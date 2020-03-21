TV Best Bets for March 21

Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta
TLC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The new season kicks off with bride Jessica Seewald, who isn’t afraid to show a little skin when it comes to her wedding gown, so a sexy, fitted dress is exactly what she wants. The only problem? Her very conservative in-laws, including sister-in-law Jessa Duggar-Seewald of TLC’s Counting On, are worried her style may not be modest enough for church.
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Second Round
CBS, TBS, TNT & truTV, beginning at 12pm Live EST
The 32 teams still alive in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field compete in the second round today and tomorrow on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.
World Figure Skating Championships
NBC, beginning at 1pm EST
NBC’s coverage of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal features an afternoon encore of the ladies’ free skate. The men’s free skate competition airs live in primetime tonight on NBC.
A Predator’s Obsession
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Alison and her younger brother are saved from a vicious shark attack by the mysterious Daniel. To Alison’s mother, Daniel is a hero. To Alison’s boyfriend, Daniel is a threat whose stories don’t quite add up. When Alison’s loved ones start to go missing, she discovers Daniel isn’t who he says he is, and that he has a dark past with a body count. Houston Stevenson, Julia Blanchard, Felicity Mason, Sarah Wisser, Jackson Dockery and Brayson Goss star.
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet
Nat Geo Wild, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Every day is a new challenge for Dr. Michelle Oakley, the only all-species vet for hundreds of miles in the Yukon. This season, on her quest to keep the animals in her charge safe and healthy, she’ll meet some wolves and team up with a specialist to treat a horse with a bone infection.
Safe at Home?
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Hollywood thrillers have often drawn suspense from the fact that home isn’t always the safest place to be, especially when a killer knows you’re there alone! Two of the most finely crafted of these air tonight. First, in Hitchcock’s Dial M for Murder(1954), Grace Kelly is threatened by an intruder her husband (Ray Milland) has hired to kill her. Then, in Wait Until Dark(1967), Oscar nominee Audrey Hepburn plays a blind woman terrorized by a violent criminal (Alan Arkin) seeking the smuggled drugs she’s unaware are hidden in her apartment.
Seasonal Wonderlands: “Svalbard”
BBC America, 9pm EST
The second episode of BBC America’s nature documentary series visits the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, which spends much of each year in complete darkness. But when the sun reappears, the landscape turns into a rich tundra.