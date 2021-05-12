TV Best Bets for May 12

The Upshaws
Netflix, New Series!
In this comedy cocreated by Regina Hicks and executive producer/costar Wanda Sykes, Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps, also an executive producer), the head of a Black working-class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon); and the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Sykes), all without a blueprint for success.
Clipped
discovery+, New Series!
This six-episode topiary competition series hosted by Michael Urie follows seven real-life “Edward Scissorhandses” who create breathtaking sculptures out of meticulously trimmed shrubbery, plants and flowers — designing colorful, larger-than-life, living works of art. Throughout the series, competitors will face high-stakes challenges and have their topiary masterpieces evaluated by lead judge and gardening icon Martha Stewart and an expert panel of judges, including critically acclaimed landscape architect Fernando Wong and lifestyle, landscape and horticultural expert Chris Lambton. Each week, they decide who makes the cut, who gets clipped and, in the end, who is crowned as the top topiarist who wins $50,000 cash.
Oxygen
Netflix, Original Film!
This French survival thriller tells the story of a young woman (Mélanie Laurent, Inglourious Basterds) who wakes up in a cryogenic pod and doesn’t remember who she is or how she ended up there. As she’s running out of oxygen, she must rebuild her memory to find a way out of her nightmare.
Kids Say the Darndest Things: “Love Chat/Double Trouble”
CBS, 8pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
Tiffany Haddish and a wise 8-year-old dish out relationship advice on a special podcast, and Tiffany teams up with Cedric the Entertainer to cause double the trouble when they chat with identical twins in the new episode “Love Chat/Double Trouble.”
The Masked Singer: “The Quarter Finals — Five Fan Favorites”
FOX, 8pm EST
The remaining five performers take to the stage with the goal of reaching the semifinals in the new episode “The Quarter Finals — Five Fan Favorites.”
Married at First Sight: “Real Life Starts Now”
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
The journey for five couples who were married at first sight comes to a shocking and dramatic conclusion, as some choose to stay together, others choose to divorce and one refuses to decide.
Chicago Med: “A Red Pill, a Blue Pill”
NBC, 8pm EST
Third-year med students begin their rotation in the ED, and Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) keeps a careful eye on one of them. Meanwhile, Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) — whose mom’s health takes another decline — tries to cover up how she broke the rules to treat her.
TCM Spotlight: Order in the Court: “Courtroom Comedies”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
May’s TCM Spotlight is back in session with another evening of films centered around courtroom themes. Tonight’s focus is on comedies set at least in part in the judicial system, and first on the docket is Adam’s Rib (1949), the classic romantic comedy starring Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn as married lawyers who find themselves opposing each other in court. Married couple and frequent screenwriting collaborators Ruth Gordon and Garson Kanin received Oscar nominations for their screenplay. Next is Perfect Strangers (1950), a comedy/drama starring Ginger Rogers and Dennis Morgan as jurors who fall in love while sequestered during a murder trial; Ladies of the Jury (1932), a pre-Code comedy; George Stevens’ Cary Grant and Jean Arthur-led comedy/drama The Talk of the Town (1942), which received seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and two nods for its story and screenplay; and the comedy The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer (1947), starring Grant, Myrna Loy and Shirley Temple. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Home Economics: “The Triangle Shirtwaist Fire: An Oral History (Used), $11”
ABC, 8:30pm EST
Connor invites the siblings to a party he’s throwing for his ex-wife, Emily. While he feels the need to prove that he is cool with their divorce, he is not the only one in the competitive spirit. Tom and Marina try to prove to each other that they still have game, while Sarah finds the perfect solution to the fact that she’s a bad gift-giver. Guest starring is Lidia Porto as Lupe and Justine Lupe as Emily.
The Conners: “<strong>Jeopardé, Sobrieté, and Infidelité
ABC, 9pm EST
Darlene makes a decision about her trip to Hawaii, leading to a heated encounter with Barb. Meanwhile, Becky gives a presentation on addiction to Mark’s class. Guest starring is Candice Bergen as Barb, Katey Sagal as Louise, Estelle Parsons as Bev, Nat Faxon as Neville and Brian Austin Green as Jeff.
SEAL Team: “Hollow at the Core”
CBS, 9pm EST
Bravo Team is tasked with a covert mission to infiltrate a Boko Haram camp, hack its data network and rescue an American hostage in the new episode “Hollow at the Core.”
Nancy Drew: “The Celestial Visitor”
The CW, 9pm EST
The stage is set for a potential spinoff when Nancy (Kennedy McMann) helps billionaire inventor Tom Swift (Tian Richards) investigate a case of creepy proportions. “His bag of tricks — technology and gadgets, urban sophistication and enormous wealth and swagger — those don’t work against ghosts,” exec producer Noga Landau says with a laugh.
Bargain Block: “Safari and Country Estates”
HGTV, 9pm EST
A hoarder’s den and a house of mirrors have Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas shaking their heads, but they rise to the challenge with an animal-print motif and a quick design flip.
The Hills: New Beginnings
MTV, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
After a year of lockdowns and lost time, the cast of Hollywood’s most iconic friend group is reuniting. This season finds them at a crossroads and their lives tested like never before. While some struggle with the financial strains from the global pandemic and rebuilding businesses, others are navigating through rocky relationships, struggling with addiction as well as their mental and physical health. From a highly publicized divorce and rekindling former flames to starting new families and surprise pregnancies, all bets are off this season.
Chicago Fire: “What Comes Next”
NBC, 9pm EST
A fire breaks out at a pet food factory, and Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) help the owner get to the bottom of it. Meanwhile, the annual garage sale takes place at 51, and everyone is on edge.
Call Your Mother: “
ABC, 9:30pm EST
Jean fears her family is drifting apart so she brings everyone together for a game night that doesn’t go as planned. Guest starring is Sherri Shepherd as Sharon and Derrick Anthony King as Nick.
A Million Little Things: “Listen”
ABC, 10pm EST
In response to the killing of George Floyd, the group of friends are forced to reevaluate their own racial biases and take to the streets of Boston. Rome opts out in favor of his mental health and has a candid conversation with his father about how to effect change. Guest starring is Terry Chen as Alan, Adam Swain as Tyrell, Lou Beatty Jr. as Walter, Andrea Savage as Dr. Stacy and Karen Robinson as Florence Davis.
Food Paradise: “Noodle Nirvana”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
Now this is using your noodle: Some of the intriguing pasta-bilities you’ll see are spaghetti in a cone (New York City) and ramen noodles in a burrito (Venice Beach, California).
See No Evil: “Gold Pontiac”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
When two women are gunned down outside their Tulsa apartment complex one morning in 2014, surveillance footage reveals a key clue: the killer lying in wait in a gold Pontiac.
Chicago P.D.: “Safe”
NBC, 10pm EST
After a series of brutal home invasion robberies, Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) immerses herself in the case and finds herself caught between Voight (Jason Beghe) and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer).