TV Best Bets for May 10

TCM Birthday Tribute: Fred Astaire
TCM, beginning at 6:30am EST, Catch a Classic!
Celebrate the fancy footwork of legendary screen dancer Fred Astaire on the 122nd anniversary of his birth with a morning and afternoon lineup of films on Turner Classic Movies. Naturally, a few of the titles will feature Astaire with his frequent, and equally remembered, partner, Ginger Rogers, including today’s first film — Carefree (1938), the Oscar-nominated film featuring four musical numbers for the pair. Other Astaire/Rogers collaborations airing today are Roberta (1935) and The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle (1939). The birthday boy can also be seen dancing with other partners, and/or solo, in A Damsel in Distress (1937, includes a dance with Joan Fontaine); Second Chorus (1940, includes a dance with Paulette Goddard); The Sky’s the Limit (1943, includes a dance with Joan Leslie); Three Little Words (1950, includes dances with Vera-Ellen); and The Belle of New York (1952, includes more dances with Vera-Ellen). — Jeff Pfeiffer
Blinded — Those Who Kill
Acorn TV, U.S. Exclusive Series!
The highly anticipated follow-up to Darkness — Those Who Kill, all eight episodes of this dark and gritty Danish drama are available to binge today (in Danish with English subtitles). The series revolves around an unsolved case in which three young men were killed within a few months. One of the victims was Alice’s (Solbjørg Højfeldt) only son, 18-year-old Markus. Alice, who is an old friend of Louise’s (Natalie Madueño) mother and has now been diagnosed with terminal cancer, contacts Louise and asks her to help find her son’s killer before she dies. Louise, an acclaimed criminal profiler, delves into the case without hesitation and initiates an intense investigation with the police. When another young man is found killed, Louise discovers a distinct pattern in the murders, but while hunting for the killer, she overlooks that he is hiding in plain sight — and that their paths may intertwine in ways she didn’t think possible.
Keeping Faith
Acorn TV, Season Finale!
As Season 3 of this Welsh thriller concludes, Rose’s (Celia Imrie) revenge steps up a gear and sees Faith (Eve Myles) having to fight for all that’s dear to her, but the plan has disastrous consequences.
Family Ties
Antenna TV, 5pm EST
A five-hour marathon of the beloved sitcom kicks off with 1983 episodes guest starring Tom Hanks as mom Elyse’s (Meredith Baxter) fugitive brother Ned and concludes with a landmark 1987 two-parter about Alex’s (Michael J. Fox) crushing grief after his friend dies in a car accident.
9-1-1: “Treasure Hunt”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Treasure Hunt,” the members of the 118 have their hands full after Los Angelenos go on the hunt for buried treasure left behind by a deceased mystery writer.
Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women the Comedians
Lifetime, 8pm EST
This special will honor the comedic impact of Mindy Kaling, Maya Rudolph, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sofía Vergara, Michaela Coel and Kate McKinnon. Each honoree will be interviewed by a close family member or friend — including Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang, Natasha Lyonne, Luis Balaguer and Charlie Hall. The special will be timed to Variety’s Power of Women issue.
The Voice: “Live Top 17 Performances”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
In this two-hour episode, the winner of the four-way Knockout is revealed, and the remaining top 17 artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton for their chance at a spot in the top nine.
Antiques Roadshow: “Celebrity Edition, Hour 2”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Join Roadshow experts as they visit with author Marc Brown, chef Carla Hall, humorist John Hodgman, and musicians Rubén Blades and Luba Mason to learn the stories behind and discover the values of their personal collections.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “The Devil’s Taste Buds”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
While Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.) is in Nigeria with his dad, Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) struggles with how to handle her newfound free time in the new episode “The Devil’s Taste Buds.”
All Rise: “Hear My Voice”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Hear My Voice,” Lola (Simone Missick) finds herself in the judicial hot seat when she presides over the case of former Sheriff Wayne McCarthy (Louis Herthum).
Best Baker in America: “The Mid-Atlantic”
Food Network, 9pm EST
The nine bakers’ master challenge has a mid-Atlantic theme: making their own upscale version of Maryland’s Smith Island cake and incorporating boardwalk popcorn. The bake-off round involves a dessert inspired by the Pennsylvania classic shoofly pie.
9-1-1: Lone Star: “The Big Heat”
FOX, 9pm EST
If ya can’t stand the heat, stay away from Owen (Rob Lowe)! He’s about to learn that his hunt for a serial arsonist has put him in the line of fire. Two guys close to his heart could also get burned.
The Crime of the Century
HBO, 9pm EST
This two-part documentary directed by Emmy and Oscar winner Alex Gibney (Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief) is a searing indictment of Big Pharma and the political operatives and government regulations that enable overproduction, reckless distribution and abuse of synthetic opiates. Exploring the origins, extent and fallout of one of the most devastating public health tragedies of our time — with half a million deaths from overdoses this century alone — the film reveals that America’s opioid epidemic is not a public health crisis that came out of nowhere.
The Good Doctor: “Dr. Ted”
ABC, 10pm EST
Shaun struggles with his role as Lea’s partner after complications arise with the pregnancy and his instincts as a medical professional kick in. Meanwhile, Dr. Park, Dr. Andrews and Asher disagree on how to address an elderly patient’s wishes. Guest starring is Bria Samone Henderson as Jordan Allen, Noah Galvin as Asher Wolke and Veronice Cartwright as Maxine Stanley.
Race to the Center of the Earth
Nat Geo, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The four adventure trios who toughed it out on different courses worldwide meet up for the final challenge. Expect a waterfall descent, mountain bikes, snark (“Good luck with second place!”), crippling leg cramps and genuine heart.
Debris: “Asalah”
NBC, 10pm EST
When a woman who has been affected by the debris is found with knowledge of Bryan’s (Jonathan Tucker) past, he is forced to confront his trauma.