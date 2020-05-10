TV Best Bets for May 10

I Know This Much Is True
HBO,9pm EST, New Series!
Star and executive producer Mark Ruffalo delivers an intense, Emmy-worthy dual performance as identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in this mesmerizing six-part adaptation of Wally Lamb’s bestselling novel. The family saga follows the brothers’ parallel lives in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness. Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, Bruce Greenwood and Juliette Lewis also star.
“Mommie Dearest” Mother’s Day
IFC, beginning at 9am EST
Spend a somewhat campy Mother’s Day with back-to-back airings of the 1981 film Mommie Dearest, a docudrama based on Christina Crawford’s book of the same name that portrayed her adoptive mother, famed actress Joan Crawford, as abusive and manipulative. Faye Dunaway portrays Joan, with Diana Scarwid as the adult Christina, in a film that didn’t get too many positive reviews but maintains a cheesy sort of charm.
Happy Mummy’s Day Marathon
Syfy, beginning at 1pm EST
Get wrapped up in 10 hours of mummy movies today. The marathon begins with The Scorpion King(2002), followed by The Mummy(1999), The Mummy Returns(2001) and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor(2008).
The Love Boat
MeTV, 5pm EST
We’re expecting you aboard The Love Boatfor special episodes featuring Andy Griffith, Don Knotts, Jim Nabors and Ronnie Schell.
The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II
ABC, 7pm EST
After the success of the first iteration, Ryan Seacrest returns as host for all-new star-studded performances, inventive at-home choreography and even more Disney magic. The animated Mickey also returns to guide the onscreen lyrics, allowing audiences, families, roommates and loved ones to follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.
The Top Ten Revealed: “’80s Break Up Songs”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
From the sounds of Whitesnake to Bon Jovi, the panel counts down the 1980s songs that were the soundtracks to heartbreak.
The Simpsons: “The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds,” Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) makes a new friend who loves horses, but then becomes part of a circle of snooty young rich girls.
Outlander: “Never My Love”
Starz, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Claire and Jamie Fraser close another chapter in their beloved love story, as the 12-episode Season 5 ends tonight. Season 6 will continue their story and will follow the book A Breath of Snow and Ashes.
Happy Mother’s Day
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Sit down with Mom tonight and watch a Mother’s Day double feature on Turner Classic Movies. First up is the 1948 drama I Remember Mama, starring Best Actress Oscar nominee Irene Dunne, Best Supporting Actress nominees Barbara Bel Geddes and Ellen Corby, and Best Supporting Actor nominee Oscar Homolka. That’s followed by Best Actress Oscar nominee Barbara Stanwyck and Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Anne Shirley in Stella Dallas(1937).
Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar: “Save a Horse, Ride a Rockstar”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
Country music superstars Big & Rich visit with host Sammy Hagar.
Duncanville: “Wolf Mother”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
Annie (voice of Amy Poehler) feels underappreciated on Mother’s Day, so she adopts Wolf (voice of Zach Cherry), who seems to care more about her than her own kids do.
Live From Daryl’s House: “Grace Potter”
AXS TV, 9pm EST
In a Mother’s Day broadcast, Daryl Hall is joined by singer/songwriter Grace Potter.
Killing Eve: “Are You From Pinner?”
BBC America & AMC, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Are You From Pinner?,” Villanelle (Jodie Comer) returns home to Russia to try to find her family, hoping a connection with her roots will help bring back what’s been missing in her life.
Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Chefs Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence return to whip a new cast of celebrity cooking nightmares into culinary shape. Only the most-improved star left standing at the finale wins $25,000 for the charity of their choice and bragging rights for their team mentor. From a seafood challenge with live fish tanks to a rowdy dessert scramble game, anything can and does happen in Worst Cooksboot camp. This season’s recruits are Wells Adams, Johnny Bananas, Dave Coulier, Bridget Everett, Robin Givens, Sonja Morgan and Brian Posehn.
Bob’s Burgers: “Local She-ro”
FOX, 9pm EST
While trying to show Tina (voice of Dan Mintz) what’s great about their town, Linda (voice of John Roberts) ends up on the trail of a legendary local singer in the new episode “Local She-ro.”
Family Guy: “Holly Bibble”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Cooped up in a hotel room due to a big storm, the Griffins pass the time by reimagining three Bible stories in the new episode “Holly Bibble.”
The Rookie: “The Hunt”
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In Part 2 of the season finale, Nolan’s (Nathan Fillion) discovery goes much deeper than he expected and could put his life and career in jeopardy.
Call Your Mother
Comedy Central, 10pm EST
Comedy Central presents this hilarious ode to moms and the way they have shaped the work of some of comedy’s biggest stars. The documentary features interviews with Louie Anderson, Awkwafina, Jimmy Carr, Bridget Everett, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Judah Friedlander, Jim Gaffigan, Judy Gold, Jen Kirkman, Jo Koy, Bobby Lee, the Lucas brothers, Norm Macdonald, Jim Norton, Tig Notaro, Yvonne Orji, Kristen Schaal, David Spade and Roy Wood Jr.
