TV Best Bets for March 26

Star Trek: Picard
CBS All Access, Season Finale!
Sir Patrick Stewart stars as Jean-Luc Picard in the 10th and final Season 1 episode of Star Trek: Picard. The series has been renewed for Season 2.
Racism in America
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s primetime lineup on Turner Classic Movies features films dealing with various aspects of racism in our country. The evening begins with the network premiere of Spike Lee’s epic biopic Malcolm X(1992), starring Denzel Washington in an Oscar-nominated role as the famed African American activist. This is followed by Nothing but a Man(1964), One Potato, Two Potato(1964) and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner(1967).
Last Man Standing: “Along Came a Spider”
FOX, 8pm EST
Mike (Tim Allen) and Mandy (Molly McCook) go to extreme measures to help Vanessa’s (Nancy Travis) campaign connect with voters in the new episode “Along Came a Spider.”
Outmatched
FOX, 8:30pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 1 finale “Royal Rumble,” Mike (Jason Biggs) and Kay (Maggie Lawson) get caught in a lie about Leila’s (Oakley Bull) birthdate, so they offer to throw her a party with a theme of her choice.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Dillman”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
When a prank goes disastrously awry, things at the Nine-Nine take a distinctly Agatha Christie turn.
Grey’s Anatomy: “Love of My Life”
ABC, 9pm EST
Richard (James Pickens Jr.) preps to present his PATH pen at the LA Surgical Innovation Conference but becomes distracted by his issues with Catherine (Debbie Allen). Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Teddy (Kim Raver) run into people from their past at the same conference, while Hayes (Richard Flood) relives moments from when he met his late wife.
Deputy
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 1 finale “10-8 Bulletproof,” everyone has to work together to find the leak in the sheriff’s department when informants start turning up dead all over Los Angeles.
Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections
HBO, 9pm EST
This film takes a look into the security of election technology, revealing how unprotected our voting systems really are. Following Harri Hursti, the legendary Finnish hacker turned election expert, as he investigates election-related hacks, the film also features candid interviews with key figures in the election security community as well as U.S. senators from both parties who are fighting to protect the sanctity of the votes of U.S. citizens.
Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About FOMO”
NBC, 9pm EST
Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca (Abby Elliott) have 24 hours without their kids and the clock is ticking, but they keep being disappointed by their options. At Joanna’s (Jessy Hodges), Debbie (Fran Drescher) and Stew (Steven Weber) spend the night trying to cheer her up after she is ditched by her friends.
Mysteries of the Abandoned
Science Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series that brings ruins back to life through CGI returns with a two-hour premiere, “The World’s Strangest Disaster Zones.” The episode features a deserted Caribbean city partly buried in a mysterious substance; Indonesian villages swallowed by the earth; Taiwanese temples turned to rubble; an American ghost town that still burns today; and an otherworldly landscape in Africa that proved too hard to tame. Some of these fell victim to the power of Mother Nature, yet others were brought down by the hubris of mankind.
The Sinner
USA Network, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 3 of the mystery/crime-drama anthology series ends tonight.
Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About Pleasure”
NBC, 9:30pm EST
After Debbie’s (Fran Drescher) meddling, Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca (Abby Elliott) wonder if their sex life is more ebbing than flowing. Joanna (Jessy Hodges) forces Stew (Steven Weber) to right a wrong with her high school girlfriend even though he has no recollection of any offense.
A Million Little Things: “‘til death do us part”
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
As Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Katherine (Grace Park) prepare to renew their vows, Eve (Ebboney Wilson) goes into labor and everyone rushes to the hospital. Meanwhile, things are getting serious with Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) and Miles (Parker Young). Maggie (Allison Miller) shares some shocking news with Gary (James Roday), and Eddie learns more about his involvement in the mysterious lake accident.
Tacoma FD
truTV, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 2 of this firefighter comedy from Broken Lizard’s Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, the squad will fight a fire at a haunted house, get trapped in an elevator during the annual Firefighter’s Ball, and create fire-safety videos that might be too hot for TV. Guest stars this season include Joe Pantoliano, Bobby Moynihan, Jessica Lowe and Jeff Dunham.
