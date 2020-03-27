TV Best Bets for March 27

Ozark
Netflix, Season Premiere!
As Season 3 of the acclaimed crime drama begins, it is six months later, and the casino is up and running, but Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo, while Wendy plots for expansion, aided by an alliance with Helen (Janet McTeer) and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis). But when Wendy’s brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey) comes to town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.
The Blacklist: “Newton Purcell”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Task Force investigates a series of attacks on data centers perpetrated by a blacklister with a peculiar condition, as Liz (Megan Boone) conducts a secret investigation on the side. Meanwhile, Glen (guest star Clark Middleton) desperately tries to prove his value to Red (James Spader) after a shipping mishap.
Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Starz, 8pm EST
The Oscar-winning comedy/drama makes its debut tonight on Starz. Quentin Tarantino wrote and directed this entertaining gem that follows an aging actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt) as they navigate the changing film industry during the end of Hollywood’s golden age. Pitt was showered with Best Supporting Actor awards for his amusing yet compassionate portrayal, and his acceptance speeches created even bigger buzz. In accepting his Screen Actors Guild award, he joked, “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. Guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife? It was a big stretch.” Well played.
A Mankiewicz Family Weekend
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Over three nights beginning this evening, Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz will appear with his cousin Alex Mankiewicz and Sydney Stern, author of The Brothers Mankiewicz. They will discuss and introduce movies that Ben’s grandfather, Herman J. Mankiewicz, and Alex’s father, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, had hands in creating. Tonight’s theme is “Early Success,” and features the films Million Dollar Legs(1932, coproduced by Herman and cowritten by Joseph), Dinner at Eight(1933, cowritten by Herman) and Manhattan Melodrama(1934, cowritten by Joseph).
Somewhere South
PBS, 9pm EST, New Series!
In this new six-part series, chef Vivian Howard (A Chef’s Life) returns to PBS for a culinary journey through the American South. Howard is on the hunt for familiar dishes expressed in different ways. From dumplings to hand pies to porridge, Howard seeks out the home cooks and Southern chefs who are telling the stories of their cultures through their food.
Mama June: From Not to Hot
WE tv, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The fourth season follows the Shannon family trying to cope with the fallout of Mama’s arrest, drug addiction and dysfunctional relationship with boyfriend Geno. Leaning on each other for strength and support, the family struggles together to maintain hope for June’s healthy return.
The Inn at Little Washington: A Delicious Documentary
PBS, 10pm EST
Meet Patrick O’Connell, a self-taught chef whose restaurant, The Inn at Little Washington, is considered one of the greatest dining experiences in America. Follow Chef O’Connell’s pursuit of the ultimate culinary accolade: a third Michelin star.
Vagrant Queen
Syfy, 10pm EST, New Series!
Adriyan Rae and Tim Rozon headline this live-action adaptation of the comic book series by Magdalene Visaggio and Jason Smith. The series — which boasts an all-female team of writers and directors led by showrunner/creator Jem Garrard — follows Elida (Rae), an ex-child queen on the run from a new government seeking to eradicate her and her royal bloodline.
20 Women to Watch in 2020
Syfy, 11pm EST
This original documentary special spotlights rising women among film, TV and comics who will make an impact in the sci-fi genre in 2020.
