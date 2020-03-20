TV Best Bets for March 20

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Netflix, New Series!
Oscar winner Octavia Spencer stars as Madam C.J. Walker, the trailblazing African American haircare entrepreneur who was America’s first female self-made millionaire, in this four-part limited series inspired by the book On Her Own Ground, which was written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles. Blair Underwood and Tiffany Haddish also star.
The Best of Everything
FXM, 12:55pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Hope Lange, Diane Baker, Louis Jourdan and Joan Crawford (in a small role) highlight this 1959 drama based on Rona Jaffe’s novel. It follows the careers and private lives of three women who share a New York City apartment and work at the same publishing firm. The film received two Oscar nominations — for its costumes and for its title song, which was composed by legendary Hollywood scorer Alfred Newman, who also composed and conducted the film’s score; had lyrics by famed songwriter Sammy Cahn; and was performed by Johnny Mathis.
Caddyshack
BBC America, 6pm EST, Catch A Classic!
In this 1980 comedy directed by Harold Ramis, several colorful characters — an obnoxious club president, a rich playboy, a college student wannabe and an obnoxious loudmouth — engage in a golf tournament at the Bushwood Country Club. The all-star cast includes Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Rodney Dangerfield and Ted Knight.
World Figure Skating Championships
NBCSN, beginning at 6pm EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal continues tonight with the ice dancing rhythm dance competition and live coverage of the ladies’ free skate.
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Homestead-Miami 200
FS1, 8pm Live EST
Matt Crafton, Johnny Sauter, Todd Gilliland and other top NASCAR Truck Series drivers visit Homestead-Miami Speedway for a primetime race on FS1.
My Daughter’s Psycho Friend
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Sierra moves to Los Angeles with her family and goes to a new school, she encounters the devious and psychotic Lexi and her posse of friends. Soon afterward at a party, a teenager dies as a result of a Lexi prank. When Lexi tries to frame Sierra for the kid’s death, Sierra fights back, putting her own life in danger. Taylor Blackwell, Avery Pohl and Cerina Vincent star.
The Blacklist: “Victoria Fenberg”/“Cornelius Ruck”
NBC, 8pm EST, New Episodes!
Season 7 of the hit James Spader-led drama picks up again with two back-to-back new episodes tonight. Ahead of this return, NBC announced that the series has been renewed for Season 8. In the first episode, “Victoria Fenberg,” the Task Force helps Red (Spader) track a gifted art forger who has thwarted his plans to sell stolen pieces. Then, in “Cornelius Ruck,” Red is secluded on a private island where he reunites with an old flame (guest star Joely Richardson) and a ring of thieves in a plot to make millions off stolen art.
Great Performances at the Met: “Turandot”
PBS, 9pm EST
Enjoy Puccini’s famed final opera with this dazzling production from Franco Zeffirelli, set in China and starring soprano Christine Goerke in the title role. Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts.