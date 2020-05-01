TV Best Bets for May 1

Friday Night In With the Morgans
AMC, 10pm EST
In tonight’s episode of Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan from The Walking Dead) and his wife Hilarie Burton Morgan’s (One Tree Hill) half-hour video-chat show, the couple check in with their friends Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton.
All Day and a Night
Netflix, Original Film!
Jahkor (Ashton Sanders, Moonlight) never wanted to be like his father (Jeffrey Wright, Westworld), and his father never wanted to see his son in prison. Yet somehow finding themselves together as inmates seemed inevitable. In an unlikely journey of self-discovery, Jahkor explores the dangerous world that unites them, hoping to help his newborn son escape a cycle that feels inescapable.
Hollywood
Netflix, New Series!
Ryan Murphy’s latest production for Netflix, which he co-created with Ian Brennan and cowrote with Brennan and Janet Mock, is a limited series set in post-World War II Hollywood, where it follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers trying to make it no matter the cost. The cast includes David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jake Picking and Joe Mantello. Notable guest stars include Maude Apatow, Mira Sorvino, Rob Reiner and Michelle Krusiec.
Medici: The Magnificent
Netflix, Season Premiere!
This Italian-produced historical drama set in 15th-century Renaissance Florence, which explores the power of art and beauty as driving forces behind the rule of the Medici dynasty, returns for its third and final season.
MacGyver: “Loyalty + Family + Rogue + Hellfire”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Loyalty + Family + Rogue + Hellfire,” the Phoenix team is forever altered when Mac’s (Lucas Till) aunt (returning guest star Jeri Ryan) gets into his head and convinces Mac and Riley (Tristin Mays) to join Codex.
Charmed: “Unsafe Space”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
The Charmed Ones must stop the Faction from reaching the sacred tree in the Command Center before disaster strikes. In the meantime, Mel (Melonie Diaz) has a surprising encounter with Ruby (guest star Bethany Brown), Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) newfound powers prove a double-edged sword, and Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) deal with a new twist in their relationship.
The Blacklist: “Brothers”
NBC, 8pm EST
Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) is forced to confront past trauma and family secrets when his brother takes him back home for a risky job.
Hustlers
Showtime, 8pm EST
A wily group of exotic dancers get down to some risqué (and risky!) business in this critically acclaimed 2019 dramabased on true events. Jennifer Lopez gives a career-best performance as Ramona, a longtime dancer at a high-end strip club who becomes a nurturing figure to the venue’s newest performer, “Destiny” (Fresh Off the Boat’s Constance Wu). When the 2008 recession puts them in need of quick cash, the pair recruit a few coworkers and devise a highly illegal plan to seduce, drug and rob some well-off male patrons. Soon enough, they’re rolling in the dough — but how long can they keep it going?
We Come in Peace
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
A large number of Hollywood movies about extraterrestrials have portrayed the beings as invaders with malicious intent for Earth — but not the aliens in the films featured in today’s TCM primetime lineup. They actually docome in peace, even if that peace might be threatened by humanity’s actions in some cases. Tonight’s films are Ron Howard’s Oscar-winning Cocoon (1985), followed by Jack Arnold’s It Came From Outer Space(1953), based on a Ray Bradbury story, and Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning Close Encounters of the Third Kind(1977).
Somewhere South: “How Do You ’Cue?”
PBS, 9pm EST
Follow chef Vivian Howard on a journey to learn how other Southerners cook and eat barbecue. She travels to Florida for smoked mullet and Texas for barbecue with Japanese and Mexican twists.
Blue Bloods
CBS, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 10 of Blue Bloodsconcludes tonight with the finale episode “Family Secrets.”
Betty
HBO, 11pm EST, New Series!
Based on Crystal Moselle’s critically acclaimed feature Skate Kitchen, this six-episode drama features Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell and Rachelle Vinberg, who all starred in the original film. The series follows a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding, set against the backdrop of New York City.
