TV Best Bets for March 22

The Simpsons: “Highway to Well”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Highway to Well,” Homer (voice of Dan Castellaneta) and Marge (voice of Julie Kavner) are at odds when they work at competing weed dispensaries.
Killer Dream Home
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When happy couple Jules and Josh buy their dream house on a magnificent estate, they recruit beautiful Morgan to help them with the interior design, unaware that Morgan has a history with the house and will stop at nothing to make it her own. Stars Maiara Walsh, Eve Mauro, John DeLuca and Brooke Butler.
Attila’s Forbidden Tomb
Science Channel, 8pm EST
In the late fifth century, the mighty Roman Empire faced a terrifying enemy — Attila, a brutal warrior king, and his violent tribe of nomad warriors known as the Huns. But who were the Huns, and how did they come to take on the most powerful empire in history? Today, new discoveries are unlocking these secrets as scientists search for clues to discover where they came from and how they rose to power. As new archaeological evidence is uncovered for the first time, scientists may perhaps unearth the greatest discovery of all — Attila’s lost tomb.
WWII Premieres
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Check out the Turner Classic Movies network premieres of two classic movies set during World War II: D-Day the Sixth of June(1956), starring Robert Taylor, Richard Todd, Dana Wynter and Edmond O’Brien; and Von Ryan’s Express(1965), featuring Frank Sinatra and Trevor Howard.
Duncanville: “Sister, Wife”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “Sister, Wife,” Jack (voice of Ty Burrell) and Annie (voice of Amy Poehler) celebrate their anniversary and rekindle the passion of their youth by visiting a 1980s-themed club.
The Eddie Money Tribute Concert
AXS TV, 9pm EST
AXS TV celebrates the life of rock icon Eddie Money, who passed away last year at the age of 70, with a star-studded two-hour concert filmed live last month. Hosted by Money’s good friend, comedian/actor Louie Anderson, the concert features performances and appearances by Money’s family and fellow music legends covering the late rocker’s hits.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Missing Time”
CBS, 9pm EST
NCIS investigates the disappearance of a Department of Defense officer who was looking into a recent UFO sighting. Guest star Bar Paly returns as Anna Kolcheck in the new episode “Missing Time.”
Bob’s Burgers: “Just the Trip”
FOX, 9pm EST
The family takes an unexpected road trip with Nat the limo driver (guest voice of Jillian Bell) in thein the new episode “Just the Trip.”
What’s Eating America: “The Fresh Food Fail”
MSNBC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In an episode that looks at the relationship between food and health in the United States, Andrew Zimmern travels to the heart of the country to explore the state of healthcare in areas where the population is eating more processed food than ever before.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Confession”
NBC, 9pm EST
Zoey (Jane Levy) is forced to admit some hard truths to Max (Skylar Astin). Tobin (Kapil Talwalkar) worries his friendship with Leif (Michael Thomas Grant) is on the rocks. Mo (Alex Newell) struggles to communicate with the new man in his life.
Collector’s Call: “Meet Melenna Bravo”
MeTV, 9:30pm EST
Photographer Mell Bravo didn’t start her Barbie collection until she was an adult, but she’s amassed a collection of more than 3,000 versions of the world’s most famous fashion doll. She shares some of her prize finds, including an original Barbie from 1959 in nearly pristine condition; the entire line of Golden Dream Barbies from all around the globe; and a vintage coat made for Barbie from real mink. Certified appraiser Kate Martin will try to tempt Mell into a trade for an extremely rare item: a fully accessorized version of the German doll that inspired Barbie’s creation.
The Rookie: “Hand-Off”
ABC, 10pm EST
Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) is having a particularly bad day after learning his identity has been stolen, which could jeopardize his position as an officer. Meanwhile, Sgt. Grey (Richard T. Jones) must confront his past and testify at the parole hearing of the man who shot Grey and murdered his partner.
Slow Burn
EPIX, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 1 of the docuseries based on the hit podcast concludes its look back at the story of the Watergate scandal that took down a president, and its relation to the current political landscape.
Good Girls: “Frere Jacques”
NBC, 10pm EST
A guilty Beth (Christina Hendricks) convinces the women to go to grisly lengths to keep Max (Wesam Keesh) out of harm’s way. Meanwhile, Annie (Mae Whitman) attempts to process her trauma without the help of Dr. Cohen (Rob Heaps), and Ruby (Retta) considers sabotaging a job opportunity that comes up for Stan.