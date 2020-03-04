TV Best Bets for March 4

Dave
FXX, 10pm EST, New Series!
Dave Burd — better known to the world as rapper/comedian Lil Dicky — stars as himself in this semiautobiographical comedy beginning with two episodes tonight. Dave is a neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. In the series premiere “The Gander,” Dave meets rapper GaTa (playing himself) for the first time and gets educated on the social dynamics of the rap world. In “Dave’s First,” Dave books his first ever live performance, but it’s in the worst setting imaginable.
Volcano Live! With Nik Wallenda
ABC, 8pm Live EST
In this two-hour live special, high-wire daredevil Nik Wallenda embarks on another incredible feat, which may be his most dangerous yet — a daring 1,800-foot-long wire-walk over Nicaragua’s active Masaya Volcano. This marks the longest and highest crossing Wallenda has ever attempted. “I am pushing myself beyond my comfort zone,” he admits, “but I know that I am up to the challenge.”
The Masked Singer: “Friends in High Places: Group B Championships”
FOX, 8pm EST
Season 1 champion T-Pain is a guest judge as Group B singers vie for a spot among the final nine in the new episode “Friends in High Places: Group B Championships.”
Chicago Med: “Who Should Be the Judge”
NBC, 8pm EST
The escape of a convicted murderer hits close to home when several members of the team find themselves in danger. Drs. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) continue to clash over patient treatment plans. Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) and April (Yaya DaCosta) discover the truth about a patient’s scam. Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) finally receives some good news.
SEAL Team: “Fog of War”
CBS, 9pm EST
After a mission failure, Bravo Team conducts a high-stakes review to identify who’s responsible for a possible career-ending mistake in the new episode “Fog of War.”
Nancy Drew: “The Terror of Horseshoe Bay”
The CW, 9pm EST
With time running out before Carson’s (Scott Wolf) evidentiary hearing, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) turns to supernatural sources in a last-ditch effort to find clues to exonerate her father.
LEGO Masters: “Mega City Block”
FOX, 9pm EST
The remaining contestants are given the challenge of making city blocks, which will be brought together as a huge city at the end of the new episode “Mega City Block.”
Chicago Fire: “The Tendency of a Drowning Victim”
NBC, 9pm EST
Boden (Eamonn Walker) is on edge after starting a new fad diet. Meanwhile, Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) disagree on a call, Brett’s (Kara Killmer) birth mother shares life-altering news and a familiar face has a proposition for Herrmann (David Eigenberg).
Twenties
BET, 10pm EST, New Series!
Lena Waithe (The Chi) created and executive produces this comedy that centers around screenwriter Hattie (Jonica T. Gibbs) and her girlfriends Marie (Christina Elmore) and Nia (Gabrielle Graham) as they pursue their dreams and look for love while testing the limits of “diversity, equity and inclusion” in Los Angeles.
S.W.A.T.: “Animus”
CBS, 10pm EST
The SWAT team searches for a link between the seemingly unconnected victims of a lone gunman targeting women in the new episode “Animus.”
The Deed: Chicago
CNBC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Real estate mogul Sean Conlon is back for a second season of helping struggling property developers from the brink of financial ruin in exchange for a piece of the property and a share of the profits. This season, Conlon helps everyone from a high-end commercial designer more concerned with her brand than the budget, to an ambitious developer buried under a huge flip.
Tournament of Champions
Food Network, 10pm EST, New Series!
Sixteen of the greatest chefs in the world come together for the most intense culinary competition ever held —a single-elimination, sudden-death bracket tournament. The emotions will run high as the gladiators face off in head-to-head battles, and as the pressure mounts, shocking surprises unfold both inside and outside the arena.
Chicago P.D.: “Intimate Violence”
NBC, 10pm EST
An armed robbery case quickly turns into a homicide investigation. When one suspect’s background suggests domestic violence, Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) is forced to reckon with her childhood. Meanwhile, Voight (Jason Beghe) and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) butt heads over Halstead’s righteous instinct.