TV Best Bets for May 14

The Underground Railroad
Amazon Prime Video, New Limited Series!
Oscar winner Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) is showrunner and executive producer, and directed all 10 episodes, of this limited series set in the antebellum South and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead. Newcomer Thuso Mbedu stars as Cora Randall, who makes a desperate bid for freedom after escaping a Georgia plantation. After hearing rumors about the Underground Railroad, Cora discovers that it is no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Disney+, Season Premiere!
In Season 2, the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform Beauty and the Beast as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested and ballads are belted. The season also features brand-new solos written by Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett, and includes guest appearances from Derek Hough, Olivia Rose Keegan, Roman Banks, Andrew Barth Feldman and Asher Angel.
Ferry
Netflix, Original Film!
This film is a prequel to the Dutch-Flemish Netflix crime drama series Undercover. The story starts in 2006 in the city of Amsterdam, where Ferry Bouman (Frank Lammers, reprising his series role) works for drug lord Ralph Brink, a powerful criminal and Ferry’s mentor. After years of absence, a job for Brink finds Ferry returning to his beloved Brabant, which he had fled many years before. The difficult reunion with his estranged family, the return to the camper life he had forsaken and meeting his charming neighbor Danielle (Elise Schaap, also returning to her series role) all gradually crawl under Ferry’s skin.
Move to Heaven
Netflix, New Series!
This inspiring Korean drama follows Geu-ru (Tang Jun-sang), a young man with Asperger’s syndrome, and Sang-gu (Lee Je-hoon), who suddenly finds himself as Geu-ru’s guardian. The two work as “trauma cleaners,” a group of people clearing out the last possessions of the deceased and uncovering stories that are left behind. Geu-ru and Sang-gu join hands to help the final move of those who have passed away, and deliver their messages to loved ones.
The Woman in the Window
Netflix, Original Film!
In this suspenseful psychological thriller based on the bestselling novel adapted by Tracy Letts, shocking secrets are revealed and nothing and no one is what they seem. Anna Fox (Amy Adams) is an agoraphobic child psychologist who finds herself keeping tabs on the picture-perfect family across the street through the windows of her New York City brownstone. Letts, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Julianne Moore also star.
Night Gallery: “Certain Shadows on the Wall”
Comet, 12:15pm EST
This creepy 1970 segment of Rod Serling’s horror anthology may have wormed its way into your brain as The One Where Agnes Moorehead Dies in Her Sickbed but Then Her Shadow Appears on the Parlor Wall and Won’t Go Away.
Shark Tank
ABC, 8pm EST
A pair of entrepreneurs from Industry, California, pitch their innovative system which helps create a custom pillow based on your unique sleep profile. Two entrepreneurs from Ipswitch, Massachusetts, believe they’ve hit a hole-in-one with their natural and fun alternative to a traditional sport. Entrepreneurs from Plymouth, Michigan, take outdoor dining to another level when they float their grilling product idea by the Sharks, while a husband-and-wife duo from Boise, Idaho, stretch the boundaries of what it means to wear functional shoes with ease. The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky.
The Goonies
AMC, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Richard Donner directed this fun Steven Spielberg production about a group of kids in Oregon desperately searching for a hidden pirate treasure to help save their homes from foreclosure. While The Goonies didn’t get anywhere near matching the other Spielberg-produced film of the summer of 1985, Back to the Future, at the box office, it still did well and remains a cult favorite among those who were a certain age when they first saw it in the theater. Its young main cast of heroes features names that have remained familiar as they went on to grownup acting roles, including Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and Martha Plimpton. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Chopped: “Teen Redeem”
Cooking Channel, 8pm EST
Four teen chefs return to the kitchen with victory and redemption on their minds. The teens get creative with crab, use a novel ingredient, and must hustle to make sweet creations from cookies and peanut butter toast.
Pride
FX, 8pm EST, New Miniseries!
This six-part documentary series chronicles the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil rights in America decade-by-decade beginning with the 1950s. The first three episodes air back-to-back tonight, with the remaining three episodes airing Friday, May 21.
My Lottery Dream Home: “King and Queen of M’Orlando”
HGTV, 8pm EST
David Bromstad gets to stay at home to help Lee and Lacherrica find their dream home in Orlando, Florida. Lacherrica scratched up the best one-year wedding anniversary ever, when she hit the top prize of $1 million. It means they can finally leave apartment living behind, and buy their first home, and they’re aiming big. They want four bedrooms and three bathrooms!
Mommy’s Deadly Con Artist
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After Denise (Jackée Harry) loses her husband, she is determined to find who did it, which leads her to tracking down Stephanie and her “mother.” But things are not as they appear when a wealthy family stands to lose everything at the hands of this mother and daughter tandem. Also stars Dey Young, Chelsea Gilson, Rib Hillis, Andrew Phillip Rodgers and Sophia Katarina.
The Blacklist: “Ivan Stepanov”
NBC, 8pm EST
Red (James Spader) tries desperately to rescue an old friend at all costs, while Liz (Megan Boone) and Townsend (Reg Rogers) conduct an interrogation.
Happily Whatever: “Family Ties or Unleashed Adventure”
HGTV, 8:30pm EST
A recently married couple is eager to purchase their first home and plant roots. Having the freedom to live anywhere, the couple is torn between staying near family and friends in their beloved hometown of Los Angeles or making a radical move to Colorado.
Blue Bloods
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The last time the Reagans saw Detective Joe Hill (Will Hochman), he reneged on a promised visit to Sunday dinner. The newly discovered grandson of police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) returns front and center, though, in tonight’s intense two-hour Season 11 ender. The story opens as Joe’s uncle Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) tracks down a weapon used in multiple crimes. The trail leads to a pair of illegal gun dealers ... one of them Joe, working undercover. Unbeknownst to the family, he’s been loaned out to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to infiltrate a crew that is buying and selling guns and drugs up and down the East Coast. (ER favorite Gloria Reuben, who played Selleck’s love interest in several of his Jesse Stone TV movies, guest-stars as the senior ATF agent overseeing Joe.)
We Are Family: Songs of Hope a
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) We're even smiling at this American Pops Orchestra concert's set list, with "You've Got a Friend" (sung by Broadway's Laura Osnes) and "Feeling Good" (The Voice's Rayshun LaMarr). Judith Light hosts.