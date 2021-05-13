TV Best Bets for May 13

No Demo Reno: “Dream House Redo”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Homeowners who still consider their house of 20 years to be their dream home feel it has become outdated and ask Jenn Todryk to give it a major facelift. Next, Jenn works with a couple who have always put their kids’ needs before their own to create the bedroom and bathroom suite of their dreams.
The Rich and the Ruthless
BET+, Season Premiere!
This behind-the-scenes, dram-com soap that follows the fictional story of the family behind the first Black-owned daytime drama on broadcast television — who stop at nothing to stay in power — returns for its fourth season at its new home on BET’s streaming service, BET+ (the show’s first three seasons streamed on the Urban Movie Channel service, which has recently rebranded as ALLBLK).
Restaurant Recovery
discovery+, Season Finale!
The series in which restaurateur Todd Graves and his celebrity friends help save family-owned restaurants concludes its first season with this episode.
Castlevania
Netflix, Season Premiere/Series Finale!
In the epic fourth and final season of the animated series based on the computer game franchise, Wallachia collapses into chaos as factions clash — some attempting to take control, others attempting to bring Dracula back from the dead. Nobody is who they seem, and nobody can be trusted in these end times.
Young Sheldon: “The Wild and Woolly World of Nonlinear Dynamics”
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Solving a challenging physics problem and annoying his professors is a typical day for 11-year-old East Texas Tech freshman Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage). But in the sitcom’s fourth-season ender, when twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) experiences her first real heartbreak, here’s hoping the brainiac can pause the logical thinking and just lend a shoulder to cry on.
Walker: “Freedom”
The CW, 8pm EST
Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Geri (guest star Odette Annable) are both unsure of their feelings for each other after their kiss, and things get very complicated when Hoyt (guest star Matt Barr) comes home from prison. However, the welcome home party is interrupted when Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Walker get word that Clint West (guest star Austin Nichols) is on the run.
Manifest: “Bogey”
NBC, 8pm EST
Ben (Josh Dallas) reunites with a duplicitous foe; Mick (Melissa Roxburgh) and Zeke’s (Matt Long) dinner party with Jared (J.R. Ramirez) and his new girlfriend is halted by a calling that ignites the Stone siblings to save the life of one of their own; Olive’s (Luna Blaise) friendship with Levi (Will Peltz) blossoms but is tested.
Dream State: California in the Movies — Part I
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Being the home state for Hollywood, it’s not surprising that California has found itself frequently used as a filming backdrop and/or story setting for scores of classic movies. With its “Dream State”-themed evenings, beginning tonight and concluding next Thursday, Turner Classic Movies airs a number of memorable films with a California setting. Tonight’s lineup begins by heading to the shore with Gidget (1959), starring Sandra Dee in the title role of the comedy that was one of the earliest teen “beach” films and introduced California’s surfing culture to a wide audience. Next, head inland a bit to Beverly Hills in Shampoo (1975), Hal Ashby’s Oscar-winning comedy/drama starring Warren Beatty as a successful but dissatisfied hairdresser to the stars. Then, in What Price Hollywood? (1932), the title city is the backdrop for a drama about an aspiring actress’ (Constance Bennett) experiences with various characters in the town. Hollywood is again the setting for the next film, The Big Picture (1989), a comedy starring Kevin Bacon as a Midwesterner who finds himself suddenly thrust into the Tinseltown world after winning a prestigious student film contest. Finally, the darker side of sunny Los Angeles and its surrounding area is the focus of one of the quintessential “California noir” films, The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946), starring Lana Turner and John Garfield. — Jeff Pfeiffer
United States of Al: “Car/Motar”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “Car/Motar,” when Riley (Parker Young) and Al (Adhir Kalyan) negotiate a deal for Al’s new car, they learn the hard way that they are not adept at finances and contracts.
Mom
CBS, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
The critically lauded comedy series that has explored the power of family, friendship and forgiveness to overcome addiction and personal strife signs off after eight seasons. Find out how things end up for Bonnie (Allison Janney), Jill (Jaime Pressly) and Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy), and see if Christy (Anna Faris) returns for a final appearance in the series finale episode “My Kinda People and the Big To-Do.”
Restaurant Impossible: “Saving an American Dream”
Food Network, 9pm EST
Robert Irvine faces the most difficult challenge of his career when he must save an immigrant’s American dream of holding on to her Las Vegas restaurant, Burnt Offerings. Robert must find unique ways to raise revenue and cut costs to keep the dream alive.
Last Man Standing: “Murder, She Wanted”
FOX, 9pm EST
Mandy (Molly McCook) gets jealous after Mike (Tim Allen) spends time with Ryan (Jordan Masterson) at a marketing retreat in the new episode “Murder, She Wanted.”
Flip or Flop: “Smelly Time Capsule”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack make a costly decision to open up the floor plan on a stinky 1950s home in Whittier, California. The duo encounter extensive termite and water damage as they try to turn this disgusting and dated house into a modern money maker.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Trick-Rolled at the Moulin”
NBC, 9pm EST
The SVU searches for three women suspected of drugging and robbing wealthy men, and the case leads to personal connections for both Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Kat (Jamie Gray Hyder). Christopher Meloni guest-stars.
Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Kentucky Poltergeist and More”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
A Kentucky woman hires an empath to rid her home of a pesky poltergeist; a terrifying creature holes up in a barn at night; and a Russian cosmonaut spots a UFO over Antarctica.
B Positive
CBS, 9:30pm EST, Season Finale!
Before their surgeries, Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) looks for a new apartment while Drew (Thomas Middleditch) celebrates his last day of dialysis in the Season 1 finale “Life Expectancy.”
Rebel: “Heart Burned”
ABC, 10pm EST
Rebel goes to great lengths to help save Helen’s life after she’s denied her surgery, and continues to push Cruz to negotiate the recall and study of the heart valve. Meanwhile, Cassidy and Lana try to help Luke when his personal life jeopardizes his career and reputation. Elsewhere, Cruz gets close to someone new. Guest starring is Mo McRae as Amir, Mary McDonnell as Helen, Adam Arkin as Mark Duncan, Abigail Spencer as Misha, Dan Bucatinsky as professor Jason Erickson and Sharon Lawrence as Angela.
Clarice: “Silence Is Purgatory”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Silence Is Purgatory,” ViCAP links the River Murders to a pharmaceutical company, and Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) seeks help from Julia Lawson (guest star Jen Richards), the corporate accountant for the company, who refuses to work with the FBI.
Law & Order: Organized Crime: “An Inferior Product”
NBC, 10pm EST
Stabler (Christopher Meloni) faces the consequences of a failed drug bust; Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) is forced to choose between the job and her family; and Gina (Charlotte Sullivan) gets an unexpected visitor. Mariska Hargitay and Demore Barnes guest-star.
Dark Side of Football
Vice, 10pm EST, New Series!
“I enjoy inflicting pain,” says ex-NFL star Tony Casillas in this football version of Vice’s blood-and-guts Dark Side docuseries formula, with tough guys such as Bill Romanowski weighing in on players’ off-camera violence.