TV Best Bets for May 1

Super Soul: “Julianna Margulies: ‘Sunshine Girl’”
discovery+
Actress Julianna Margulies joins Oprah to discuss her new memoir, Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life. She shares candid reflections on her unconventional childhood, her marriage and the most memorable moments from her career.
NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7
ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, beginning at 12pm Live EST
The NFL Draft in Cleveland concludes with player selections in Rounds 4-7.
Horse Racing: 147th Kentucky Derby
NBC, 2:30pm Live EST
Celebrities, outrageously lavish hats, deluxe $1,000 mint juleps, “My Old Kentucky Home” and, yes, even a horse race are back on the first Saturday in May at Louisville’s Churchill Downs. Essential Quality, Hot Rod Charlie, Like the King and Known Agenda are among the top horses who could be in the starting gate.
White Heat
TCM, 6pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ “31 Days of Oscar: Oscars From A to Z” programming event concludes today with titles starting with W-Z (you might not be surprised that there are no “X” titles, but there actually is one title starting with “Z”). The brunt of today’s titles start with “W,” including the Oscar-nominated 1949 gangster classic White Heat. James Cagney, who became a star nearly 20 years earlier with a legendary breakthrough performance in another memorable crime flick, The Public Enemy, gives an equally iconic turn here as coldblooded Cody Jarrett, a psychotic thug devoted to his hardboiled Ma (Margaret Wycherly). Bracingly directed by Raoul Walsh, this fast-paced film noir tracing Jarrett’s violent life in and out of jail is also a harrowing character study. Jarrett is a psychological time bomb ruled by impulse — he murders a wounded accomplice and revels in the act; neglects his sultry wife (Virginia Mayo); and adores his doting mother. It is among the most vivid screen performances of Cagney’s career, and shows that when it came to portraying such characters, the actor was “top of the world!” — Jeff Pfeiffer
Boxing: Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna
FOX, 7pm Live EST
This Premier Boxing Champions event features Cuban star Erislandy Lara vs. contender Thomas LaManna for the WBA middleweight championship.
NTT IndyCar Series: Genesys 300
NBCSN, 7pm Live EST
IndyCar holds a pair of races this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway as Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Colton Herta, Will Power and other contenders race in the Genesys 300 tonight and the Xpel 375 on Sunday afternoon, both on NBCSN.
One Wild Day
BBC America, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
The third and final episode of One Wild Day visits Earth’s most diverse habitat, the jungle, to witness a day in the life of sloths, monkeys, lizards and more.
Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List
NBC & Telemundo, 8pm; available to stream May 2 at 9pm on NBC News NOW and on demand on Peacock EST
This NBC News special is the first of what will be an annual primetime event that will focus on people who have a positive impact on their communities. The inaugural list features a diverse group of people, including Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach (and first woman to serve as an acting head coach in the NBA) Becky Hammon, World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés and CEO of Feeding America Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. The entire list will be revealed in the week leading up to the program. The special will encore tomorrow (Sunday, May 2), in the afternoon on CNBC and in the evening on MSNBC.
Iyanla: Fix My Life: “Taking Care of Business, Losing in Love”
OWN, 9pm EST
Four female friends who are at the top of their game in their careers seek Iyanla’s help to figure out why their romantic relationships always seem to fail. They soon discover that old wounds from the past are creating blocks for the future.