TV Best Bets for March 15

A Few Good Men
BBC America, 8:30pm EST, Catch A Classic!
One of the most iconic scenes in movie history is with Tom Cruise, Demi Moore and Jack Nicholson and the infamous line “You can’t handle the truth!” This 1992 starrer follows hotshot attorney Daniel Kaffee (Cruise) when he is assigned to defend two Marines accused of murder, but he’s afraid he can’t measure up to his famous father’s reputation. What’s worse, his tenacious co-counsel (Moore) wants to challenge the military’s unwritten “code of honor,” placing responsibility for the crime on tough base commander Jessup (Nicholson).
The Model and the Marriage Broker
FXM, 10am EST, Catch a Classic!
Thelma Ritter has a rare leading role as Mae Swasey, the “marriage broker” of the title, in this 1951 romantic comedy directed by George Cukor. Jeanne Crain is the “model,” Kitty Bennett. When the two women meet, Mae, whose business is struggling, tries to get back on a successful track by setting Kitty up with one of her clients (Scott Brady) who had just gotten cold feet at the altar following a previous match made by Mae. The film received an Oscar nomination for its costume design.
NTT IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
NBCSN, 3:30pm Live EST
The NTT IndyCar Series opens its season with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida today on NBCSN. Josef Newgarden won last year’s race en route to winning the 2019 IndyCar championship.
2020 NCAA Basketball Selection Show
CBS, 6pm Live EST
The 68-team NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field is announced live on TBS, featuring analysis, discussion, interviews and reactions from the teams’ coaches and players.
The Wall
NBC, 7pm EST, Season Premiere!
Chris Hardwick returns to host another season of the life-changing game show. This time, executive producer LeBron James adds a twist to the game to give away record-breaking money. Get ready for the all-new Superdrop, when all seven balls rain down in a waterfall drop that takes the total possible prize each night to over $13 million.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “A Greek Tragedy in 6 Acts”
Bravo, 8pm EST
In this supersized episode, after a misunderstanding with NeNe, Kenya is ready to put the drama behind her but finds herself in hot water with Cynthia when she asks some inappropriate questions. An intense conversation rehashing old wounds brings Porsha and NeNe to tears. When NeNe confronts Kenya over her behavior, tempers erupt, leaving the vacation almost in ruins.
God Friended Me: “Harlem Cinema House”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Harlem Cinema House,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) makes it his mission to keep an old movie theater that was a key part of his childhood from closing down.
Democratic Debate
CNN, 8pm Live EST
CNN and Univision host candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders live from Phoenix. Jake Tapper, Dana Bash and Jorge Ramos moderate.
Batwoman: “Off With Her Head”
The CW, 8pm EST
More of Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) dark past is uncovered when Cartwright (guest star John Emmet Tracy) shares a twisted story with Kate (Ruby Rose) while Jacob (Dougray Scott) goes searching for his wayward daughter. Mary (Nicole Kang) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) follow a lead on Beth’s killer.
The Simpsons: “Better Off Ned”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Better Off Ned,” Homer (voice of Dan Castellaneta) is jealous when Bart (voice of Nancy Cartwright) bonds with Flanders (voice of Harry Shearer).
Into the Arms of Danger
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Seventeen-year-old Jenny (AlexAnn Hopkins) gets into a car accident on a desolate stretch of road. Her call for help is answered by a pair of EMTs, but she discovers her “rescuers” are not really paramedics and are not taking her to the hospital, but rather to the home they share with their mother (Cathy Moriarty) — a woman insane with grief over the loss of her teenage daughter, who she intends to replace with Jenny.
Duncanville: “Fridgy”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “Fridgy,” the family gets a new smart fridge that turns out to be too smart for Annie’s (voice of Amy Poehler) liking.
Titanic: Conspiracy of Failure
Science Channel, 8:30pm EST
The giant iceberg many believe led to the fateful end of the Titanic in 1912 is only part of the story of that infamous tragedy. Now, experts look at a series of other mishaps and mistakes that on their own were survivable, but together led to eventual disaster.
NCIS: New Orleans
CBS, 9pm EST
Two new episodes premiere on CBS tonight. In “Relentless,” Tammy (Vanessa Ferlito) must protect Rachel (guest star Lillian Carrier), a research-obsessed teenage girl, after her father is shot in their home. The second episode, “Pride and Prejudice,” immediately follows.
Buddy vs. Duff
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
“Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro challenges last year’s winner Duff Goldman, the “Ace of Cakes,” to another round in the battle for the king of cake. In this eight-week challenge, Buddy and Duff assemble teams of elite cake artists to help them supersize and elevate their cakes to unseen proportions and deliver them to East and West Coast celebrations.
Bob’s Burgers: “Flat-Top o’ the Morning to Ya”
FOX, 9pm EST
Linda (voice of John Roberts) and Teddy (voice of Larry Murphy) get carried away with St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the new episode “Flat-Top o’ the Morning to Ya.”
Westworld
HBO, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 3,Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) and Lena Waithe (The Chi) join the cast as regulars, and the action moves to new locations: Los Angeles and a world set during World War II. Returning cast members include Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright.
What’s Eating America: “The Fresh Food Fail”
MSNBC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In an episode that looks at the relationship between food and health in the United States, Andrew Zimmern travels to the heart of the country to explore the state of healthcare in areas where the population is eating more processed food than ever before.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Night Out”
NBC, 9pm EST
Things get complicated for Zoey (Jane Levy) at Simon’s (John Clarence Stewart) engagement party. Meanwhile, Maggie (Mary Steenburgen) has a night out alone, but it doesn’t go as planned.
World of Weapons
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!
Smithsonian Channel explores the evolution of weapons throughout history and how they changed the course of mankind in this new documentary series. In the premiere episode “Ranged Weapons,” experts demonstrate the most important long-range weapons in history, including the longbow and the Civil War-era Minié ball.
Family Guy: “Baby Stewie”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Stewie (voice of Seth MacFarlane) builds a DNA-altering machine that will allow him to remain smart forever, but the invention has an unintended result in the new episode “Baby Stewie.”
Collector’s Call: “Meet Jeff Viens”
MeTV, 9:30pm EST
Over the past two decades, Jeff Viens has assembled an incredible collection of all things LEGO, from vintage 1950s pieces, to modern Star Wars and Marvel-themed sets. Some of Jeff’s prized possessions include a 1958wooden LEGO toy boat; a rare town-plan set from the 1960s; and the world’s largest LEGO trebuchet — which he built himself. LEGO store owner and fellow enthusiast Jim Demer will set a value on Jeff’s collection. Jim has brought along a rare space-themed LEGO set in hopes of making a trade.
Good Girls: “Au Jus”
NBC, 10pm EST
Sick of working for Rio (Manny Montana), the women take drastic measures to strongarm Lucy (Charlyne Yi), their unwitting partner in crime, with gruesome results.
Black Monday
Showtime, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 2 of the late ’80s-set half-hour comedy focuses on the aftermath of Black Monday — the massive 1987 stock-market crash — and its ensuing personal and professional consequences. Dawn (Regina Hall) and Blair (Andrew Rannells) now run Jammer Group after conspiring against and firing Mo (Emmy nominee Don Cheadle), who is on the run with Keith (Paul Scheer). Two back-to-back episodes air each week.