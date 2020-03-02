TV Best Bets for March 2

Breeders
FX, 10pm EST, New Series!
Set in London, FX’s new 10-episode comedy Breeders tackles the toils of parenting in a realistic and relatable way seldom seen on TV. Martin Freeman (Sherlock) and Daisy Haggard (Episodes) lead the cast as Paul and Ally, parents of young Luke (George Wakeman) and Ava (Jayda Eyles). Together, Paul and Ally juggle their careers, finances and relationship, all while raising their kids and dealing with their own aging parents. In the premiere episode, “No Sleep,” Paul spends the night fighting his own anger and his children’s inability to fall asleep. Then in “No Places,” the surprise arrival of Ally’s estranged father (Michael McKean) causes Paul and Ally to examine their hopes and dreams for their kids.
All American: “Stakes Is High”
The CW, 8pm EST
Spencer (Daniel Ezra) goes around Billy (Taye Diggs) to get what he wants. Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Asher (Cody Christian) are both guilt-ridden for different reasons when it comes to Billy and the position he now finds himself in. Layla (Greta Onieogou) continues to help Coop (Bre-Z) with her music.
9-1-1: Lone Star: “Monster Inside”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Monster Inside,” Owen (Rob Lowe), Michelle (Liv Tyler) and their team race into action when a young family’s home is infested by rattlesnakes, and an old man with dementia needs to be rescued from a dangerous scene that he created.
The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 3”
NBC, 8pm EST
Superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon as the Blind Auditions continue.
Better Call Saul: “The Guy for This”
AMC, 9pm EST
Season 5’s third episode finds Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) business heading into uncharted territory, and Kim’s (Rhea Seehorn) confidence is tested when she’s faced with a legal problem that only she can solve. Nacho (Michael Mando) navigates increased pressure from Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), while Mike (Jonathan Banks) continues to spiral.
Twisted Love: “Crippling Desire”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
Andrew and Ruth Ann Madden have been married for 23 years when Andrew’s health begins failing. The couple brings in a home healthcare worker, Karen Clowers, to help. Not long after that, rumors begin to spread about the true nature of Andrew and Karen’s relationship — especially when it ends in tragedy.
Brain Games: “Tiffany Haddish: Movie Magic”
National Geographic, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Actress Tiffany Haddish and director Jordan Peele join Keegan-Michael Key to play games that show how Hollywood pros manipulate our brains to make us feel genuine emotion while watching movies. Challenges and demos include taking a closer look at some of the bizarre tactics used to create sound effects in movies, identifying a performer in disguise and illuminating how filmmakers manipulate our brains with editing.
Kids Baking Championship
Food Network, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
It all comes down to this. After 10 weeks of wild challenges, the remaining young bakers will face hosts and judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman and find out who will be crowned the winner.
Manifest: “Carry On”
NBC, 10pm EST
In the wake of a devastating tragedy, Ben (Josh Dallas) tries to connect with a despondent Olive (Luna Blaise). Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) questions Jared’s (J.R. Ramirez) loyalties, and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) shares a medical breakthrough that could change the course of all their lives.
Dispatches From Elsewhere: “Simone”
AMC, 10:15pm EST
The series moves to Mondays tonight with Episode 2. Series creator and star Jason Segel told us that he wanted each episode to be from the point of view — stylistically — of the character. Tonight’s episode focuses on Simone, played brilliantly by newcomer Eve Lindley.