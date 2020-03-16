TV Best Bets for March 16

The Plot Against America
HBO, 9pm EST, New Series!
David Simon and Ed Burns (The Wire, Generation Kill) created this six-part limited series based on Philip Roth’s acclaimed novel of the same name. It imagines an alternate American history during World War II, told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey as they endure the political rise of Charles Lindbergh (Ben Cole), an aviator hero and xenophobic populist who captures the presidency and turns the nation toward fascism. Zoe Kazan, Winona Ryder, Morgan Spector and John Turturro lead the cast.
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Team”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Welcome to the Team,” Grover (Hank Greenspan) joins a youth basketball team coached by Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer), but Gemma (Beth Behrs) doesn’t agree with some of her neighbor’s coaching methods.
Supernatural: “Galaxy Brain”
The CW, 8pm EST
Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) respond to a frantic call and together — along with Castiel (Misha Collins), Jack (Alexander Calvert) and Jody (guest star Kim Rhodes) — assist in an extraordinary and heartbreaking rescue. Billie (guest star Lisa Berry) surprises everyone with a visit to the bunker.
9-1-1
FOX, 8pm EST, New Episodes!
First-responder drama 9-1-1, starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt, returns with new Season 3 episode “Seize the Day.”
Cosmos: Possible Worlds
National Geographic, 8pm EST
In “Lost City of Life,” discover a new vision of genesis at the bottom of the blood-red sea of the infant Earth, and learn the story of the man who found the first clues to life’s beginnings in a green jewel. “Vavilov” tells the story of early 20th-century Soviet geneticist Nikolai Vavilov, who traveled five continents to assemble a treasury of the world’s seeds. His work revolutionized the way crops were cultivated.
The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 5”
NBC, 8pm EST
Superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon as the Blind Auditions continue.
TCM Spotlight: Life at Sea — Pirate Tales
TCM, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Monday salute to films about various aspects of the sea is back. In primetime today, the lineup is devoted to memorable pirate movies, beginning with two action-packed Errol Flynn classics, Captain Blood(1935) and The Sea Hawk(1940), followed by Mutiny on the Bounty(1935), The Crimson Pirate(1952) and The Boy and the Pirates(1960).
Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Sock Wife!”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Bob’s (Billy Gardell) past and present collide when his ex-wife, Lorraine (guest star Nicole Sullivan), is admitted to Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) hospital in the new episode “Sock Wife!”
All Rise: “The Tale of Three Arraignments”
CBS, 9pm EST
Lola (Simone Missick) and Mark (Wilson Bethel) find themselves in trouble for pushing their bosses too hard in their pursuit of justice and fair play in the new episode “The Tale of Three Arraignments.”
Roswell, New Mexico: “Stay (I Missed You)”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Torn between the heartache of Max’s (Nathan Parsons) sacrifice and the joy of Rosa’s (Amber Midthunder) resurrection, Liz (Jeanine Mason) suppresses her grief to focus on moving out of Roswell with Rosa. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) copes with Max’s death in his own self-destructive way, while Isobel (Lily Cowles) focuses her attention on honing her alien powers.
Prodigal Son: “The Job”
FOX, 9pm EST
When a motorcycle gang robbery turns into a murder, Malcolm (Tom Payne) and his team are called to the scene to investigate in the new episode “The Job.”
Twisted Love: “If I Can’t Have You”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
When Kathleen Seely divorces her husband of several decades, she starts a new job and meets several new men. Of these men, there is the jealous one who will become her next husband, and the coworker who will become her stalker.
Bull: “The Invisible Woman”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “The Invisible Woman,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) takes on the trial defense of Dr. Natalie Reznick (guest star Brooke Bloom), who is accused of orchestrating a series of anthrax attacks that terrorized the city.
Breeders: “No Lies”
FX, 10pm EST
In the new episode “No Lies,” Luke’s (George Wakeman) hunt for proof that Santa doesn’t exist puts Paul’s (Martin Freeman) claim that he never lies to the test.
My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name
HBO, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Based on Elena Ferrante’s second book of her four-part series, this season follows Elena and Lila’s journey into adulthood as they weather romance, heartbreak, success and betrayal.
Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, New Series!
This series takes viewers across six seminal crime cases that dominated the headlines of the famed New York Post, introducing reporters who worked alongside law enforcement from crime scene to conviction. The first case explored is that of grad student Imette St. Guillen, whose bruised and battered body was found less than 24 hours after celebrating her upcoming 25th birthday. As the Post runs story after story about the shocking crime, police hunt a potential serial killer and expose a coverup that will change New York forever.
Manifest: “Course Deviation”
NBC, 10pm EST
When Grace’s (Athena Karkanis) pregnancy complicates the pursuit of a calling, Ben (Josh Dallas) finds himself working alongside an uneasy new ally. Meanwhile, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) tries to make amends with Jared (J.R. Ramirez), and the Xers set their sights on Zeke (Matt Long).
Dispatches From Elsewhere: “Fredwynn”
AMC, 10:10pm EST
Fredwynn (André Benjamin) takes matters into his own hands, but he needs his teammates to move on. He searches for the next clue and asks the gang for help; the group, however, take it too far in their search for answers, leading them somewhere unexpected.