TV Best Bets for March 8

Family Karma
Bravo, 9pm EST, New Series!
This new docuseries gives viewers a never-before-seen look inside the intriguing lives of seven young Indian American friends. Growing up in traditional, multigenerational households, the group is bonded by their strong cultural ties and vibrant Miami social lives. While their parents and grandparents instill cherished customs, these adult children are drifting more toward the “American way,” and the two worlds collide in the most unexpected ways.
James Stewart Double Feature
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Two James Stewart-led Westerns are featured in TCM’s primetime lineup tonight. Up first is 1966’s The Rare Breed, a comedy/drama in which Stewart portrays a wrangler hired to transport a valuable bull to a ranch. Maureen O’Hara and Brian Keith also star. The second feature on the bill is The Far Country(1954), in which Stewart portrays an adventurer who clashes with a crooked sheriff while driving a herd of cattle into the Yukon. Ruth Roman and Walter Brennan costar.
God Friended Me: “The Atheist Papers”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “The Atheist Papers,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) must set aside his hard feelings when the God Account suggests he help a renowned author and atheist (guest star Kevin Carroll) who was critical of Miles’ podcast.
The Simpsons: “Screenless”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Screenless,” when Marge (voice of Julie Kavner) implements a screen time limit for the whole family, she realizes that she is the one addicted to devices. Werner Herzog and Dr. Drew Pinsky lend guest voices.
Duncanville: “Witch Day”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “Witch Day,” Duncan (voice of Amy Poehler) sees the town’s annual Witch Day as a chance to impress Mia (voice of Rashida Jones), who thinks the celebration is sexist and barbaric.
Race for the White House: “Wilson v. Roosevelt v. Taft”
CNN, 9pm EST
The 1912 presidential race is an election featuring four remarkable candidates — former Republican President Theodore Roosevelt, his anointed heir President William Howard Taft, scholarly and religious Democrat Woodrow Wilson, and socialist firebrand Eugene Debs.
Supergirl: “The Bodyguard”
The CW, 9pm EST
Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) tasks Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) with protecting Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) from an anti-tech extremist, but his nefarious purpose goes beyond merely keeping Andrea alive. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) moves forward with Non Nocere, with Lex’s help.
Worst Cooks in America
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The remaining kitchen disasters turned culinary masters must prove they’ve learned their lessons from chef Anne Burrell and Food Network’s Alton Brown. Only one will walk away with the $25,000 grand prize.
Bob’s Burgers: “Yurty Rotten Scoundrels”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Yurty Rotten Scoundrels,” when Gayle (voice of Megan Mullally) decides to host an artists’ workshop in a yurt and has only one attendee, Linda (voice of John Roberts) feels compelled to go to support her sister.
The Outsider
HBO, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
Tonight’s episode wraps this 10-part, eerie series based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel.
What’s Eating America: “A Seat at the Table”
MSNBC, 9pm EST
To explore why many Americans are excluded from the ballot box, Andrew Zimmern embarks on a journey through Southern battleground states. To find answers, he shares meals with voting rights activists, meets with reformed felons fighting to have their rights restored and questions the politicians behind voting registration bills.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Failure”
NBC, 9pm EST
After hearing her first duet, Zoey (Jane Levy) gets a little too involved in her brother’s marriage. Leif (Michael Thomas Grant) receives negative feedback at work. Maggie (Mary Steenburgen) is offered an enticing work opportunity.
Family Guy: “The Movement”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
When Peter (voice of Seth MacFarlane) starts coaching for Quahog’s minor league baseball team, a case of constipation forces him to kneel during the national anthem and turns him into the unwitting face of racial justice in the new episode “The Movement.”
Collector’s Call: “Meet Al Sorenson”
MeTV, 9:30pm EST
Al Sorenson is a teacher who also has a second career as a professional artist, specializing in sketches of legendary sports figures that he sells at trade shows throughout the country. Al’s passion as a collector is celebrity-autographed memorabilia, including an autographed sketch he produced of Michael Jordan. His collection also includes a 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey jersey signed by the entire Miracle on Ice team and a 1975 Happy Days script signed by Henry Winkler. Scott Ibarra is a sports memorabilia dealer and collectorhimself who, like Al, is a huge Chicago Cubs fan. The trade item that Scott has brought to Al just happens to represent one of their favorite team’s greatest moments.
NCIS: New Orleans: “The Man in the Red Suit”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “The Man in the Red Suit,” Pride (Scott Bakula) undergoes specialized treatment to help him figure out the identity of the man haunting his nightmares. Charles Michael Davis joins the regular cast as Special Agent Quentin Carter.
The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty: “Love or Duty?”
CNN, 10pm EST
Prince Charles is next in line to succeed his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and is under great pressure to marry and produce an heir for the Windsor dynasty.
Rob Riggle: Global Investigator
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
Actor, comedian and retired Marine Rob Riggle takes on a new mission in this series — to travel the globe and unearth some of the world’s greatest legends and mysteries. Riggle will team with experts and scholars who help him use history, archaeology, science and more to uncover the truth behind the Holy Grail, the lost city of Atlantis, hidden pirate treasure and more.
Good Girls: “The Eye in Survivor”
NBC, 10pm EST
Beth (Christina Hendricks) takes a gamble in order to strike a new business deal, but it has consequences that put the women in an unwelcome position. Meanwhile, Ruby (Retta) worries that her lifestyle is rubbing off on her family, and Annie (Mae Whitman) realizes she may have a very inappropriate crush on someone.
Dare Me
USA Network, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 1 of the drama based on Megan Abbott’s novel and set amid the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading comes to a close tonight. Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola and Marlo Kelly star.
Ride With Norman Reedus
AMC, 12am (late night) EST, Season Premiere!
TheWalking Deadstar and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus is back for a new season of road adventures. The six-episode fourth season features a Dixon brothers’ reunion with Reedus journeying through Alabama and Georgia with his former Dead costar, Michael Rooker.Reedus will also be riding through Kentucky, and expanding his international travels with rides in Japan, Costa Rica and Uruguay. Guest riders include Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us), Ryan Hurst (The Walking Dead), Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld),Dom Rocketand Becky Goebel.