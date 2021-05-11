TV Best Bets for May 11

Little People, Big World
TLC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
As Matt reimagines how to run the family business, Zach contemplates co-owning and running the farm with his dad. Is he ready to handle all that would come with living and working with his father? Meanwhile, after moving out of the farmhouse for good, Amy and her fiancé Chris start planning their upcoming wedding. But what happens when they realize they don’t share the same vision for their big day? And Zach and Tori see firsthand the little victories and big challenges that go along with raising two babies with dwarfism.
TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Tab Hunter
TCM, beginning at 8:45am EST, Catch a Classic!
Movie star Tab Hunter (born Arthur Andrew Kelm) embodied the apparently simple, clean-cut, good-looking, all-American “boy next door” persona that many audiences wanted in their male pop-culture stars of the 1950s and early ’60s. Yet like many celebrities, especially at that time, a more complicated person lay beneath the surface. In Hunter’s case, the gay actor publicly kept himself in the closet as he reigned for a while as a top heartthrob during the final years of the studio era. This morning and afternoon on Turner Classic Movies, check out films representing the man across this spectrum. Most of today’s films come from Hunter’s peak of movie stardom during the 1950s. The day begins with The Sea Chase (1955), a World War II drama led by John Wayne. This is followed by two 1956 films costarring Natalie Wood, the Western The Burning Hills and the romantic comedy The Girl He Left Behind; Lafayette Escadrille, a 1958 war film also featuring Clint Eastwood in an early supporting role; and The Golden Arrow (1962), one of the many Italian films Hunter made during the ’60s. The lineup concludes with the 2015 documentary Tab Hunter Confidential, which Hunter’s longtime partner, producer Allan Glaser, adapted from Hunter’s 2005 memoir in which he confirmed the rumors of his sexuality. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Pooch Perfect: “A Dog for All Seasons”
ABC, 8pm EST
Each team designs its pooch based on a season. By the end of this episode, the competing dog groomers will know the final trio of fur-ocious teams angling to take home a trophy and $100,000 (and maybe some treats?) in next week’s finale.
NCIS: “Unseen Improvements”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Unseen Improvements,” NCIS tracks a stolen laptop to the uncle of a young boy, Phineas (guest star Jack Fisher), who is Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) former neighbor.
The Flash: “Timeless”
The CW, 8pm EST
After a devastating betrayal, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to Timeless Wells (Tom Cavanagh) for help. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) leads Team Citizen down a dangerous road in search of answers, and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) confides his biggest fear to Kamilla (guest star Victoria Park).
The Resident: “Finding Family”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Finding Family,” Billie (Jessica Lucas) takes full control of Nic’s (Emily VanCamp) baby shower, but a secret she’s been hiding changes everything.
The Voice: “Live Top 17 Results”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Four artists, one from each team, are revealed as safe by America’s votes. Each coach then selects one more artist to move forward; the artist with the next highest votes from each team will compete in the Wildcard Instant Save for the top nine’s last spot.
Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer
PBS, 8pm EST, New Series!
The first episode in this new four-part series that examines the lessons learned from previous outbreaks of communicable diseases is “Vaccines.” It explores the history and use of vaccination, from early practices in Africa introduced to America during the slave trade and Thomas Jefferson’s clinical trials to the first anti-vaccine protests in the 19th century and COVID-19 today.
black-ish: “
ABC, 9pm EST
After one of Dre’s secrets with Pops is spilled to Ruby, he realizes that his relationships with each of his parents have changed since they got married and he no longer knows in whom to confide. Meanwhile, Bow surprises Jack and Diane with a brand-new car and tries to teach the twins how to drive.
Supergirl: “Fear Knot”
The CW, 9pm EST
As the Super Friends brave the Phantom Zone to bring Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) home, each member of the team is confronted by visions of their worst fear.
Chopped: “Martha Rules: Grand Finale!”
Food Network, 9pm EST
In the finale of the Martha Rules tournament, Martha Stewart pulls out all the stops to make the road to $50,000 extra challenging. In the appetizer round, the chefs wonder what’s up when they find footwear in the ingredient basket.
Prodigal Son: “Sun and Fun”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Sun and Fun,” Malcolm (Tom Payne) gets kicked off the case of a serial killer on the run.
The Crime of the Century, Part 2
HBO, 9pm EST
The second and final part of Alex Gibney’s documentary shines a spotlight on the mass marketing of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and examines the connections between drug manufacturers and government policy. While America’s silent epidemic was killing 40 people a day, Insys Therapeutics, an upstart opioid manufacturer of fentanyl, continued to bribe doctors to overprescribe. A complex scheme to defraud the insurance companies existed side by side with fraudulent marketing tactics while lawmakers continued to turn a blind eye to the implications of a complex pipeline that delivers billions of pills around the country.
This Is Us: “The Music and the Mirror”
NBC, 9pm EST
Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) navigates her career path; Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) face unexpected issues; a run-in with someone from his past gives Kevin (Justin Hartley) pause.
Mixed-ish: “Walk This Way”
ABC, 9:30pm EST
Paul tries to become better friends with Denise, so he uses his white privilege to help her out with her errands. Meanwhile, Rainbow, Jonah and Santi are selling chocolate bars for their school fundraiser, but they pick up some questionable sales tactics.
Big Sky: “Bitter Roots”
ABC, 10pm EST
When Scarlet gets an alarming call that her sister is missing, Ronald realizes just how twisted his situation has become and must decide his next move. Meanwhile, Cassie, Jenny, Gil and Rosie find themselves in a whole mess of trouble on the ranch, forced to face off against the worst of the Kleinsasser bunch. But this team is tough and even the strongest family trees can fall. Guest starring is Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor, Ryan Dorsey as Rand Kleinsasser, Britt Robertson as Cheyenne Kleinsasser, Michelle Forbes as Margaret Kleinsasser and Kyle Schmid as John Wayne Kleinsasser.
Mayans M.C.
FX, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Bishop (scene-stealer Michael Irby), the Mayans M.C. Santo Padre Charter president, makes his move to become the one and only king. But when the dust settles, who will wear the crown? And where will brothers EZ (JD Pardo) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) fit in?
America’s Book of Secrets: “The Secret Space Program”
History, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
On December 20, 2019, the newest branch of the armed services was established — Space Force. But nearly two decades earlier in 2002, a man named Gary McKinnon claimed he had discovered evidence that a secret military space program already existed … after hacking top-secret Pentagon and NASA computers. Does this suggest that the U.S. has a much greater presence in space than the public is aware? Could we even have occupied bases on the moon and Mars?
New Amsterdam: “Pressure Drop”
NBC, 10pm EST
Max (Ryan Eggold) implements sweeping changes to hospital sustainability practices; Bloom (Janet Montgomery) returns from vacation; Reynolds (Jocko Sims) treats a young patient with deadly heat stroke; and Iggy (Tyler Labine) discovers a dangerous situation with a former patient.