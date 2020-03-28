TV Best Bets for March 28

The Wedding Singer
IFC, 7pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This is a 1998 rom-com classic starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. In 1985, struggling musician Robbie (Sandler) is making ends meet as a suburban wedding singer when he meets the reception hall’s new waitress, Julia (Barrymore). As the two grow closer, and Robbie’s own romance fizzles, he becomes the world’s worst wedding singer.
A Mother Knows Worst
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Tragedy strikes when Olivia (Katie Leclerc) and Harry Davis’ (Jeff Schine) newborn baby doesn’t survive the birth. Six months later, the young couple has come to terms with their loss and are rebuilding their lives. But when Olivia meets glamorous Brooke Marsden (Victoria Barabas) and her baby girl, she quickly becomes obsessed.
A Mankiewicz Family Weekend: “Joseph L. Mankiewicz”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Ben and Alex Mankiewicz, along with author Sydney Stern (The Brothers Mankiewicz), return to introduce and discuss two films written and directed by Alex’s father Joseph L. Mankiewicz: A Letter to Three Wives(1949) and People Will Talk(1951).
Seasonal Wonderlands: “
BBC America, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
The finale of BBC America’s nature series visits Okavango to see how a yearly flood creates the lush wetland of the Okavango Delta in the middle of the vast Kalahari Desert.
Just My Type
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Hallmark Channel’s latest original feel-good film finds a pop-culture writer and aspiring novelist, Vanessa Mills (Bethany Joy Lenz), landing the interview of a lifetime with an illustrious, elusive and reclusive mystery author (Brett Dalton). Suddenly, she finds herself reevaluating her own life and takes her own advice to “go boldly in the direction of your dreams and live the life you imagine.”
