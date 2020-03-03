TV Best Bets for March 3

CBS News Election Special — Super Tuesday: High Stakes
CBS, 9pm Live EST
CBS News presents this live special with the latest updates and analysis as the polls close and the Super Tuesday primary election results are reported.
Empire
FOX, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
Empirereturns for the series’ final 10 episodes beginning tonight. Find out what happens to Lucious (Terrence Howard), Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray), Andre (Trai Byers) and others as the Lyon family saga comes to an end.
Murder Comes Home: “He Made Me Do It”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Lila Warwick’s home is everything a grandmother’s house should be — loving, warm and always open. But an unspeakable betrayal turns her once-inviting home into a nightmare, and the answer to this mystery is more shocking than anyone could have imagined. Did an unsuspecting Lila open her door to a monster?
Master Distiller
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
Mark, Digger and Tim of Discovery’s Moonshiners(a new episode of which airs right before this series premiere) judge this competition that pits America’s top legal and outlaw distillers against one another in the ultimate booze-making battle. Three competitors will face off each week in a series of challenges focused on making a specific type of spirit. The champion of each episode will receive a limited release of their winning recipe through Sugarlands Distilling Co.
Reasonable Doubt
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Retired homicide detective Chris Anderson and criminal defense attorney Fatima Silva are back for a third season of this series that profiles the gut-wrenching process of re-exploring murder cases where the people convicted of the crime maintain their innocence.
Miracle Workers: Dark Ages: “Music Festival”
TBS, 10:30pm EST
In another comedic look back at medieval times, Prince Chauncley (Daniel Radcliffe) deals with a temperamental rock star (guest star Fred Armisen).