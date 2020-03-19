TV Best Bets for March 19

Top Chef
Bravo, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Top Chefis back for Season 17 in sunny Los Angeles with a cast of All-Stars ready to vie for the title — again. Host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio and judge Gail Simmons return as front-runners and fan favorites battle it out in culinary competition.
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: First Round
CBS, TBS, TNT & truTV, beginning at 12pm Live EST
With the First Four games finished, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins in earnest with first-round action from around the country today and tomorrow on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.
World Figure Skating Championships
NBCSN, beginning at 6pm EST
The ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal continue tonight on NBCSN with the ladies’ short program, the pairs’ free skate and the men’s short program.
Station 19: “Poor Wandering One”
ABC, 8pm EST
When an Army veteran threatens to blow up a pawn shop, Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) reflects on his time as a Marine to de-escalate the situation. Meanwhile, Vic (Barrett Doss) and Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) try to reason with a man battling Alzheimer’s disease, and Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval) takes a stand to honor fallen firefighters.
Last Man Standing: “Chili Chili Bang Bang”
FOX, 8pm EST
Mike (Tim Allen) and Chuck (Jonathan Adams) compete in Outdoor Man’s annual chili cookoff in the new episode “Chili Chili Bang Bang.”
Superstore: “Playdate”
NBC, 8pm EST
When Amy (America Ferrera) has to bring her baby to the store, she grows frustrated with people’s criticisms of her parenting, and Glenn (Mark McKinney) enlists Jerusha (Kerri Kenney) to help. Garrett (Colton Dunn) helps Dina (Lauren Ash) plan her first date with her veterinarian boyfriend, while Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) and Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom) hatch a conspiracy theory.
Stories of Wyatt Earp
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Legendary Old West lawman Wyatt Earp has been featured to some degree in many notable films throughout Hollywood history, and Turner Classic Movies will air six of them tonight: My Darling Clementine(1946, Henry Fonda as Earp), Wichita(1955, Joel McCrea as Earp), Winchester ’73(1950, Will Geer as Earp), the network premiere of Doc (1971, Harris Yulin as Earp), Dodge City(1939, Errol Flynn’s fictional Wade Hatton is based on Earp) and Badman’s Country(1958, Buster Crabbe as Earp).
Outmatched: “Black Mold”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
When the basement has to be renovated, keeping Mike (Jason Biggs) and Kay (Maggie Lawson) from their safe space, the kids get together and hatch a plan to help them get away for the night in the new episode “Black Mold.”
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “The Takeback”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
Doug Judy (guest star Craig Robinson) is back, and this time things between him and Jake (Andy Samberg) are personal. Meanwhile, Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) try to find the perfect new vending machine for the Nine-Nine.
Deputy: “10-8 Agency”
FOX, 9pm EST
Charlie (Danielle Moné Truitt), Joseph (Shane Paul McGhie) and Carter (Josh Helman) investigate a case that becomes more complicated at every turn in the new episode “10-8 Agency.”
After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News
HBO, 9pm EST
In the age of social media, this eye-opening documentary examines the rising phenomenon of “fake news” in the U.S. and the impact that disinformation, conspiracy theories and false news stories have on the average citizen.
Will & Grace: “Broadway Boundaries”
NBC, 9pm EST
When Will’s (Eric McCormack) surrogate, Jenny (guest star Demi Lovato), tells Will their relationship needs boundaries, Will ropes newly out Dr. DiLorenzo (guest star Chris Parnell) into going on a fake date so he can spy on Jenny. Grace (Debra Messing) struggles with popping her gender reveal balloon. During her baseball team’s championship game, Karen (Megan Mullally) is torn between celebrating with Friday (guest star Vanessa Bayer) and helping Jack (Sean Hayes) build his confidence for a Broadway audition.
Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About a Web of Lies”
NBC, 9:30pm EST
After agreeing to buy a minivan, Dave (Adam Pally) goes back on his word to Rebecca (Abby Elliott). Deb (Fran Drescher) then encourages Rebecca to get it anyway and keep it from Dave while Stew (Steven Weber) convinces Dave not to tell Rebecca the real reason he didn’t want to get the van.
A Million Little Things: “mothers and daughters”
ABC, 10pm EST
Eddie (David Giuntoli) becomes obsessed with trying to resolve mistakes from his past, and Shelly (guest star Romy Rosemont) and Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) both take on planning a baby shower for Regina (Christina Moses) as Eve (guest star Ebboney Wilson) gives her and Rome (Romany Malco) shocking news. Meanwhile, Maggie’s (Allison Miller) new venture has her rethinking her relationship with Gary (James Roday).
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Dance, Lies and Videotape”
NBC, 10pm EST
An ingenue ballerina discovers she’s been secretly videotaped for a pornographic website.