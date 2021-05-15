TV Best Bets for May 15

The Manchurian Candidate
TCM, 5:45pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Eerie, shocking, daring, thrilling and mesmerizing, John Frankenheimer’s 1962 blend of Cold War paranoia and sly satire is one of the finest political thrillers ever made. Patrician Korean War vet Raymond Shaw (Laurence Harvey) returns to his politically placed family a Medal of Honor winner for his combat bravery. Now, however, his former commanding officer, Ben Marco (Frank Sinatra), is plagued by strange dreams of their time in Red Chinese custody. As Marco searches for the answer to what really happened to them there, he discovers threads of a diabolical plot orchestrated by the utterly ruthless Mrs. Iselin — portrayed in a Best Supporting Actress Oscar-nominated performance by Angela Lansbury; if you only know the actress as kindly Jessica Fletcher or a singing teapot, prepare to have your breath taken away by her commandingly villainous presence here. The sinister plan involves Iselin’s son, Shaw; her senator husband (James Gregory); and a secret cabal of enemy leaders. Janet Leigh and Henry Silva costar in the film, which also received an Oscar nomination for its editing. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Popeye and Pink Panther’s Party
MeTV, 7am EST
Henry Mancini’s jazzy theme plays the Pink Panther onto MeTV’s Saturday morning classic toon lineup,where the cool cat joins Popeye.
NTT IndyCar Series: GMR Grand Prix
NBC, 2:30pm Live EST
The NTT IndyCar Series is at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as drivers battle it out in the GMR Grand Prix on the Brickyard’s 14-turn road course.
Major League Baseball
FS1, beginning at 4pm Live EST
Saturday MLB action on FS1 features the Oakland A’s at the Minnesota Twins, followed by the St. Louis Cardinals at the San Diego Padres.
Horse Racing: 146th Preakness Stakes
NBC, 5pm Live EST
The Kentucky Derby winner will try to keep its Triple Crown hopes alive today at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore for the running of the 146th Preakness Stakes.
NBA Basketball: Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
ESPN, 5:30pm EST
There will be nary a dry eye as Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant is posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, along with other NBA greats Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Eddie Sutton and Rudy Tomjanovich.
China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom
BBC America, 8pm EST, New Series!
This three-part nature series explores China’s national park project that has 10 sites dedicated to protecting the country’s rarest species and delicate ecosystems. The series unveils the hidden paradise of strange and wonderful animals, fascinating plants and breathtaking landscapes, and examines how local communities have lived alongside these splendors of nature for centuries.
The Personal History of David Copperfield
HBO, 8pm EST
Veep writer-director Armando Iannucci hilariously reimagines Charles Dickens’ classic novel in this 2020 comedy. Dev Patel takes on the title role; as a grownup Copperfield, he’s determined to be the hero of his own life, which means telling his life story and revisiting his birth and troubled boyhood. A deep bench of supporting acting talent gives this whimsical tale even more depth, including Tilda Swinton as Aunt Betsey, Hugh Laurie as Mr. Dick and Ben Whishaw as Copperfield’s nemesis Uriah Heep. The result is cuter than the Dickens.
Sweet Carolina
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Marketing executive Josie (Lacey Chabert) returns to her small North Carolina hometown when she becomes the unexpected guardian of her niece and nephew. While there, she reconnects with Cooper (Tyler Hynes), her high school boyfriend.
Iyanla: Fix My Life: “An Open Letter to All Black Men”
OWN, 9pm EST
A widowed father struggles to stop his two sons’ reckless behavior while grieving their mother’s death. Their actions threaten to send these young men straight down the prison pipeline, causing Iyanla to call in Dr. Steve Perry for reinforcements.
Ghost Nation: “Tortured Soul Asylum”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti continue their investigation of Pennsylvania’s Harrisburg State Hospital. Hawes’ daughters, Satori and Samantha, join the team as they peel away the layers of the asylum’s sordid past to get to the root of the intense paranormal activity.
The Holzer Files: “Devil in the Rock”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The team ventures to the Massachusetts coast to follow up on Hans Holzer’s 1964 investigation of the Bates Ship Chandlery. As they delve deep into the property’s past, they uncover a chilling undercurrent of darkness anchored in the rocky shores.