner and sneaker collector himself, will size up how much Errick’s collection is worth, and will try to make a sneaky trade.
The Rookie: “Now and Then”
ABC, 10pm EST
Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) returns to duty after her abduction and Harper (Mekia Cox) steps in to help her through her first day back on patrol. Meanwhile, Nolan (Nathan Fillion) takes his son’s fiancée, Abigail (guest star Madeleine Coghlan), on a ride-along after she shows interest in becoming a police officer.
NCIS: New Orleans: “The Root of All Evil”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “The Root of All Evil,” NCIS investigates the murder of a JAG captain whose body was discovered at home by his daughter, the only heir to his large estate.
The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty: “The Young Queen”
CNN, 10pm EST
As the young Elizabeth II takes her first steps as queen, she is torn between old tradition and those, like her husband, who want to modernize the monarchy.
Good Girls: “Egg Roll”
NBC, 10pm EST
A desperate Beth (Christina Hendricks) does everything she can to stay alive while dealing with the unexpected challenges of being a boss, and she finds help in the least likely of places. Dean (Matthew Lillard) suffers the ramifications of doing things differently at work. Meanwhile, Ruby (Retta) and Stan (Reno Wilson) figure out how to make her new business venture work for them.
Bar Rescue
Paramount Network, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Bar Rescueis back for Season 7, beginning with the premiere episode “Sactown Going Down.” Jon Taffer and special guest T-Pain travel to historic Old Town Sacramento to help a bar owner haunted by the ghosts of his past.